Moody's upgrades Mediocredito Trentino-Alto Adige's deposit ratings to Baa2

Outlook on bank's Ba1 long-term senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings is now stable
Paris, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded Mediocredito
Trentino-Alto Adige S.p.A. (Mediocredito)'s
long-term and short-term deposit ratings and Counterparty
Risk Ratings (CRRs) to Baa2 from Baa3 and Prime-2 from Prime-3
respectively. The outlook on Mediocredito's long-term deposit
ratings remains stable. The rating agency has also upgraded the
bank's long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk
(CR) Assessment to Baa2(cr) from Baa3(cr) and Prime-2(cr) from
Prime-3(cr), as well as its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA)
and Adjusted BCA to ba2 from ba3.
Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Ba1 long-term senior
unsecured debt and issuer ratings, and changed the outlook on these
ratings to stable from negative.
The full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Upgrade of the BCA
The upgrade of Mediocredito's standalone BCA to ba2 from ba3 is
primarily driven by the on-going improvement of the bank's
loan quality. The bank's non-performing loan (NPL)
ratio decreased to 5.2% in June 2021, from 6.1%
and 10.2% in December 2020 and December 2019, respectively.
Although the rating agency expects the bank to continue to dispose of
its legacy NPLs, this may be offset by an increase of new NPLs stemming
from Mediocredito's exposure to the small and medium size enterprises
(SMEs).
However, Mediocredito's strong capitalization shields it against
potential losses. Morevoer Mediocredito further strengthened its
solvency as reflected by Moody's measure of Mediocredito's
capital namely its tangible common equity which increased to 19%
in June 2021 compared to 17% in December 2020. This improvement
was primarily driven by lower risk-weighted assets following NPL
disposals.
Moody's expects Mediocredito's capital to remain at the current
level as the bank's ability to generate capital through recurrent
profits is structurally low. The bank's annualised return
on assets was 0.4% as of June 2021 compared to 0.2%
and 0.3% in December 2020 and 2019 respectively.
Mediocredito's ba2 BCA is also constrained by its limited deposit
base, which makes it heavily reliant on confidence-sensitive
market funding. The wholesale market funding accounted for 61%
of the bank's balance sheet as of June 2021. This weakness
is partly balanced by Mediocredito's sound liquidity buffer,
which amounted to 36% of tangible banking assets in June 2021.
Mediocredito's business model is primarily focused on medium-term
lending to the SME sector in the Italian provinces of Trento, Bolzano
and in the region of Trentino-Alto Adige. The lack of diversification
of the bank's products and activities, as well as its limited
franchise in Northern Italy, are reflected in a one-notch
downward adjustment to its ba1 financial profile.
Upgrades of deposit ratings, CRR and CR Assessment
The upgrades of Mediocredito's deposit ratings, CRRs and CR
Assessment are driven by the upgrade of the BCA and Adjusted BCA.
Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis results in the same
uplift (three notches) above the Adjusted BCA of ba2 given the deposits'
extremely low loss-given-failure in case of resolution.
Affirmation of the senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings
Moody's affirmed Mediocredito's Ba1 long-term senior
unsecured debt and issuer ratings. The BCA improvement is offset
by lower rating uplift stemming from the Loss Given Failure analysis for
senior creditors (i.e. only one notch versus two previously)
because senior debt is expected to be less prominent in the bank's
funding mix.
Moody's left unchanged its assumption of a low probability of government
support if needed in view of the small size of Mediocredito. This
results in no additional rating uplift for all long-term ratings
and the CR Assessment.
-- RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on the long-term deposit, issuer and senior
unsecured debt ratings reflects Moody's view that over the next 12 to
18 months, Mediocredito will maintain its solvency profile,
despite a moderate increase in NPLs that may occur as public support fades
away, as well as its current funding and liquidity positions.
The rating agency also expects the bank's current liability structure
to remain overall unchanged over the outlook horizon.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The long-term deposit, senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings
as well as the CRR of Mediocredito could be upgraded if the bank were
to improve its fundamentals above Moody's expectations, which
would prompt an upgrade of its ba2 BCA and Adjusted BCA. The bank's
BCA could be upgraded if its asset risk were to decrease.
Mediocredito's long-term senior unsecured debt and issuer
ratings may also benefit from a one-notch additional uplift if
the bank were to issue additional debt that would exceed upcoming redemptions
or to reduce its total assets.
Conversely, all ratings and assessments of Mediocredito could be
downgraded following a downgrade of the bank's BCA, driven by an
unexpected and significant deterioration in its solvency, which
for example could stem from a sizeable inflow of new NPLs.
The long-term deposits, senior unsecured debt and issuer
ratings as well as the bank's CRR and CR Assessment could also be
downgraded following a sizeable surge in total assets or a significant
reduction in its stock of senior debt following, for example,
the bank's inability to roll-over its debt maturing in 2022
and 2023. This would trigger an increase of expected losses for
depositors and bondholders in case of failure.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Mediocredito Trentino-Alto Adige S.p.A.
..Upgrades:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
upgraded to P-2 from P-3
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3, outlook remains Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
upgraded to P-2 from P-3
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
upgraded to Baa2(cr) from Baa3(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
upgraded to P-2(cr) from P-3(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded
to ba2 from ba3
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
upgraded to ba2 from ba3
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Issuer Ratings,
affirmed Ba1, outlook changed to Stable from Negative
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Ba1, outlook changed to Stable from Negative
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Stable from Stable(m)
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
