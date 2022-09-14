Moody's upgrades Men's Wearhouse's CFR to B1

New York, September 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today upgraded The Men's Wearhouse, LLC's ("Men's Wearhouse") ratings, including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from Caa1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Caa1-PD, and the Senior Secured Takeback Term Loan due 2025 to B1 from Caa1. The ratings on the company's Senior Secured Term Loans, Priority due 2025 were withdrawn because they were recently repaid in full. The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

"The upgrades reflect the substantial improvement in Men's Wearhouse's operating performance, credit metrics and liquidity since the company exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2020," stated Mike Zuccaro, Moody's Vice President. "We expect the company to maintain solid credit metrics and very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months despite the very challenging environment."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: The Men's Wearhouse, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Senior Secured Term Loan, Upgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: The Men's Wearhouse, LLC

.... Senior Secured Term Loan, Priority PIK, Withdrawn, previously rated B3 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured Term Loan, Priority, Withdrawn, previously rated B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: The Men's Wearhouse, LLC

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Men's Wearhouse's B1 CFR reflects the company's strong credit metrics which have resulted from profitable revenue growth, strong free cash flow generation and debt reduction. Per Moody's estimates, the company's lease adjusted debt/EBITDAR, pro forma for the repayment of its priority term loans in August 2022, was less than 1.5 times and EBIT coverage of interest around 4.5 times. The rating also reflects governance considerations, including its private ownership. Its balanced approach to capital allocation and a commitment to a conservative leverage profile is also reflected in the rating. Also considered are Men's Wearhouse's meaningful scale in the men's clothing market, offering a similar product mix and brand diversity, with each brand focusing on different customer demographics. While the company operates in a relatively narrow segment of the apparel industry, primarily selling and renting men's tailored and polished casual clothing for business and special occasions, Moody's views this category as generally having less fashion risk than most segments of apparel retailing. The rating is constrained by the company's high business risk as an apparel retailer, and the ongoing risk associated with the sustainability of its business recovery as the company continues work to improve its business model and product offerings and as pent-up demand has also likely contributed to recent solid performance. Significant uncertainty remains around potential normalization of demand, as well as increasing global economic challenges.

Liquidity is very good, supported by balance sheet cash, positive annual free cash flow, and ample excess revolver availability, all of which should be sufficient to cover cash flow needs over the next twelve months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain solid credit metrics and very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months despite the very challenging environment.

An upgrade is unlikely over the near-to-intermediate term given Men's Wearhouse's private ownership and concentrated focus on men's clothing. Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a significant increase in product diversity while maintaining conservative financial policies and very good liquidity. Quantitative metrics include Moody's debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.0 times and EBIT/Interest sustained above 3.0 times .

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates, liquidity weakens, or financial policies turn more aggressive such that debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0 times and EBIT/Interest sustained below 2.25 times.

The Men's Wearhouse, LLC is an omni-channel specialty retailer of menswear, including suits, formalwear and a broad selection of business casual offerings. The company operates over 1,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada under the Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores Clothing and K&G brands. Annual revenue exceeds $2.6 billion. Parent company, Tailored Brands, Inc., and certain subsidiaries emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on December 1, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

