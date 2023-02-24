Moody's upgrades Mercedes-Benz's ratings to A2/P-1; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the long-term issuer rating of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (Mercedes-Benz, or the company) to A2 from A3. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the company's short-term commercial paper rating to P-1 from P-2. The outlook changed to stable from positive.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

"The rating upgrade to A2 reflects Mercedes-Benz's track record of improved margins over the past two years, the company's strategy to focus on higher margin premium and luxury vehicles while transforming its product portfolio to battery-electric vehicles, and its reduced financial leverage" said Matthias Heck, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and Lead Analyst for Mercedes-Benz. "The stable outlook reflects the expectation of resilient margins at high levels, despite more difficult macroeconomic conditions and an increasing share of still less profitable battery-electric vehiclesm and consistent strong free cash flow generation despite increasing shareholder distributions" added Mr. Heck.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mercedes-Benz has established a track record of consistently high operating profit margins well in line with levels required for the A2 rating category, with approximately 14.7% in 2022 and 12.6% in 2021, whilst reducing industrial debt to close to zero, leading to Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA of below 0.1x in 2022, after 0.5x in 2021. Despite higher dividend payments, the company's free cash flows (Moody's adjusted) amounted to €2.0 billion in 2022, after €5.8 billion in 2021. Mercedes-Benz' gross debt (Moody's adjusted) decreased to less than €1.0 billion, from €5.7 billion at the end of 2021, also due to higher discount rates on pensions. With this, the company's debt/EBITDA is well in line with requirements for the A2.

The company managed to improve its credit metrics in an automotive sector environment, which has been constrained by ongoing supply chain disruption and which is in a transformation towards low and zero emission vehicles. While carbon transition will remain a challenge for Mercedes-Benz and the entire auto sector, early success in terms of customer take-up of electrified vehicles, the company's clear roadmap to become all-electric by 2030 as well as financial targets in line with expectations for the A2 rating category support the upgrade.

In 2022, Mercedes-Benz' cars sales increased by 5% to 2.04 million, outperforming a flat global light vehicle market. Its sales of top-end vehicles (Mercedes G-class, S-class, Maybach and AMG) even grew by 8%. The company also increased its battery-electric vehicles (BEV) car sales to 149 thousand units (approximately 7% of car sales), from 90 thousand units in 2021.

Due to higher volumes and strong mix and pricing effects, and despite higher raw material prices, and cost inflation, the company-adjusted EBIT margin (Return on Sales) in the cars division (which accounts for more than 90% of the company's industrial business) increased to 14.6% in 2022, from 13.1% in 2021. The company also generated €8.1 billion of industrial free cash flows (before payment of €5.3 billion dividends in 2022). For the full year 2023, Mercedes-Benz expects a company-adjusted return on sales of 12-14%, and free cash flows for the industrial business at prior year's level, which indicate an ongoing robust operational performance and resilient margins despite challenging macroeconomic conditions. The guidance also implies a moderate margin dilution stemming from the expected doubling of Mercedes-Benz branded BEVs in 2023.

On February 16, 2023, Mercedes-Benz announced a share buyback programme of up to €4.0 billion over the next two years. Together with higher proposed dividend payments of €5.6 billion for 2022 (€5.2 per share, implying a payout ratio of 38%), shareholder distributions will increase further in 2023. We expect, however, that these payments can be financed with cash flows to be generated, so industrial debt will remain at very low levels.

The A2 rating reflects as strengths the company's well-established and diversified franchise with a strong brand value and, in particular, its highly valuable Mercedes-Benz brand; global footprint with a focus on the luxury segment, which has been outperforming the mass market historically; ability to improve and sustain its margins at high levels; solid capital structure and fairly conservative financial policy; and sizeable liquidity, which should enable it to fund significant investments even during a prolonged automotive industry downturn.

Mercedes-Benz's rating reflects the high cyclicality of the automotive industry. It also reflects a number of challenges related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and megatrends in the automotive industry, such as higher environmental standards, stricter emission regulations and electrification; autonomous driving and connectivity; increasing vehicle safety regulations; and the entry of new market participants. We expect Mercedes-Benz and its peers to require sizeable investments over the coming years to weather these challenges. Although the investments in R&D and capital spending will constrain margins and cash flow generation, they are necessary to protect its business in the long term.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation of at least very high single-digit EBITA margins (Moody's adjusted) over the next 12-18 months, despite more difficult macroeconomic conditions and an increasing share of still less profitable battery-electric vehicles. The stable outlook is also based on positive free cash flow generation (after dividends and share buybacks), which will keep debt at consistently low levels.

LIQUIDITY

As of 31 December 2022, the company's liquidity sources included cash and marketable securities (after a 20% haircut) of around €23billion and €11.0 billion available under its syndicated credit facility maturing in 2025, combined with solid cash flow generation. Since the expiry of the hard lock-up in December 2022, the company can also sell its 30% stake in Daimler Truck if needed. This adds another €4 billion of liquidity sources (applying a 50% discount on the equity market value).

In our theoretical scenario of no access to the capital markets for its manufacturing and financial services activities, Mercedes-Benz had a coverage of around five quarters of its corporate needs as of 31 December 2022. This still-limited coverage reflects the large and, to a significant degree short-dated, debt repayments of its growing financial services arm, captured in our liquidity analysis.

In addition to short-term debt maturities, Mercedes-Benz' potential cash uses include capital spending, which we expect to remain high over the next 12-18 months, dividend distributions (€5.6 billion proposed for 2022) and share buybacks (up to €4 billion within two years), litigation and restructuring cash outflows, and day-to-day cash needs. On the working capital side, we expect some cash consumption over the next 12 months as vehicle sales continue to recover. Given the self-liquidating/amortising nature of credit contracts in the financial services division, the somewhat constrained liquidity situation in a stress case is acceptable, despite Mercedes-Benz' high rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade would require a sustained operational and financial performance through a cyclical downturn. Upward pressure could occur should Mercedes-Benz demonstrate continued high earnings and cash generation levels on a sustained basis while successfully managing the transition zero emission vehicles and defending its strong market position in the premium and luxury car segment and maintaining its technological leadership position. More specifically, a rating upgrade would require (1) EBITA margin to sustained in the very high single digits in percentage terms, at least; (2) Debt/EBITDA to remain sustainably below 1.0x; and (3) maintenance of strong liquidity profile, including a conservative management of liquidity risks at the captive finance entity.

Mercedes-Benz' ratings could be downgraded in case of (1) EBITA margin falling below 7%; (2) leverage (Debt/EBITDA) exceeding 1.5x; or (3) failure to generate significant positive free cash flow (as defined by Moody's), or (4) the group's liquidity profile weakens.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Upgrades:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A2 from A3

....Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-1 from P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A3

....Other Short Term, Upgraded to (P)P-1 from (P)P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd

Upgrades:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Finance Canada Inc.

Upgrades:

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-1 from P-2

....Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-1 from P-2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A3

....BACKED Other Short Term, Upgraded to (P)P-1 from (P)P-2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Finance Co., Ltd.

Upgrades:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A3

....BACKED Other Short Term, Upgraded to (P)P-1 from (P)P-2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC

Upgrades:

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-1 from P-2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V.

Upgrades:

....Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-1 from P-2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz South Africa Limited

Affirmations:

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

....NSR BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed Aaa.za

....NSR BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed P-1.za

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

