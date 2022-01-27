Moody's upgrades Mediocredito Trentino-Alto Adige's deposit ratings to Baa2

Outlook on bank's Ba1 long-term senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings is now stable

Paris, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded Mediocredito Trentino-Alto Adige S.p.A. (Mediocredito)'s long-term and short-term deposit ratings and Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) to Baa2 from Baa3 and Prime-2 from Prime-3 respectively. The outlook on Mediocredito's long-term deposit ratings remains stable. The rating agency has also upgraded the bank's long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment to Baa2(cr) from Baa3(cr) and Prime-2(cr) from Prime-3(cr), as well as its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to ba2 from ba3.

Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Ba1 long-term senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings, and changed the outlook on these ratings to stable from negative.

The full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Upgrade of the BCA

The upgrade of Mediocredito's standalone BCA to ba2 from ba3 is primarily driven by the on-going improvement of the bank's loan quality. The bank's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio decreased to 5.2% in June 2021, from 6.1% and 10.2% in December 2020 and December 2019, respectively. Although the rating agency expects the bank to continue to dispose of its legacy NPLs, this may be offset by an increase of new NPLs stemming from Mediocredito's exposure to the small and medium size enterprises (SMEs).

However, Mediocredito's strong capitalization shields it against potential losses. Morevoer Mediocredito further strengthened its solvency as reflected by Moody's measure of Mediocredito's capital namely its tangible common equity which increased to 19% in June 2021 compared to 17% in December 2020. This improvement was primarily driven by lower risk-weighted assets following NPL disposals.

Moody's expects Mediocredito's capital to remain at the current level as the bank's ability to generate capital through recurrent profits is structurally low. The bank's annualised return on assets was 0.4% as of June 2021 compared to 0.2% and 0.3% in December 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Mediocredito's ba2 BCA is also constrained by its limited deposit base, which makes it heavily reliant on confidence-sensitive market funding. The wholesale market funding accounted for 61% of the bank's balance sheet as of June 2021. This weakness is partly balanced by Mediocredito's sound liquidity buffer, which amounted to 36% of tangible banking assets in June 2021.

Mediocredito's business model is primarily focused on medium-term lending to the SME sector in the Italian provinces of Trento, Bolzano and in the region of Trentino-Alto Adige. The lack of diversification of the bank's products and activities, as well as its limited franchise in Northern Italy, are reflected in a one-notch downward adjustment to its ba1 financial profile.

Upgrades of deposit ratings, CRR and CR Assessment

The upgrades of Mediocredito's deposit ratings, CRRs and CR Assessment are driven by the upgrade of the BCA and Adjusted BCA. Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis results in the same uplift (three notches) above the Adjusted BCA of ba2 given the deposits' extremely low loss-given-failure in case of resolution.

Affirmation of the senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings

Moody's affirmed Mediocredito's Ba1 long-term senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings. The BCA improvement is offset by lower rating uplift stemming from the Loss Given Failure analysis for senior creditors (i.e. only one notch versus two previously) because senior debt is expected to be less prominent in the bank's funding mix.

Moody's left unchanged its assumption of a low probability of government support if needed in view of the small size of Mediocredito. This results in no additional rating uplift for all long-term ratings and the CR Assessment.

-- RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the long-term deposit, issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects Moody's view that over the next 12 to 18 months, Mediocredito will maintain its solvency profile, despite a moderate increase in NPLs that may occur as public support fades away, as well as its current funding and liquidity positions. The rating agency also expects the bank's current liability structure to remain overall unchanged over the outlook horizon.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The long-term deposit, senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings as well as the CRR of Mediocredito could be upgraded if the bank were to improve its fundamentals above Moody's expectations, which would prompt an upgrade of its ba2 BCA and Adjusted BCA. The bank's BCA could be upgraded if its asset risk were to decrease.

Mediocredito's long-term senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings may also benefit from a one-notch additional uplift if the bank were to issue additional debt that would exceed upcoming redemptions or to reduce its total assets.

Conversely, all ratings and assessments of Mediocredito could be downgraded following a downgrade of the bank's BCA, driven by an unexpected and significant deterioration in its solvency, which for example could stem from a sizeable inflow of new NPLs.

The long-term deposits, senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings as well as the bank's CRR and CR Assessment could also be downgraded following a sizeable surge in total assets or a significant reduction in its stock of senior debt following, for example, the bank's inability to roll-over its debt maturing in 2022 and 2023. This would trigger an increase of expected losses for depositors and bondholders in case of failure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Mediocredito Trentino-Alto Adige S.p.A.

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to P-2 from P-3

....Long-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to P-2 from P-3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to Baa2(cr) from Baa3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to P-2(cr) from P-3(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to ba2 from ba3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to ba2 from ba3

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed Ba1, outlook changed to Stable from Negative

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Ba1, outlook changed to Stable from Negative

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Stable(m)

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

