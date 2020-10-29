Moody's upgrades McAfee's CFR to B1 post IPO

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded
McAfee, LLC's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B2;
first lien debt rating to B1 from B2 and Probability of Default Rating
(PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD. The upgrade was driven
by the transition to a publicly traded company and payoff of the second
lien debt with proceeds from the IPO. This action concludes the
ratings review initiated on October 15, 2020 when McAfee launched
its IPO process. The ratings outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
As a result of the debt paydown, leverage decreased to approximately
5x from just under 6x and pro forma free cash flow to debt increased to
6% from 4%. Moody's also expects the introduction
of public shareholders (albeit limited to around 10% initially)
and independent Board members will drive a more conservative approach
to leverage and shareholder distributions than under full private ownership.
The B1 CFR reflects McAfee's leading position across the consumer and
enterprise endpoint security markets, track record of steady revenue
growth, solid liquidity position offset by moderately high leverage
and modest free cash flow. McAfee has grown at modest rates since
2014 and we expect low to mid-single digit growth rates over the
next several years. The majority of McAfee's sales come from the
company's significant installed base which reflects relatively strong
renewal rates.
The consumer business is the largest and most profitable segment of McAfee
and is expected to grow at mid-single digit rates. The consumer
business is however, less "sticky" than traditional
enterprise software and more susceptible to free alternatives and changes
in the popularity of PC's. Though McAfee has diversified
its enterprise business, its core endpoint business continues to
face challenges from new market entrants while profitability lags behind
many of its security industry peers. Moody's expects the
company will make acquisitions to supplement its positions and occasionally
use debt for full or partial funding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of low to mid-single
digit revenue growth and leverage trending towards 4.5x over the
next 12-18 months in the absence of debt funded acquisitions.
The ratings could be upgraded if leverage is sustained below 4.5x,
free cash flow to debt is sustained above 10% and the company continues
to diversify its ownership base. The ratings could be downgraded
if leverage is greater than 5.5x or free cash flow to debt falls
below 3% on other than a temporary basis.
The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-1 reflects
very good liquidity based on an estimated $250 million of cash
on hand post IPO and debt paydown, an undrawn $500 million
revolving credit facility and positive free cash flow over the next 12-18
months. Moody's expects free cash flow of over $300
million after a newly initiated dividend over the next year.
Similar to most security software providers, McAfee has limited
environmental or social risk. McAfee likely benefited from work
from home trends as a result of the recent pandemic. Moody's
views the impact from COVID-19 as a social risk.
Moody's views governance as improving with the addition of public
share holders and independent directors. Moody's expects
McAfee's financial policies will be less aggressive with leverage
declining over time. However, Intel and private equity firms,
TPG, Thoma Bravo and GIC will still control around 90% of
voting shares and retain the ability to appoint the majority of Board
members. Although we expect financial policies will be less aggressive
post IPO, the current ownership makeup tempers upwards ratings movement.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: McAfee, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B1 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Assignments:
..Issuer: McAfee, LLC
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Assigned SGL-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: McAfee, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
McAfee is a leading security software provider to consumer and corporate
customers. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Revenue for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately
$2.7 billion. The company is publicly listed but
remains majority owned by Intel and private equity firms TPG and Thoma
Bravo.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
