Moody's upgrades MetroHealth System (OH) to Baa2 from Baa3; stable outlook

New York, August 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded MetroHealth System's (OH) (MHS) bond rating to Baa2 from Baa3. At the same time, the outlook was revised to stable from positive. The system had $1 billion in outstanding debt at FYE 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Baa2 reflects the expected durability of solid margins and improved liquidity, which will be supported by benefits from the completion of a major hospital replacement project, good patient demand, and growing sources of supplemental Medicaid funding. While labor costs could contribute to a decline in cashflow in fiscal 2022 following exceptionally high levels the prior two years, margins will likely remain good and at or above pre-pandemic levels. MHS's essentiality as a county-owned safety net provider and tertiary service array will continue to drive good patient demand and volumes. The system will continue to benefit from several growing sources of Medicaid supplemental funding and an expanding retail pharmacy business. Excluding Medicare advances, solid and improved days cash on hand will be sustained because capital needs will decline and a high allocation to cash and fixed income will moderate investment losses. The biggest challenge will be improving operating and balance sheet leverage. While increases in absolute cashflow and cash have improved debt-to-cashflow and cash-to-debt over the last several years, both metrics are unfavorable because of debt for the project but will start to improve once principal payments begin in 2023. An ongoing challenge will be MHS's growing reliance on sizable, although diversified, Medicaid and various supplemental funding programs. Also, the market will remain competitive, particularly in light of stagnant population trends.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, while expected to decline from fiscal 2021, operating cash flow margins will remain in the high single digit level. Also, days cash on hand will be relatively stable given declining capital needs and limited equity investments. The outlook assumes no new debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained lower debt-to-cash flow and higher cash-to-debt

- Further growth in days cash on hand - Maintenance of operating cash flow margins in the high single digit range

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increase in debt or worsening of leverage metrics

- Prolonged decline in margins or material cuts to supplemental funding - Sustained decline in liquidity - Adverse change in relationship with county

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of MHS with security defined as "Hospital Receipts", which includes bond and reserve funds (for certain debt) and any other financing payments made to the trustee for debt service.

PROFILE

The MetroHealth System is a county hospital established by the County of Cuyahoga and operated by the System Trustees in Northeast Ohio. The system serves as the safety-net hospital for the greater Cleveland area, and Ohio's only adult and pediatric trauma and burn center. MetroHealth provides inpatient and outpatient care, skilled nursing care, rehabilitation services and community health. The system's main location is a recognized Level I trauma center and is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

