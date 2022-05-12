Moody's upgrades Mercer University, GA to A3 and assigns A3 to revenue bonds; outlook is stable

New York, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to A3 from Baa1 the issuer rating and underlying revenue bond ratings of Mercer University, GA. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned an A3 to the proposed approximately $45 million Revenue Bonds (Mercer University Project), Series 2022 to be issued through the Georgia Private Colleges and Universities Authority (GA). The bonds have an expected final maturity in 2052. Mercer recorded debt of $237 million in fiscal 2021.The outlook is revised to stable from positive.
-RATINGS RATIONALE
-The upgrade of Mercer's issuer rating to A3 from Baa1 incorporates the university's growing scale of operations, consistently positive operating performance, stable student demand across undergraduate and professional degrees and strong fundraising. Further, while leverage is still moderately high, it is improving as the university's revenue, cash flow, and reserves improve relative to debt. Mercer's management credibility and track record, as well as very good financial policy and strategy, reflect the university's operating discipline and attainment of strategic objectives. Revenue diversity is aided by about 11% of revenue from the State of Georgia (Aaa stable issuer rating) for the College of Medicine and clinic expansion. Financial flexibility continues to improve from retained cash flow, favorable investment returns and gifts, with total cash and investments reaching $440 million in fiscal 2021. EBIDA margins generally in the 15%-19% range generate sound debt service coverage. Very good brand and strategic positioning reflects the university's steady enrollment, growing healthcare-related presence throughout Georgia and ongoing strong donor support. Offsetting credit considerations include an elevated debt burden relative to wealth, scale and operations, with a relatively complex debt structure.
-The assignment of A3 to the planned Series 2022 revenue bonds and upgrade of outstanding revenue bond ratings to A3 from Baa1 incorporates the issuer rating and general obligation to pay, along with a pledge of gross revenues.
-RATING OUTLOOK
-The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectations that the university's operating discipline and revenue growth will support debt service well in excess of 2.0x with limited additional debt over the next two years beyond current debt plans.
-FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
--Further strengthening of brand and strategic position, reflected in consistent ability to meet enrollment targets, with improving yield rates on students and ability to grow net tuition revenue
-Significant increase in wealth compared with peers
-Sustained growth in donor support and manageable reliance on incremental debt to fund capital expenditure
-FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
--Sustained deterioration of operating performance
-Loss of state support for College of Medicine and clinical expansion activities
-Significant increase in financial leverage
-LEGAL SECURITY
-The bonds are general obligations of the university, with a pledge of gross revenues.
-The unrated Series 2013 bonds are directly placed with one counterparty. The bonds are subject to two financial covenants requiring 1x debt service coverage and leverage (liabilities/tangible net assets) not greater than 1.25x. For fiscal 2021, the university recorded 2.09x debt service coverage and 0.55x leverage. Moody's expects Mercer to remain in compliance with these covenants, though a breach would result an event of default that could trigger an acceleration of debt repayment.
-USE OF PROCEEDS
-Proceeds from the proposed Series 2022 bonds will be used to: fund approximately $27 million of various capital project, the largest of which is a new pharmacy facility on the Atlanta campus; refinance the Series 2012C bonds (per market conditions); and pay costs of issuance.
-PROFILE
-Founded in 1833, Mercer is a large, private university with campuses primarily in Macon, Atlanta, Savannah and Columbus, Georgia. Mercer's program offerings include colleges of law, theology, business, music, engineering, nursing, medicine, pharmacy, liberal arts and sciences, education, professional advancement, and health professions. For fiscal 2021, Mercer recorded $331 million in operating revenue and for fall 2021, recorded 8.243 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.
-METHODOLOGY
-The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
