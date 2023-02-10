Moody's upgrades Manassas Park, VA's GOULT rating to Aa3 and lease rating to A1; assigns Aa3 issuer rating

New York, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 issuer rating to Manassas Park (City of) VA. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the city's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to Aa3 from A1 and the lease revenue rating to A1 from A2. The lease revenue bonds were issued through the Manassas Park Economic Development Authority, VA. This action concludes a review for possible upgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city's debt burden totaled approximately $114 million as of fiscal 2022. The ratings under review outlook has been removed.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the city's improved financial position, characterized by solid governmental reserves and strong enterprise fund liquidity. Additionally, the rating incorporates the city's solid resident income, above average full value per capita, healthy local economy, and modest overall leverage and fixed costs.
The city is favorably located within the Washington, D.C. (Aaa stable) MSA, which is growing slightly slower than the nation. The city's median household income adjusted for regional price parity fell to 113% of the nation as of 2020, but historically remained strong and above 120% prior to the pandemic. Full value per capita is above average and increasing at $135,691, bolstered by residential and commercial developments. The city's $2.4 billion tax base has increased by a compound average annual rate of 7.0% over the last five years.
The city's financial position has strengthened in recent years and will remain stable, supported by a track record of conservative budgeting. In fiscal 2022, the city's available fund balance increased to $37 million, or a strong 56% of revenues. Available reserves are lower relative to revenues when including the city's considerable component unit school board, but remain healthy at $39 million or roughly 36% of combined revenues. The fiscal 2023 budget assumes continued growth in local and state revenues and a $2.2 million contribution to General Fund reserves, driven by lower debt service costs.
The total long-term liabilities ratio is modest at 230%, rising to only around 256% when including the school board. About half of overall leverage is comprised of the adjusted net pension liability, while debt outstanding includes issuances for the school board and water and sewer system. Favorably, based on the fiscal 2023 report for the Virginia Retirement System, the city's adjusted net pension liability will decline by around 34% due to a higher discount rate. The city does not have significant near term borrowing plans, as current capital needs will be primarily funded by pay-go cash and ARPA funding.
The Aa3 rating on the city's GOULT bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating, reflecting the city's full faith and credit pledge and an unlimited ad valorem tax.
The A1 lease revenue rating is one notch below the issuer rating, reflecting the risk of non-appropriation of annual rental payments for debt service and the essential nature of the leased assets, which include the City Hall and other governmental facilities.
RATING OUTLOOK
Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Continued increases in reserves and liquidity
- Growth of full value per capita or resident income
- Decreases in overall leverage and fixed costs
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sustained declines in the financial position
- Deterioration of the local economy or income and wealth
- Large increases in long-term liabilities and fixed costs
LEGAL SECURITY
The GOULT bonds are backed by an irrevocable pledge of the city's full faith and credit, payable by an annual ad valorem tax that is without limitation as to rate or amount.
The lease revenue bonds are limited obligations of the authority, payable solely from certain payments to be made by the city under a financing lease between the city and the authority.
PROFILE
The City of Manassas Park is located approximately 26 miles southwest of Washington, D.C. and is part of the Washington Metropolitan Area. Manassas Park is primarily residential and has a population of 17,548 people as of the 2020 American Community Survey.
The issuer of the lease revenue bonds is the Economic Development Authority of the City of Manassas Park, VA, a political subdivision of the Commonwealth.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jose Cavazos
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_NE
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John Nichols
Additional Contact
REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653