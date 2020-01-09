Moody's upgrades Medco's rating to B1 from B2; outlook stable

Singapore, January 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR)
of Medco Energi Internasional Tbk (P.T.) (Medco) to B1 from
B2.
Moody's has also upgraded the ratings on the backed senior unsecured bonds
issued by Medco Strait Services Pte. Ltd., Medco Platinum
Road Pte. Ltd. and Medco Oak Tree Pte. Ltd.
to B1 from B2. These bonds are unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by Medco.
The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from positive.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The rating upgrade reflects a sustained improvement in Medco's
scale and the geographic diversification of its reserves and production,
following the acquisition of Ophir," says Vikas Halan,
a Moody's Senior Vice President.
Pro forma for Ophir acquisition, Medco expects to produce 110 thousand
barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day in 2019, up from 87 thousand
boe per day in 2017. Also, Medco's proved reserves
has increased to 249.3 million boe at 30 September 2019 from 233.5
million boe at 31 December 2017.
Further, there has been an improvement in Medco's cash flow
visibility with revenue from fixed price gas contracts accounting for
29% of total revenue for 2019 compared with 24% in 2017.
"Medco's credit metrics and liquidity are also supportive
of its B1 rating. We expect the company's debt/EBITDA to
improve to below 4.0x in 2019 from 4.4x in 2018.
This is despite the increase in its debt to fund the acquisition of Ophir
Energy in 2019," says Halan, who is also Moody's Lead
Analyst for Medco.
Moody's expects Medco's adjusted net debt/EBITDA (net of cash in escrow
earmarked for debt repayment) will improve to around 3.2x-3.5x
over the next two years, from around 3.9x for LTM September
2019 and 4.4x in 2018. Over the same period, its EBITDA/interest
cover will be around 3.5x-3.7x and RCF/adjusted net
debt will be about 11%-12%.
At the same time, the B1 rating remains constrained by Medco's exposure
to the cyclicality of commodity prices, its acquisitive growth appetite,
and the execution risk associated with its annual investment plan of around
$300 million.
In addition, Medco's rating benefits from its proactive liquidity
management with the company refinancing its upcoming debt maturities well
in advance, increasing the average weighted debt maturity profile
of its debt.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
the ratings also consider the following:
For environmental factors, Medco's rating incorporates the
environment risk that the company is exposed to through its oil &
gas, power and mining businesses. However, the risk
is somewhat mitigated by its high proportion of natural gas business that
accounts for about 50% of its revenue, and by its long-term
fixed price gas contracts that generate sufficient EBITDA to cover its
interest expenses.
Further, the environmental risk for its power business is largely
mitigated by the company's fuel mix which is heavily weighted towards
renewable sources like geothermal and hydro. Medco has only a minority
interest in its copper mining business, which is an open pit mine
and is well positioned to benefit from higher EV penetration.
With regards to social factors, Medco's business mix includes
sectors that are exposed to moderate to high social risks, especially
responsible production and health & safety issues. However,
the risk is mitigated by the company's long track record of operating
its businesses without any major incidents.
As for governance factors, the rating incorporates Medco's
strong appetite for growth as shown by its history of debt-funded
acquisitions, and its concentrated ownership structure which could
lead to increased potential for conflicts of interest. Nonetheless,
these risks are partially mitigated by (1) Medco's public commitment to
deleveraging and target net debt/EBITDA of 3.0x; and (2) its
listing on the Indonesian stock exchange, which requires the company
to comply with listing rules.
Medco's liquidity profile is strong with cash and cash equivalents
of $262 million, short term investments of $26 million
and cash earmarked for debt repayment in an escrow account of about $170
million as of 30 September 2019. Against this, $329
million of debt is maturing over next 12 months. However,
despite Medco's strong EBITDA growth, its free cash flow generation
remains constrained by its high taxes, interest expense and capital
spending.
The stable outlook on Medco's rating incorporates Moody's expectation
that Medco's credit metrics will continue to remain supportive of its
rating, supported by stable cash flow generation from its existing
portfolio and planned sale of non-core assets.
An upgrade of Medco's CFR will require an increase in the company's
scale and a further improvement in its credit metrics. Credit metrics
supportive of a higher rating include adjusted net debt/EBITDA falling
below 3.0x, RCF/adjusted net debt rising above 20%
and EBITDA/interest expense increasing above 4.5x.
In addition, an upgrade would also require the company to maintain
strong liquidity with cash and cash equivalents covering at least the
amount of debt maturing over the next 12 months.
Downward pressure on the rating could build if Medco (1) fails to renew
a significant portion of its fixed price gas sales contracts that expire
over the next two years, or (2) makes large debt funded acquisition,
or (3) provides funding support to its mining or power businesses,
or (4) fails to maintain sufficient liquidity to cover its debt maturing
over the next 12 months.
Specific credit metrics indicative of downward pressure include adjusted
net debt/EBITDA rising above 4.0x, RCF/adjusted net debt
falling below 10% and EBITDA/Interest expense falling below 3.5x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Established in 1980 and headquartered in Jakarta, Medco Energi Internasional
Tbk (P.T.) is a Southeast Asian integrated energy and natural
resources company listed in Indonesia with three key business segments,
oil and gas, power and mining.
