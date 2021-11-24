Moody's upgrades MasTec's senior unsecured rating to Baa3; outlook stable

New York, November 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded MasTec, Inc.'s
(MasTec) senior unsecured rating to Baa3 from Ba2. Moody's
also withdrew MasTec's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating, Ba1-PD
Probability of Default Rating and SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity
Rating. The outlook is stable.
The rating upgrade to investment grade reflects Moody's expectations that
MasTec will maintain a conservative approach to balance sheet management
and liquidity, remains committed to a target leverage of 1.5x
to 2.0x (excluding Moody's adjustments), and exercise
prudent financial policies with respect to tuck-in acquisitions,
investments and shareholder friendly activities. In addition,
the upgrade reflects Moody's expectations for continued robust construction
activity and the increase in US construction spending after the multiyear
infrastructure bill has been signed into law.
"The upgrade acknowledges MasTec's commitment to maintaining a conservative
approach to balance sheet management and liquidity, and continued
strong free cash flow generation in a robust operating environment."
said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Credit Officer.
The following rating actions were taken:
Upgrades:
..Issuer: MasTec, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Upgraded
to Baa3 from Ba2 (LGD5)
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: MasTec, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Withdrawn , previously SGL-2
.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn
, previously rated Ba1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: MasTec, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
MasTec's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's
strong market position as a top specialty contractors (by revenue) servicing
the communications, clean energy, electric transmission and
oil and gas industries in North America, attractive and broad customer
base, and large market opportunity. In addition, the
Baa3 rating is supported by the company's strong operating performance,
modest leverage, disciplined financial policy and excellent liquidity.
At the same time, the rating takes into consideration the company's
vulnerability to cyclical end markets, and the competitive nature
of the business it operates in. Moody's projects MasTec's
debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments)
will be 1.7x at year end 2022.
MasTec has excellent liquidity, supported by $240 million
of cash at September 30, 2021, and a $1,650 million
senior unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in October 2026,
under which about $1,425 million remains available,
and free cash flow generation. For 2021 and 2022, Moody's
projects MasTec will generate more than $500 million in free cash
per annum further enhancing the company's liquidity position.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that MasTec will
grow revenue organically, expand profitability, and generate
material free cash flow while the company continues to reduce exposure
to the oil and gas industry. This is largely driven by Moody's
views that the US economy will remain robust and will be supportive of
the company's underlying growth drivers.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if: the company maintains maximum
financial flexibility; debt-to-EBITDA is sustained
below 2.0x, EBITA-to-interest expense remains
around 10.0x, and funds from operation-to-debt
is sustained above 45%
The ratings could be downgraded if: the company's liquidity
and operating performance deteriorates, debt-to-EBITDA
is sustained above 3.0x, EBITA-to-interest
expense is sustained below 7.0x, and funds from operation-to-debt
is sustained below 35%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285005.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, MasTec, Inc.
is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout
North America across a range of industries. The company's
primary activities include the engineering, building, installation,
maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy, utility
and other infrastructure, such as: wireless, wireline/fiber,
and customer fulfillment activities; power generation, primarily
from clean energy and renewable sources; pipeline infrastructure;
electrical utility transmission and distribution; heavy civil,
and industrial infrastructure.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
