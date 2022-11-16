Moody's upgrades Marriott's senior unsecured to Baa2; commercial paper to Prime-2

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the ratings of Marriott International, Inc. ("Marriott") including its senior unsecured rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and its short term commercial paper rating to Prime-2 from Prime-3. At the same time, Moody's upgraded the unsecured rating of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. legacy debt to Baa2 from Baa3. The outlook is stable.

"Today's upgrade reflects the continued strength in travel demand that will enable Marriott to maintain debt/EBITDA below its downgrade factor of about 3.5x," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. "The company will have sufficient free cash flow in 2023 to repay debt in order to maintain this level of leverage if any softening in demand should occur," added Trombetta. Marriott's adjusted debt/EBITDA was 3.3x for the trailing 12 months ("TTM")ended September 30, 2022 –within its target leverage range of 3.0 to 3.5x. The upgrade in the short-term rating reflects the company's very good liquidity and strengthening in overall credit metrics.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's forecast that Marriott has sufficient financial flexibility to maintain debt/EBITDA around 3.5x, even in a softer demand environment.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Marriott International, Inc.

.... Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-2 from P-3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

..Issuer: Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Marriott International, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Marriott's Baa2 rating reflects the company's commitment to an investment grade credit profile. The company has consistently demonstrated its willingness and ability to maintain debt/EBITDA within its stated target of 3.0x to 3.5x. The company also continues to benefit from its large scale, well recognized brands, and good geographic diversification. About 97% of Marriott's room count is franchised and/or managed rooms which results in a more stable earnings stream and lower capital investment needs relative to those peers that own and lease a larger percentage of their hotels.

Marriott's ratings are constrained by its leverage target of 3.0x to 3.5x which limits any further rating improvement as well as the delay in the return of large enterprise business travel which is an important piece of Marriott's revenue. While Marriott has exceeded its pre-pandemic earnings driven primarily by the surge in leisure travel and strong average daily rates ("ADR") , a strong recovery in business travel is important for Marriott to be able to sustain the improvements it has achieved if the current levels of ADR prove to be unsustainable.

Marriott's liquidity is very strong driven by its cash balances of about $1 billion and full availability under its $4.5 billion committed revolver that expires in June 2024. The company has modest debt maturities over the next 12 months. Moody's expects Marriott will use excess free cash flow for share repurchases – the company has repurchased $1.2 billion of shares through the first nine months of 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company alters its financial policy, targeting a lower level of sustained leverage and maintains debt/EBITDA below 3.0x. Ratings could be downgraded if the company's financial policy becomes more aggressive or if earnings deteriorate for any reason without a corresponding decrease in debt, such that debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.5x.

Marriott International, Inc. operates the world's largest hotel system. As of September 30, 2022, the company owns, leases, manages or franchises about 1.5 million hotel rooms. Insiders, including the Marriott family owned about 19% of the company's shares at November 12, 2022. Net revenue for the TTM period ended September 30, 2022 was about $5.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

