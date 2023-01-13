Moody's upgrades Meriwether County, GA's GO ratings to A1 and assigns A1 issuer rating

New York, January 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the rating on Meriwether County, GA's general obligation unlimited tax debt to A1 from Baa1. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to A1 from Baa1 the rating it maintains on county-guaranteed debt issued through the Meriwether County Water and Sewer Authority, GA. Moody's has also assigned an A1 issuer rating to the county. The issuer rating reflects the county's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The county had about $13.2 million of outstanding debt as of September 30th, 2021. The ratings under review outlook has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating reflects the county's solid economic growth that is outpacing the nation, ample financial reserves that have steadily improved due to a long-term trend of surplus operations, and very low long-term liabilities and fixed-costs ratios. These strengths are balanced against the county's resident income and full value per capita metrics that significantly lag those of comparably rated peers.

The A1 rating on the revenue bonds is placed at the same level as the issuer rating and reflects the pass through of Meriwether County's GOULT pledge pursuant to an intergovernmental contract between the county and Meriwether County (Georgia) Water and Sewerage Authority. Under the contract, the county has unconditionally pledged to levy an unlimited ad valorem property tax on all taxable property within the county in order to make principal and interest payments should net revenues of the water and sewerage authority be insufficient.

The A1 rating on the GOULT bonds is placed at the same level as the issuer rating to reflect the county's pledge to levy an ad valorem tax, unlimited to rate or amount, on all taxable property located within the county Fire District. While the Fire District's tax base is not coterminous with the county's, it includes a significant majority (over 85%) of the county's total assessed valuation.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to counties with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued economic growth that improves county's resident income and full value per capita metrics

- Strengthening of fund balance and liquidity ratios to levels commensurate with higher rated counties

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant rise in long-term liabilities or fixed costs ratios

- Material draw on unrestricted financial reserves due to operating deficits or one-time uses

LEGAL SECURITY

The county-backed revenue bonds issued by the authority are ultimately backed by the county's general obligation unlimited tax pledge via an intergovernmental contract between the authority and the county. Under the contract, the county shall be unconditionally and irrevocably obligated to levy ad valorem taxes for their repayment of debt service without limitation as to rate or amount in the event that net revenues of the authority's water and sewer system are insufficient.

The general obligation bonds are backed by the county's pledge to levy an unlimited ad valorem tax on all taxable property within the county Fire District, which consists of the unincorporated area of the county and the incorporated areas of Gay, Greenville, Lone Oak, Luthersville, Warm Springs, and Woodbury.

PROFILE

Meriwether County is located approximately 60 miles southwest of Atlanta (Aa1 stable) and 30 miles northwest of Columbus (Aa2). The county provides routine municipal services like public safety, public works, judicial services, health and human services, among other general governmental services. The county does not have any business type activities but the Meriwether Water and Sewerage Authority is listed as a discretely presented component unit in the county's audit. The authority is fiscally dependent on the county and primarily provides utility service to an industrial park.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and general obligation ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the revenue bond rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. An additional methodology used on the revenue bond rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

