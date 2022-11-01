Moody's upgrades Mattel's guaranteed notes to Baa3, concluding review; outlook stable

New York, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded the guaranteed senior unsecured ratings of Mattel, Inc. ("Mattel") to Baa3 from Ba1, the unguaranteed senior unsecured ratings to Ba1 from Ba2, and at the same time withdrew the company's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating, Ba1-PD Probability of Default rating and the SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating. The outlook is stable. This concludes the review for upgrade that was initiated on March 15, 2022.

"The upgrade to Baa3 recognizes the significant progress Mattel has made in its transformation, with improvements in operating performance and key credit metrics," stated Moody's Vice President/Senior Credit Officer Charlie O'Shea. "Through greater investment in its own intellectual property, strategic entertainment partnerships, product development, operational restructuring and cost discipline, Mattel has meaningfully increased operating income, its operating margin and free cash flow. Mattel's successful new business wins and operating execution including reacquiring the Disney Princess and Frozen licenses should allow the company to maintain or improve operating income in 2023 despite a challenging economic environment. These factors along with Mattel's commitment to maintain a conservative financial profile and further reduce debt will allow the company to sustain low leverage and free cash flow exceeding $200 million annually over the next several years. The company's commitment to a conservative financial profile, including its restraint around the dividend is a positive governance factor that is a key driver of the upgrade. Moody's projects debt-to-EBITDA will remain below 3.0x (incorporating Moody's standard adjustments) factoring in repayment by year-end 2022 of the $250 million in senior unsecured notes due March 2023," continued O'Shea.

"A lingering factor remains Mattel's capital structure, which at present contains both secured debt in the form of the recently-closed $1.4 billion secured revolver that replaced the former ABL, as well as guaranteed debt consisting of $1.8 billion of senior unsecured notes that structurally subordinate the legacy $800 million of unguaranteed senior unsecured notes. However there is a definitive 'fall away' provision for the collateral," continued O'Shea. "That said, Moody's expects minimal seasonal usage on the revolver consistent with 2020, 2021 and 2022."

The rating differential on the guaranteed versus unguaranteed notes reflects that the guarantees would lead to higher recovery in the event of a default. The new revolver put in place in September 2022 contains provisions that could lead to a transition to a fully unsecured and unguaranteed capital structure. Specifically, if two of three identified rating agencies upgrade the company to investment-grade, the revolver security and guarantees will be released. That in turn would trigger a guarantee release on the guaranteed notes. If the collateral and guarantee releases occur, Moody's expects to eliminate the notching between the guaranteed and unguaranteed notes most likely through an upgrade of the unguaranteed note ratings if the company's credit profile remains stable.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: Mattel, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2 (LGD6), Previously on Review for Upgrade

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (LGD4), Previously on Review for Upgrade

Ratings Withdrawn:

..Issuer: Mattel, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mattel, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mattel's Baa3 senior unsecured guaranteed notes' rating reflects continued improvements in operating performance after the challenges that led to its downgrades in 2017 and early 2018. Under the leadership of CEO Ynon Kreiz since April 2018, the company has streamlined its business, taking out more than $1.25 billion of costs, and revamped its strategy to be driven by its deep reservoir of intellectual properties. The ratings are supported by the company's status as one of the largest toy makers in the world, a strong brand portfolio, and good geographic diversification. Mattel's turnaround has exceeded Moody's expectations on virtually every front, including financial strategy, with the dividend suspension initiated in 2017 remaining intact, resulting in significant free cash flow that has fueled meaningful debt reduction. This performance is especially impressive given the myriad coronavirus, raw material, and supply chain driven challenges that have pervaded. At the same time, Mattel's credit profile reflects its limited segment diversification (toys and games), concentrated customer base, and exposure to cost increases and product recalls. Revenue and operating cash flow are highly seasonal and dependent on continual reinvestment in product development and marketing to sustain market position. Moody's believes this operating volatility necessitates toy companies such as Mattel having somewhat stronger credit metrics than comparably rated consumer product companies in more stable product categories. Moody's anticipates Mattel will ultimately seek to reintroduce a dividend, but expects that this will not occur in 2023 and that any dividend will be set at a conservative level that preserves good financial flexibility including strong free cash flow.

A deteriorating economic backdrop, elevated inventories and a likely promotional holiday selling season present potential operating headwinds for Mattel. However, Moody's expects toys to remain a key traffic driver for important retail partners and Mattel to maintain good cost discipline. Any drop in Mattel's fourth quarter earnings, if it were to occur, is thus likely to be moderate and manageable within Moody's credit metric and free cash flow expectations for the Baa3 rating. Moody's also believes Mattel's operating strategies including developing and supporting its intellectual property with entertainment and story-driven content, and a streamlined manufacturing footprint have improved the company's long-term earnings potential. A good slate of new products including Mattel's relaunch of toys related to the reacquired Disney Princess and Frozen properties should lead to stable to improving revenue and EBITDA in 2023 consistent with management guidance. Mattel's inventories have increased relative to prior years in part due to earlier buying to prevent the stock outs experienced in some toys in the 2021 holiday season. Mattel's better inventory position relative to key competitors also presents less risk of excessive promotions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the upgrade, as well as remaining elements of a secured capital structure, there is currently minimal upward rating pressure. Over time, ratings could be upgraded if Mattel is able to maintain consistent operating performance at or above current levels while maintaining a conservative financial strategy, especially surrounding shareholder distributions. Mattel would also need to sustain debt/EBITDA below 2.75x, strongly positive free cash flow, and excellent liquidity to be upgraded. A fully unguaranteed and unsecured debt structure would also be necessary for an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in operating performance or financial strategy becomes more aggressive such that debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.25x, free cash flow weakens, or if there is a meaningful deterioration in liquidity.

Mattel's E-3 environmental score, representing moderately negative risk, is in line with our view of the toy subsegment and reflects waste and pollution risks. Physical climate, carbon transition, and water management risks are all viewed as neutral to low risk, while waste and pollution, due to the amount of resin and plastics and potential for waste once users dispose of their toys, bears higher risk. Mattel's stated goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials in all products and packaging by 2030 shows good focus on combatting the risks, but requires investment to implement.

Mattel's S-3 social score represents moderately negative risk, and is in line with its principal peer. Mattel faces fashion and the overall "fickleness" of toy consumers as significant risks, making marketing and product development paramount. Mattel is subject to the creative development activities of content providers for licensed brands, which can lead to unpredictable and erratic demand. Mattel has control over content for its owned brands, but must cost-effectively manage a complex global supply chain with long lead times that can create challenges to having products resonate with consumers, particularly given toy sales are highly seasonal. Brand preservation is critical, and Mattel takes meaningful steps to preserve its reputation and therefore its brand.

Mattel's G-2 governance score reflects our view that governance bears neutral to low risk for all five governance risk categories. Mattel is laser focused on maintaining a conservative financial profile that is consistent with an investment grade rating, and has been transparent with investors. Past negative governance issues including management turnover contributing to shifting operating strategies, and a high dividend have been addressed through proactive management, board involvement, and more conservative financial practices, which Moody's views as favorable governance developments.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Mattel, Inc., headquartered in El Segundo, California is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys. The company's core portfolio is comprised of brands such as Barbie, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, Thomas the Tank Engine, Mega Brands and American Girl. Mattel also derives a significant portion of its sales from entertainment properties licensed from Disney, Warner Bros., and other content owners. Revenues for the publicly-traded company for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022, were around $5.8 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Charles O'Shea

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

