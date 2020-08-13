Moody's upgrades Martin Midstream's CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, August 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded
Martin Midstream Partners L.P.'s (MMLP) Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from Caa3, Probability of Default Rating
(PDR) to Caa1-PD/LD (/LD appended) from Caa3-PD and Speculative
Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-3 from SGL-4.
Moody's assigned a Caa1 rating to MMLP's senior secured 1.5
lien notes due 2024 and a Caa2 rating to MMLP's senior secured second
lien notes due 2025. Moody's upgraded the rating of the remaining
senior unsecured notes due 2021 to Caa3 from Ca. The outlook was
changed to stable from negative.
"The upgrade of MMLP's ratings reflect the extended debt maturity
profile and improved liquidity," said Jonathan Teitel,
a Moody's analyst. "The partnership needs to address
the remainder of the senior notes due February 2021 and that will lessen
its available liquidity with some uncertainty regarding its future financial
performance."
As part of the bond exchange, MMLP issued about $54 million
of new 10% 1.5 lien notes due 2024 and about $292
million of 11.5% second lien notes due 2025. Approximately
$29 million of senior unsecured notes due 2021 remain outstanding.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Caa1-PD /LD from Caa3-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-4
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Caa1 from Caa3
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded
to Caa3 (LGD6) from Ca (LGD5)
Assignments:
..Issuer: Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
....Senior Secured Second Lien Notes,
Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)
....Senior Secured 1.5 Lien Notes,
Assigned Caa1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The appending of the PDR with an "/LD" designation indicates
a limited default as a result of MMLP's exchange transaction with
bondholders. Moody's considers this transaction as a distressed
exchange and therefore a default under Moody's definitions.
The LD designation will be removed shortly after this rating action.
MMLP's Caa1 CFR reflects the overhang of the remaining senior notes
due February 2021 and risks to liquidity and future operating performance
in an uncertain environment. MMLP is relatively small and faces
challenges to growth from liquidity constraints. Relative to much
larger midstream businesses with greater financial resources, it
is more susceptible to cyclical downturns and financial market disruptions.
MMLP's debt maturity profile is improved as a result of the exchange
transaction, but the partnership has slightly more debt outstanding
and a higher interest burden because the new bonds carry higher coupons
than the senior notes due 2021. Liquidity constraints and need
for debt reduction will temper growth.
While small in the midstream sector, MMLP is diversified for its
size and has long-standing customer relationships. A majority
of MMLP's EBITDA is derived from fee-based contracts partially
mitigating commodity price risk though volume risks remain. MMLP's
focus on the US Gulf Coast results in concentrated exposure to regional
circumstances but also positions the partnership well to serve oil refiners
which are large customers.
The SGL-3 rating reflects Moody's view that MMLP has adequate
liquidity. However, liquidity could tighten with the maturity
of the remaining $29 million of senior notes due February 2021.
The revolver could be used to repay these senior notes so long as afterwards,
20% of aggregate revolver commitments remain available (equal to
$60 million now but revolver commitments could decrease by up to
$25 million if there are asset sales) and first lien revolver leverage
is less than 2x. Further, MMLP would need to repay these
borrowings within twelve months. The requisite conditions could
lead to an amendment and/or waiver being needed. Moody's
anticipates that MMLP's available borrowing capacity will be constrained
by financial covenants and that MMLP may need to seek covenant relief.
As of June 30, 2020, MMLP had $181 million drawn on
its $300 million revolver due August 2023 and $22 million
in letters of credit outstanding. While leverage is above 3.75x,
MMLP has to use at least 25% of excess cash flow each year to make
an offer to redeem second lien notes at par.
MMLP's 1.5 lien notes due 2024 are rated Caa1 and the second
lien notes are rated Caa2. The revolver (unrated) has a first lien
on the collateral. The remaining senior unsecured notes due 2021
are rated Caa3, reflecting effective subordination to all of the
secured debt instruments.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for MMLP to modestly
grow EBITDA in 2021 and maintain adequate liquidity through repaying the
remaining senior notes due February 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include EBITDA/interest below 2x;
weakening liquidity; or increasing risk of default.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include EBITDA growth and correspondingly
lower leverage; EBITDA/interest above 2.5x; and sustained
adequate liquidity.
MMLP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly
traded master limited partnership with primary operations in the US Gulf
Coast region.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jonathan Teitel, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653