Moody's upgrades Mednax's CFR to Ba3; rates new unsecured notes Ba3, outlook stable

New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Mednax, Inc.'s ("Mednax") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B1-PD. At the same time, Moody's also assigned Ba3 rating to the company's proposed $400 million unsecured notes due in 2030. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating (SGL) remains unchanged at SGL-1. Outlook changed to stable from positive.

"The rating upgrade reflects a material improvement in Mednax's financial metrics and Moody's expectation that the financial leverage will remain moderate as the company refocuses on its core pediatrics and obstetrics businesses," stated Kailash Chhaya, Moody's Vice President and the Lead Analyst for Mednax. "The proposed refinancing transaction will not only reduce the company's total debt by approximately $250 million but also reduce the debt servicing cost going forward", continued Chhaya.

As a part of the refinancing transaction, the company will retire its $1.0 billion unsecured notes due 2027 and pay transaction expenses with a combination of $250 million unsecured term loan A (unrated), $400 million new unsecured notes, $100 million draw on revolver(unrated) and $305 million internal cash. Moody's expects that when the transaction closes, the company's leverage will decline by at least 1x from an estimated 4.2x at the end of September 30, 2022, due to a combination of improved earnings and a reduction in total debt.

Ratings upgraded:

Mednax, Inc.

Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 from B1

Probability of Default Rating to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

Ratings assigned:

Mednax, Inc.

Proposed $400 million senior unsecured global notes maturing in 2030 at Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

Mednax, Inc.

Outlook changed to stable from positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mednax's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's strong market position and national footprint in the pediatrics and obstetrics space, moderately high leverage, and potential challenges from the regulatory and reimbursement environment. The company has a strong market position in women's and children's health, good customer diversity, favorable healthcare services outsourcing market trends and very good liquidity. Moody's expects that the company will operate with debt/EBITDA close to 3.0 times in the next 12-18 months.

In the last two years, Mednax has sold its anesthesia and radiology businesses and decided to dedicate its resources to pediatrics and obstetrics. While this strategy has reduced the company's scale and business diversity, it has provided the company the ability to focus on its core strength in women's and children's health. Overall, Moody's considers the company's new strategy as credit positive on a net basis.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-1 reflects our expectation that Mednax will maintain very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Mednax's liquidity is supported by an estimated $53 million in cash and $350 million of revolver availability when the company completes its refinancing transaction in February 2022. In addition, the company will generate positive free cash flow in the range of $100-$120 million in the next 12 months. We estimate that the company will use the majority of its free cash flow not used for mandatory amortization for acquisitions and earnouts.

Mednax's capital structure includes $400 million of unsecured notes rated Ba3, the same as the Corporate Family Rating. The capital structure also includes a $450 million unsecured revolving credit facility (not rated) and $250 million in unsecured term loan (not rated). The company has only one class of debt and all individual debt instruments are pari passu with each other.

ESG factors are material to Mednax's credit analysis. Mednax was materially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak last year, but the company's business volumes have largely recovered. The No Surprises Act, which became effective in January 2022 takes the patient out of the provider/payor dispute. The impact on Mednax's revenue will depend on the percentage of out-of-network patients they treat, specific billing and collections practices, as well as arbitration process. Mednax's businesses are also affected by social factors like the birthrate regulations that govern women in childbearing age and infants' healthcare practices. With respect to governance, as a publicly traded company, Mednax is subject to rigorous governance standards in terms of transparency, disclosures, management's effectiveness, accountability and compliance. The environmental component of ESG is not considered material to the overall credit profile of the issuer.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Mednax effectively executes its new business strategy focused on pediatrics and obstetrics while improving its profitability and scale. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.0 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if Mednax faces reimbursement, volume, or payor mix pressures that will weaken operating performance. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0 times.

Based in Sunrise, FL, Mednax, Inc. is a leading provider of physician services including newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty services. Mednax provides its services through a network of more than 2,400 physicians in 38 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. Moody's estimates that the company's revenue from continuing operations (i.e. excluding divested businesses) for fiscal 2021 was approximately $1.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

