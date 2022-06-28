Moody's upgrades Melita's ratings to B2; outlook stable

Madrid, June 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded to B2 from B3 the rating on the €275 million senior secured term loan (TL) and the €20 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), both due in 2026, raised by Melita Limited ("Melita" or "the company"), the holding company for Maltese telecom operator Melita.

Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a B2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") to Melita Limited, and withdrawn the B3 CFR and B3-PD PDR at Melita BidCo Limited. The outlook on the ratings of Melita Limited remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

"The upgrade to B2 reflects Melita's strong operating performance since initial rating assignment and despite the challenging operating environment caused by the pandemic," says Carlos Winzer, Moody's Senior Vice President, and lead analyst for Melita.

"As a result, its leverage has reduced from 6.3x in 2019 to 5.7x in 2021, and we expect the company to further de-lever supported by its strong market position, high margins and positive free cash flow generation," adds Mr. Winzer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Melita's B2 rating reflects: (1) its leading position in Fixed Broadband and Pay-TV segments with a challenger position in the Maltese mobile market ; (2) fully convergent offering supported by a high quality broadband network, and rich Pay-TV content; (3) Moody's expectation of continued growth in revenue and EBITDA supported by enhanced network quality and growth prospects in the B2B market; (4) its high margin compared with peers and positive free cash flow generation; (5) its good liquidity profile; and (6) Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a deleveraging trajectory in the absence of aggressive shareholder remuneration policies.

Counterbalancing these strengths are: (1) the company's limited scale owing to the size of the Maltese telecom market, one of the smallest in Europe; (2) its lack of meaningful geographical diversification outside of the domestic market, offset by the growing IoT business; (3) its high Moody's adjusted leverage of 5.7x in 2021; and (4) its high capex intensity, which will be reduced gradually as the company completes its network upgrade and expands its 5G network.

Melita's competitive positioning in Malta, as a fully convergent operator, is strong and supported by its high quality network (both mobile and fixed), and its premium content offering together with its affordable pricing proposition. This has allowed the company to maintain its number one position in the Fixed Broadband and Pay-TV segments and increase market share in mobile.

Moody's expects Melita's adjusted leverage to reach 5.3x in 2022 and continue to improve towards 5.0x in 2023, supported by growth in revenue and EBITDA and no cash distributions. This is underpinned by the strong growth prospects in the B2B segment where Melita's positioning is currently underdeveloped compared to its key competitors.

LIQUIDITY

Melita's liquidity profile is good, supported by a cash balance of €23 million, improving cash flow generation, and an extended maturity profile with no material debt maturities until 2026.

The company has access to a relatively small senior secured RCF of €20 million, that remains undrawn and is subject to a springing leverage covenant (set at 8.33x net debt/EBITDA), which will be tested only when the facility is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's expects the capacity under the covenant to be comfortable and increase over time.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2-PD probability of default rating reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, owing to the covenant lite nature of the senior secured term loan.

The senior secured TL and the senior secured RCF are rated B2 as they rank pari-passu and share the same security package, which in Moody's view, is fairly weak given that it is essentially comprised of share pledges.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that Melita will de-lever organically towards 5.0x by 2023, driven by a continued improvement in operating performance, while the company will maintain at least an adequate liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade would depend on: (1) consistent and sustainable improvements in underlying operating performance and, (2) continued positive free-cash-flow generation leading to a more conservative leverage profile trending towards 4.25x on a sustainable basis.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if Melita's operating performance weakens due to slower than anticipated economic prospects in Malta, a more aggressive competitive environment in the country and/or underperformance against its business plan such that (1) its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA rises sustainably above 5.25x; (2) free cash flow generation weakens materially on a sustained basis, and/or (3) liquidity deteriorates significantly.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Melita Limited

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 from B3

Assignments:

..Issuer: Melita Limited

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Melita BidCo Limited

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Melita Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Melita BidCo Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/48906. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Melita is a leading integrated telecommunications provider in Malta. The company offers a full range of integrated services such as fixed, mobile and Pay-TV offers to residential and business customers. Melita provides 1Gbps broadband speeds across the country through its cable network. The company is owned by private equity sponsor EQT Partners, which bought it from Apax Partners and Fortino Capital in 2019. In 2021, Melita generated revenue and company-reported EBITDA of EUR 92.2 million and EUR 57.3 million, respectively.

