Moody's upgrades Mastercard's senior unsecured rating to Aa3, outlook remains stable

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded Mastercard Incorporated's ("Mastercard") senior unsecured rating to Aa3 from A1. The outlook remains stable.

"Mastercard's diversification strategy has been borne out through the pandemic years, and its business mix continues to strengthen, warranting the equalization of the rating with Visa" said Peter Krukovsky, Moody's Senior Analyst. "The company's strong growth profile is combined with high relative business stability, profitability and cash flow generation. We project Mastercard to sustain a solid growth trajectory in 2023 despite the uncertain macro environment."

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Mastercard Incorporated

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Aa3 from (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Aa3 from A1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Mastercard Incorporated

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mastercard Incorporated

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mastercard benefits from a central position in the global financial ecosystem as a leading provider of electronic funds movement technology and services. Long-term growth potential is supported by secular trends including electronic payments displacing cash globally, accelerated by the pandemic. Substantial economies of scale drive very strong profitability and cash flow conversion. While the competitive and regulatory landscape is evolving, Mastercard's competitive moat is significant due to strong network effects, sophistication and diversification of service offerings, and global reach. However, continued investment will be needed to sustain leadership as varied competitive challenges evolve.

Revenue, EBITDA and cash flow have fully recovered from the temporary decline in 2020 and now exceed pre-pandemic levels. Profitability and FCF remained very strong through the pandemic. In 2022, Mastercard's revenue growth will be very strong at 17%, supported in part by price inflation but continuing to meaningfully outperform nominal consumer spending growth. Moody's projects continued strength in 2023 with revenue growth around 10%, despite the high 2022 base, the slower macro environment and headwinds from FX and Russia exit.

Mastercard raised $6 billion of debt in 2020 and 2021 in part to finance acquisitions of Finicity, Nets assets and Ekata for about $5 billion in total. Combined with the EBITDA decline in 2020, this caused total leverage to peak at 1.7x as of LTM March 2021, but net leverage remained modest. Strong EBITDA growth in 2021 and 2022 reduces leverage to 1.2x. Cash liquidity remains strong at $8 billion, with FCF/debt of 58% in 2022. The capital allocation strategy includes meaningful capital return via dividends and share repurchases, which do not exceed FCF. Mastercard's financial flexibility is significant and continues to build as the company grows, leaving it well positioned to fund strategic activity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of solid revenue growth in 2022 and 2023, with total debt/EBITDA below 1.5x and strong cash liquidity. The ratings could be upgraded if Mastercard sustains leading market share with tempered technology and regulatory risks, strong revenue and cash flow growth, very low leverage and a conservative financial policy. The ratings could be downgraded if revenues or margins decline, or if Moody's adjusted total leverage is sustained near 2.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

With projected net revenues of $22 billion in 2022, Mastercard is a leading global financial technology company.

