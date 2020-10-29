Moody's upgrades McAfee's CFR to B1 post IPO

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded McAfee, LLC's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B2; first lien debt rating to B1 from B2 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD. The upgrade was driven by the transition to a publicly traded company and payoff of the second lien debt with proceeds from the IPO. This action concludes the ratings review initiated on October 15, 2020 when McAfee launched its IPO process. The ratings outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

As a result of the debt paydown, leverage decreased to approximately 5x from just under 6x and pro forma free cash flow to debt increased to 6% from 4%. Moody's also expects the introduction of public shareholders (albeit limited to around 10% initially) and independent Board members will drive a more conservative approach to leverage and shareholder distributions than under full private ownership.

The B1 CFR reflects McAfee's leading position across the consumer and enterprise endpoint security markets, track record of steady revenue growth, solid liquidity position offset by moderately high leverage and modest free cash flow. McAfee has grown at modest rates since 2014 and we expect low to mid-single digit growth rates over the next several years. The majority of McAfee's sales come from the company's significant installed base which reflects relatively strong renewal rates.

The consumer business is the largest and most profitable segment of McAfee and is expected to grow at mid-single digit rates. The consumer business is however, less "sticky" than traditional enterprise software and more susceptible to free alternatives and changes in the popularity of PC's. Though McAfee has diversified its enterprise business, its core endpoint business continues to face challenges from new market entrants while profitability lags behind many of its security industry peers. Moody's expects the company will make acquisitions to supplement its positions and occasionally use debt for full or partial funding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of low to mid-single digit revenue growth and leverage trending towards 4.5x over the next 12-18 months in the absence of debt funded acquisitions. The ratings could be upgraded if leverage is sustained below 4.5x, free cash flow to debt is sustained above 10% and the company continues to diversify its ownership base. The ratings could be downgraded if leverage is greater than 5.5x or free cash flow to debt falls below 3% on other than a temporary basis.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-1 reflects very good liquidity based on an estimated $250 million of cash on hand post IPO and debt paydown, an undrawn $500 million revolving credit facility and positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects free cash flow of over $300 million after a newly initiated dividend over the next year.

Similar to most security software providers, McAfee has limited environmental or social risk. McAfee likely benefited from work from home trends as a result of the recent pandemic. Moody's views the impact from COVID-19 as a social risk.

Moody's views governance as improving with the addition of public share holders and independent directors. Moody's expects McAfee's financial policies will be less aggressive with leverage declining over time. However, Intel and private equity firms, TPG, Thoma Bravo and GIC will still control around 90% of voting shares and retain the ability to appoint the majority of Board members. Although we expect financial policies will be less aggressive post IPO, the current ownership makeup tempers upwards ratings movement.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: McAfee, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: McAfee, LLC

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: McAfee, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

McAfee is a leading security software provider to consumer and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. Revenue for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $2.7 billion. The company is publicly listed but remains majority owned by Intel and private equity firms TPG and Thoma Bravo.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthew B. Jones

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

