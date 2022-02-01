Moody's upgrades Mednax's CFR to Ba3; rates new unsecured notes Ba3, outlook stable

New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Mednax, Inc.'s
("Mednax") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1 and Probability
of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B1-PD. At
the same time, Moody's also assigned Ba3 rating to the company's
proposed $400 million unsecured notes due in 2030. The Speculative
Grade Liquidity rating (SGL) remains unchanged at SGL-1.
Outlook changed to stable from positive.
"The rating upgrade reflects a material improvement in Mednax's financial
metrics and Moody's expectation that the financial leverage will remain
moderate as the company refocuses on its core pediatrics and obstetrics
businesses," stated Kailash Chhaya, Moody's Vice President
and the Lead Analyst for Mednax. "The proposed refinancing transaction
will not only reduce the company's total debt by approximately $250
million but also reduce the debt servicing cost going forward",
continued Chhaya.
As a part of the refinancing transaction, the company will retire
its $1.0 billion unsecured notes due 2027 and pay transaction
expenses with a combination of $250 million unsecured term loan
A (unrated), $400 million new unsecured notes, $100
million draw on revolver(unrated) and $305 million internal cash.
Moody's expects that when the transaction closes, the company's
leverage will decline by at least 1x from an estimated 4.2x at
the end of September 30, 2022, due to a combination of improved
earnings and a reduction in total debt.
Ratings upgraded:
Mednax, Inc.
Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 from B1
Probability of Default Rating to Ba3-PD from B1-PD
Ratings assigned:
Mednax, Inc.
Proposed $400 million senior unsecured global notes maturing
in 2030 at Ba3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
Mednax, Inc.
Outlook changed to stable from positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
Mednax's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's strong
market position and national footprint in the pediatrics and obstetrics
space, moderately high leverage, and potential challenges
from the regulatory and reimbursement environment. The company
has a strong market position in women's and children's health, good
customer diversity, favorable healthcare services outsourcing market
trends and very good liquidity. Moody's expects that the
company will operate with debt/EBITDA close to 3.0 times in the
next 12-18 months.
In the last two years, Mednax has sold its anesthesia and radiology
businesses and decided to dedicate its resources to pediatrics and obstetrics.
While this strategy has reduced the company's scale and business
diversity, it has provided the company the ability to focus on its
core strength in women's and children's health. Overall,
Moody's considers the company's new strategy as credit positive
on a net basis.
The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-1 reflects our expectation
that Mednax will maintain very good liquidity over the next 12-18
months. Mednax's liquidity is supported by an estimated $53
million in cash and $350 million of revolver availability when
the company completes its refinancing transaction in February 2022.
In addition, the company will generate positive free cash flow in
the range of $100-$120 million in the next 12 months.
We estimate that the company will use the majority of its free cash flow
not used for mandatory amortization for acquisitions and earnouts.
Mednax's capital structure includes $400 million of unsecured notes
rated Ba3, the same as the Corporate Family Rating. The capital
structure also includes a $450 million unsecured revolving credit
facility (not rated) and $250 million in unsecured term loan (not
rated). The company has only one class of debt and all individual
debt instruments are pari passu with each other.
ESG factors are material to Mednax's credit analysis. Mednax was
materially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak last year, but the
company's business volumes have largely recovered. The No Surprises
Act, which became effective in January 2022 takes the patient out
of the provider/payor dispute. The impact on Mednax's revenue will
depend on the percentage of out-of-network patients they
treat, specific billing and collections practices, as well
as arbitration process. Mednax's businesses are also affected
by social factors like the birthrate regulations that govern women in
childbearing age and infants' healthcare practices. With
respect to governance, as a publicly traded company, Mednax
is subject to rigorous governance standards in terms of transparency,
disclosures, management's effectiveness, accountability and
compliance. The environmental component of ESG is not considered
material to the overall credit profile of the issuer.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Mednax effectively executes its new business
strategy focused on pediatrics and obstetrics while improving its profitability
and scale. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA
is sustained below 3.0 times.
The ratings could be downgraded if Mednax faces reimbursement, volume,
or payor mix pressures that will weaken operating performance.
Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained
above 4.0 times.
Based in Sunrise, FL, Mednax, Inc. is a leading
provider of physician services including newborn, maternal-fetal,
pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty services.
Mednax provides its services through a network of more than 2,400
physicians in 38 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. Moody's
estimates that the company's revenue from continuing operations
(i.e. excluding divested businesses) for fiscal 2021 was
approximately $1.9 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kailash Chhaya, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ola Hannoun-Costa
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653