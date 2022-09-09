Moody's upgrades Matador Resources' CFR to Ba3, sr. notes to B1

New York, September 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Matador Resources Company's (Matador) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1 and senior unsecured notes to B1 from B2. The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating was unchanged. The rating outlook remains stable.

"The upgrade reflects Matador's increased scale, reduced debt level and improved free cash flow generation ability that should provide greater resilience against volatile commodity prices," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Vice President. "Management has taken advantage of higher oil and gas prices to accelerate growth, pay down debt and establish a sustainable shareholder return plan enhancing the company's overall capital flexibility."

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: Matador Resources Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

.... Gtd. Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Upgraded to B1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Matador Resources Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Matador's upgrade to a Ba3 CFR is supported by the company's significant acreage and reserves in the prolific and liquids-rich areas of the Delaware Basin; an excellent track record of consistent organic growth; relatively low break-even costs; and Moody's expectation of significant free cash flow generation and low leverage through 2023. The company has significantly reduced its drilling and development costs and grown its production and reserves in recent years making its operations more resilient to low oil prices. The CFR is restrained by Matador's limited scale relative to higher rated E&P companies, geographic concentration, sizeable undeveloped reserves that will require significant future investments, and meaningful exposure to federal land leases in New Mexico that could face potential permitting and drilling restrictions in the future. The rating also considers Matador's controlling interest in the San Mateo Midstream, LLC joint venture that has provided an increasing level of midstream and cash flow support, but which also adds debt to its consolidated metrics slightly weakening the company's consolidated leverage ratios. The San Mateo credit facility is non-recourse with respect to Matador and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, and is secured solely by the assets of San Mateo.

Matador will continue to have good liquidity through 2023 owing to elevated commodity prices, which is reflected in the SGL-2 rating. Based on management's planned seven-rig drilling program, the company should generate over $400 million of free cash flow through 2023 if WTI crude price averages $60/bbl during that period, and much more at current strip prices. The company used most of its free cash flow to reduce debt in the first half of 2022, and Moody's expects more such actions through 2023. At June 30, 2022, the company had $230 million of unrestricted cash and $729 million in available borrowing capacity under its $775 million committed revolving credit facility (considering $46 million of outstanding LCs). Given the company's strong earnings prospects, Moody's expects ample cushion under the financial covenants governing its revolving credit facility.

Matador's 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026 are rated B1, one notch below the Ba3 CFR, reflecting the substantial size of the secured revolving credit facility, which has a priority claim to Matador's assets over the notes. The revolver is secured by substantially all of Matador's oil and gas reserves.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will generate significant free cash flow, grow production and reduce debt through 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Matador's ratings could be upgraded if the company can grow production and reserves in a capital efficient manner while generating consistent free cash flow and maintaining low debt level. We could upgrade the CFR if the company can sustain the RCF/debt ratio above 40% even in a low commodity price environment. The CFR could be downgraded if RCF/debt declines below 30%, the company makes any material debt funded acquisitions or distributions, or if the ability to drill and develop Matador's federal acreage becomes materially restricted.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Matador Resources Company is a Dallas, Texas based publicly-traded independent exploration and production company with primary operations in the Delaware Basin in New Mexico and West Texas.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

