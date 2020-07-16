Moody's upgrades Matador Resources' CFR to B2; outlook changed to stable

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded Matador Resources Company's (Matador) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD, and senior unsecured notes to B3 from Caa1. There is no change to the SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The rating outlook was revised to stable.

The upgrade of Matador's CFR reflects its improved prospects for near-term free cash flow generation after years of significant outspending, underpinned by an improved cost structure and greater efficiencies realized through a focus on longer laterals in its drilling program.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: Matador Resources Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....GTD Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Upgraded to B3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Matador Resources Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

In response to the collapse in oil prices in early March, the company cut its six-rig drilling program in half over the course of the second quarter, cut back on its non-operated well and land acquisition programs, and undertook a number of other measures to reduce its operating expenses and overhead. As a result, Moody's projects Matador to be able to hold production flat or grow at a low-to-single digit rate with a three-rig program while generating free cash flow at $40/bbl. Matador also benefits from a large and repeatable drilling inventory, which has good growth potential. The B2 CFR is constrained by Matador's relatively high debt leverage, measured by its debt to average daily production ratio which Moody's expects to approach $20,000 by year-end 2020, excluding debt at Matador's midstream joint venture, San Mateo Midstream, LLC. Matador's limited size and scale and its narrow focus on developing its Delaware Basin acreage are also limiting factors on the rating. Although debt at San Mateo increases Matador's consolidated debt, the JV's existing cash flow and potential future cash flow growth help reduce the impact on the company's consolidated financial leverage. The company's production profile will gradually become more oil-concentrated as it focuses development on its oil-weighted Delaware Basin acreage.

Matador's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is SGL-3, reflecting Moody's expectation that Matador will maintain adequate liquidity under its base case commodity prices. At March 31, 2020, the company had $27 million of cash, and $339 million available under its revolving credit facility, pro forma for the February 2020 commitment size increase. Matador benefits from hedging on about 80% of its oil production at average prices considerably above Moody's 2020 WTI oil price assumption. The company has layered in hedging on a significant portion of expected 2021 production at $35/bbl, as a measure of protection for its three-rig drilling program.

Availability under the revolver should provide sufficient funding to cover Matador's second and third quarter outspending, before the company begins generating free cash flow. The credit agreement requires the company to maintain a leverage ratio (maximum net debt to adjusted EBITDA) under 4.0x. Moody's expects Matador to remain in compliance with the leverage covenant through at least mid-2021 under base case pricing. Matador's investment in its midstream joint venture, San Mateo Midstream, LLC, is unencumbered by Matador's borrowing base facility and could potentially be a source of alternate liquidity. The company has no debt coming due until the revolver expires in 2023.

The B3 rating on Matador's $1,050 million of senior unsecured notes due 2026, one notch below the B2 CFR, reflects the notes subordination to the company's senior secured revolving credit facility expiring in October, 2023. The credit facility has a maximum commitment size of $1,500 million; the February 2020 redetermination affirmed the borrowing base at $900 million. Matador elected to set the commitment size of the credit facility at $700 million. A sizeable increase in the elected commitment size of the revolver could pressure the ratings on the unsecured notes.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be able to generate free cash flow in 2021 under a three-rig program while maintaining current levels of production.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded in a more supportive oil price environment, if RCF/debt is above 25% and the company's leveraged full-cycle ratio approaches 1.5x. Ratings could be downgraded if RCF/debt falls below 15%, the leveraged full-cycle ratio below 1x or liquidity becomes constrained.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Dallas, TX-based Matador Resources Company (Matador) is an independent exploration and production company focused on developing its acreage in the oil and liquids-rich Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays of the Delaware Basin. The company also operates in the Eagle Ford Shale, the Haynesville Shale, and the Cotton Valley plays. The company engages in midstream operations through San Mateo Midstream, its joint venture with Five Point Energy. Average daily production in 2019, was 66,200 barrels per day, of which 58% was oil.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Thieroff

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

