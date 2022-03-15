Moody's upgrades Mattel's CFR to Ba1; ratings placed under review for further upgrade

New York, March 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded ratings of Mattel, Inc. ("Mattel"), including the Corporate Family Rating and Probability of Default Rating, which were upgraded to Ba1 and Ba1-PD, respectively, from Ba2 and Ba2-PD, as well as instrument ratings outlined below. All ratings placed under review for further upgrade. The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is not affected.

"Today's upgrade and review actions recognize the ongoing improvement in Mattel's operating performance, culminating in key credit metrics at FYE 2021 that are well-ahead of our forecast, and well in line with an investment grade profile," stated Moody's VP/Senior Credit Officer Charlie O'Shea. "At the December 2021 FYE, debt/EBITDA of 2.9x was significantly reduced from FYE 2020's 4.6x via a combination of increased EBITDA and $300 million in debt reduction. Further leverage reductions are possible as there is meaningful prepayable debt remaining in Mattel's capital structure, and the company continues to generate significant free cash flow. Governance factors are improving with the company targeting a moderate 2.0-2.5x net debt-to-EBITDA leverage level. "

Moody's review will focus on the progress Mattel makes in improving financial flexibility by eliminating the secured debt in its capital structure. Moody's will also assess Mattel's prospective operating performance including the company's ability to sustain or further reduce leverage while consumer spending normalizes from pandemic-affected shifts and notwithstanding a challenging operating environment including cost inflation and supply chain disruptions. Moody's will also consider the company's long-term operating strategies and financial policies. A release of the collateral would also trigger a release of the guarantee on the senior unsecured notes due 2026, 2027 and 2029 and Moody's will assess in the review whether such guarantee release would eliminate the current notching of such notes with the currently unguaranteed senior unsecured notes due in 2023, 2040 and 2041 .

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: Mattel, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2; Placed Under Review for further Upgrade

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD; Placed Under Review for further Upgrade

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD6) from B1 (LGD6); Placed Under Review for further Upgrade

....GTD Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4); Placed Under Review for further Upgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mattel, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mattel's Ba1 CFR reflects continued improvements in operating performance following several years of challenges, culminating in credit metrics which are now solidly-investment grade. The rating is supported by the company's status as one of the largest toy makers in the world, a strong brand portfolio, and good geographic diversification. Mattel's turnaround has exceeded Moody's expectations on virtually every front, including financial strategy, with the dividend suspension initiated in 2017 remaining intact, resulting in significant free cash flow that has fueled meaningful debt reduction. This performance is especially impressive given the myriad coronavirus, raw material, and supply chain driven challenges that have pervaded. Mattel's credit profile also reflects its limited segment diversification (toys and games), concentrated customer base, and exposure to cost increases and product recalls. Revenue and operating cash flow are highly seasonal and dependent on continual reinvestment in product development and marketing to sustain market position. Moody's believes the operating volatility necessitates toy companies such as Mattel having somewhat stronger credit metrics than comparably rated consumer products in more stable product categories.

Environmental risks primarily relate to waste and pollution related to packaging and use of raw materials such as oil-based plastics and chemicals used in the manufacturing process. Social factors include fashion and the overall "fickleness" of toy consumers as significant risks, making marketing and product development paramount. Mattel is subject to the creative development activities of content providers for licensed brands, which can lead to unpredictable and erratic demand. Mattel has control over content for its owned brands, but must cost-effectively manage a complex global supply chain with long lead times that can create challenges to having products resonate with consumers, particularly given toy sales are highly seasonal. Brand preservation is critical, and Mattel takes meaningful steps to preserve its reputation and therefore its brand.

Governance factors are improving and reflects Mattel's laser focus on regaining an investment grade rating that includes suspending the dividend, reducing debt and target net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.0-2.5x (based on the company's calculation; 2.6x as of December 2021).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects Mattel's financial flexibility to improve through transition to an unsecured debt structure. Moody's would also need to gain comfort that Mattel can sustain positive organic revenue growth, low leverage, and strong free cash flow while protecting operating profits from cost and supply chain pressures.

Given the review for upgrade, a downgrade is not likely at present. However, a downgrade could occur if the loss of a meaningful intellectual property license, market share declines, or cost pressures weaken earnings and free cash flow. A sustained increase in leverage or deterioration in liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Mattel, Inc., headquartered in El Segundo, California is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys. The company's core portfolio is comprised of brands such as Barbie, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, Thomas the Tank Engine, Mega Brands and American Girl. Mattel also derives a significant portion of its sales from entertainment properties licensed from Disney, Warner Bros., and other content owners. Revenues for FYE 2021 were around $5.5 billion.

