Moody's upgrades Marfrig to Ba2; positive outlook

New York, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (Marfrig) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3; positive outlook is maintained.

Ratings actions:

Issuer: Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

LT Corporate Family Rating: upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

....Outlook, positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Ba2 reflects Marfrig's continued strong operational performance and adequate liquidity, which increases its ability to weather the volatility of the beef business, and the liability management strategies implemented, which has led to lower financial expenses. Moody's expects Marfrig to continue to extend debt maturities and reduce 2022-2024 maturities, which represent about 38% of total debt at the end of 1Q22.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's belief that metrics will remain steady in the next 12 to 18 months, and that the company will be able to reduce the relative share of short-term debt in its capital structure, while reducing total debt levels. The outlook also reflects Moody's view that company will remain financially disciplined with respect to M&A and shareholder returns and preserve its liquidity to mitigate the inherent price volatility of the beef industry.

The Ba2 rating is supported by Marfrig's scale as the second largest beef producer globally, its good geographic footprint and diversification in terms of raw material sourcing, which reduce weather-related risks and animal diseases. The company is well-positioned to capture the supportive fundamentals of the US market and the strength in exports from South America, while higher participation of processed foods in its mix and continuous focus on productivity and cost-cutting will support margins. These strengths are balanced against the company's narrow focus in the cyclical beef industry, which is characterized by volatile earnings, and the reliance on the North America segment, which generates about 75% of the company's revenues. A deceleration in demand in the United States would lead to weaker margins and pressure Marfrig's credit metrics. The 33.25% stake Marfrig acquired in BRF S.A. will support some diversification into the poultry and pork segments overtime.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Protein producers in Brazil are facing increasing scrutiny from major stakeholders related to cattle raising linked to deforestation of the Amazon and other biomes. This increases the risk of boycotts and higher costs associated with stricter requirements and initiatives related to cattle traceability. As a response to these demands, Marfrig announced in 2020 a 10-year plan called Marfrig Verde +, focusing on the traceability of cattle and aiming at monitoring the entire cattle supply chain by 2030, both in the Amazon and Cerrado biomes in Brazil.

Cattle procurement is not only related to deforestation, but also involves the risks of purchasing raw materials from suppliers involved with invasion of protected areas such as indigenous land. Therefore, ability to implement a robust traceability policy can mitigate responsible production risk exposure, a social factor in our ESG risk assessment.

Marfrig is a publicly owned company with shares listed on the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcao (Ba1 stable). The company is part of the Novo Mercado, the segment with the highest standards of corporate governance in Brazil, and has just one class of shares (ordinary, with voting rights). The controlling shareholders, represented by MMS Participações S.A. and its members individually (Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos and Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos), hold 49.72% of total shares, and the remaining is mostly free float (45.67%) and management and treasury stock (4.47%). Currently, Marfrig's board has seven members, three of whom are independent. Marcos Molina is the chairman of the board, which creates some concerns related to concentrated ownership and board independence.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upward rating movement would require Marfrig to maintain a strong liquidity position, a track record of financial discipline and to increase its financial flexibility with reduction in debt levels, with leverage, measured by Moody's total adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained at or below 2.5x and interest coverage, measured by EBITA/interest expense, sustained at 5.5x and above. An upgrade would also require a maintenance of strong operating performance, with CFO/Debt sustained at 25% or above, and a resilient performance regardless of the underlying cattle cycle, macroeconomic environment, and consumption and trade patterns in key markets, in particular in the US.

Marfrig's ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance weakens, its financial policy becomes more aggressive, or its liquidity deteriorates. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if total debt/EBITDA trends towards 3.5x over the next 12-18 months, EBITA/interest expense falls below 5x or CFO/debt stays below 20%. All credit metrics incorporate Moody's standard adjustments.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296919. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (Marfrig), headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, is the second-largest beef producer globally, with consolidated revenue of BRL90.5 billion (around $17 billion) in the 12 months ended March 2022. Marfrig owns 81.73% of National Beef (unrated) and 33.25% of BRF S.A. (Ba2 positive). The company is diversified in terms of operating production facilities, with a total cattle slaughtering capacity of 29,100 heads per day and lamb slaughtering capacity of 6,500 heads per day (including 100% capacity of National Beef) through its slaughtering plants (including one lamb slaughtering unit in Chile) and processing facilities located in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and the US. In North America, National Beef is the largest beef processor, while in Brazil, Marfrig is the second-largest beef processor. Marfrig also has relevant positions in South America, as the largest protein producer of Uruguay and Chile's leading beef importer and lamb producer.

