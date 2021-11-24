Moody's upgrades MasTec's senior unsecured rating to Baa3; outlook stable

New York, November 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded MasTec, Inc.'s (MasTec) senior unsecured rating to Baa3 from Ba2. Moody's also withdrew MasTec's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating, Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating and SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The outlook is stable.

The rating upgrade to investment grade reflects Moody's expectations that MasTec will maintain a conservative approach to balance sheet management and liquidity, remains committed to a target leverage of 1.5x to 2.0x (excluding Moody's adjustments), and exercise prudent financial policies with respect to tuck-in acquisitions, investments and shareholder friendly activities. In addition, the upgrade reflects Moody's expectations for continued robust construction activity and the increase in US construction spending after the multiyear infrastructure bill has been signed into law.

"The upgrade acknowledges MasTec's commitment to maintaining a conservative approach to balance sheet management and liquidity, and continued strong free cash flow generation in a robust operating environment." said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Credit Officer.

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: MasTec, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba2 (LGD5)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: MasTec, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn , previously SGL-2

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MasTec, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

MasTec's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's strong market position as a top specialty contractors (by revenue) servicing the communications, clean energy, electric transmission and oil and gas industries in North America, attractive and broad customer base, and large market opportunity. In addition, the Baa3 rating is supported by the company's strong operating performance, modest leverage, disciplined financial policy and excellent liquidity. At the same time, the rating takes into consideration the company's vulnerability to cyclical end markets, and the competitive nature of the business it operates in. Moody's projects MasTec's debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) will be 1.7x at year end 2022.

MasTec has excellent liquidity, supported by $240 million of cash at September 30, 2021, and a $1,650 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in October 2026, under which about $1,425 million remains available, and free cash flow generation. For 2021 and 2022, Moody's projects MasTec will generate more than $500 million in free cash per annum further enhancing the company's liquidity position.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that MasTec will grow revenue organically, expand profitability, and generate material free cash flow while the company continues to reduce exposure to the oil and gas industry. This is largely driven by Moody's views that the US economy will remain robust and will be supportive of the company's underlying growth drivers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if: the company maintains maximum financial flexibility; debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 2.0x, EBITA-to-interest expense remains around 10.0x, and funds from operation-to-debt is sustained above 45%

The ratings could be downgraded if: the company's liquidity and operating performance deteriorates, debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 3.0x, EBITA-to-interest expense is sustained below 7.0x, and funds from operation-to-debt is sustained below 35%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285005. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. The company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy, utility and other infrastructure, such as: wireless, wireline/fiber, and customer fulfillment activities; power generation, primarily from clean energy and renewable sources; pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; heavy civil, and industrial infrastructure.

