Moody's upgrades Merck KGaA's rating to A3; stable outlook

Paris, October 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded Merck KGaA's (Merck) long-term issuer rating to A3 from Baa1, its senior unsecured Medium-Term Note program rating to (P)A3 from (P)Baa1 and its junior subordinate rating to Baa2 from Baa3. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Merck's P-2 and (P)P2 short-term issuer and program ratings. The outlook remains stable on all ratings.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Merck's rating to A3 reflects the strengthening of its business profile in recent years, its longstanding track record of conservative financial policies and the solid and steady growth prospects of its business sectors. While Merck's updated medium-term strategic plan entails a higher level of investments (including acquisitions) than in recent years, the company has some flexibility at the A3 rating level for bolt-on acquisitions. The A3 rating also considers the company's shift in its acquisition strategy with a focus on bolt-on transactions for future acquisitions rather than the larger, and sometimes transforming, deals that Merck used to make in the past, which overall is likely to reduce related execution risks.

Upward pressure has been developing on Merck's ratings, after the company's rapid deleveraging following its acquisition of Versum Materials, Inc. (Versum) in 2019 and its solid operating performance in 2020, particularly at its Life Science division. Merck's business profile has strengthened in recent years with (i) the increased contribution to group earnings of the Life Science business sector, which benefits from a high level of recurring revenue and solid growth prospects; (ii) the addition to the Electronics division of the Semiconductor Solutions segment through the acquisition of Versum, which has further broadened the group's business diversity; and (iii) a solid track record at integrating acquired companies and swiftly deleveraging afterwards.

Considering Merck's new strategic plan, which involves an increase of about 50% of its investments (including acquisitions) over 2021-25 when compared with investments made in the past five years, Moody's expects that the financial profile of the group could soften somewhat in 2022-23, but would still remain adequate for the A3 rating. Moody's projects that leverage (Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA) will be around 2x at the end of 2021 and that Moody's-adjusted cash flow from operations (CFO)/debt will be in the low 30s in percentage terms, which will leave Merck with some flexibility for incremental investments.

Merck's A3 rating also considers its longstanding good operating diversity because of its presence in three different industries, namely pharmaceutical equipment with its Life Science division (43% of 2020 revenue), pharmaceuticals with its Healthcare division (38%) , and semiconductors and display with its Electronics division (19%); its satisfactory cash flow generation; a portfolio of new drugs skewed toward biopharmaceuticals and consequently less exposed to generic competition; and stability of the group's financial policy.

However, the A3 rating also factors in increasing competitive pressure on Merck's largest-selling drugs, namely Rebif (multiple sclerosis) and Erbitux (oncology); strong competition in the Liquid Crystal segment, a subsegment of the Electronics division; and a degree of event risk related to the future strategic investments.

LIQUIDITY

Merck has a solid liquidity. As of June 2021, it had €1.8 billion of cash on balance sheet and access to a fully undrawn €2.0 billion revolving credit facility maturing in 2025. Moody's projects that Merck will generate free cash flow (FCF) of about €1 billion annually on average in 2021-23. Merck's debt maturity profile is well spread, and its next debt maturities are $1.0 billion and €550 million bonds that mature in 2022.

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Merck will keep growing its earnings and that future strategic investments will continue to fuel revenue growth in the mid to high single digits in percentage terms while maintaining a Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin above 25% and stable FCF generation. Moody's expects the company to maintain its conservative financial policies and any material increases in leverage to fund strategic M&A to result in weaker metrics only for a temporary period of time.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Merck has a moderate exposure to social risks. Its presence in life sciences and electronics, which are less exposed to litigation risk and policy risk related to pricing than branded pharmaceuticals businesses, mitigate the typically high level of social risks in the pharmaceutical industry.

Merck's exposure to governance risks is neutral to low. While there is a high ownership concentration, it is mitigated by the company's long track record of conservative financial policies, illustrated by moderate dividend payout and the inclusion of some hybrid funding for large acquisitions. Merck has an active acquisition strategy, but it has a track record of focusing on rapid deleveraging following large transactions.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Baa2 junior subordinate rating assigned to Merck's hybrid notes is two notches below its A3 issuer rating. This difference reflects the deeply subordinated nature of the hybrid securities in relation to the senior unsecured obligations of the company and its subsidiaries, while the hybrid securities are only senior to common shares. The hybrid securities have a maturity of at least 60 years and no events of default. The hybrid notes qualify for basket C and a 50% equity treatment of the borrowing for the calculation of Moody's credit ratios.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could develop if Merck's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA trends towards 2.0x and its Moody's-adjusted (CFO)/debt is above 35%, on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also require that Merck maintains its diversified business profile, a track record of solid operating performance at its three business sectors and conservative financial policies.

Downward rating pressure could develop if Merck's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increases above 3.0x or if its Moody's-adjusted CFO/debt remains below 25%, on a sustained basis. Negative pressure could also develop if the company's financial policies become more aggressive or its liquidity weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Based in Darmstadt, Germany, Merck KGaA is a diversified global healthcare, life sciences and electronics company. It develops and manufactures original drugs, healthcare products, specialty value-added chemicals, semiconductor materials and life science solutions. Merck generated EUR17.5 billion of revenue in 2020. The Merck family owns 70% of the group's capital, with the rest being listed.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Merck KGaA

.... Issuer LT Rating, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

....Junior Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Senior Unsecured MTN, Upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa1

..Issuer: EMD FINANCE LLC

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

..Issuer: Merck Financial Services GmbH

....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN, Upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Merck KGaA

.... Issuer ST Rating, Affirmed P-2

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

..Issuer: Merck Financial Services GmbH

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Merck KGaA

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: EMD FINANCE LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Merck Financial Services GmbH

....Outlook, Remains Stable

