Moody's upgrades Metropolitan Detroit Area Hospital Services, Inc.'s senior secured bonds to A2 from A3; outlook stable

New York, July 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the Metropolitan Detroit Area Hospital Services, Inc.'s (MDAHS or issuer or borrower) senior secured Series 2019 Bonds to A2 from A3. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the improved and stabilized credit quality of the Henry Ford Health, MI (A2, stable), MDAHS' largest and lowest rated member.

MDAHS' rating reflects the credit strength of the project's current members, including Henry Ford Health, MI (A2, stable), Trinity Health-Michigan, d/b/a Saint Joseph Mercy Health System (subsidiary of Trinity Health Credit Group, Aa3, stable) and the University of Michigan, MI (Aaa, stable). Given the several nature of each member's contractual payment obligations under each separate member "take-or-pay" like Long Term Linen Supply Agreement (Supply Agreements) the rating is partially constrained by the credit quality to the weakest of the three members. The Supply Agreements include date certain payment dates that mitigate operating, and performance risks at the project level. Further, if a force majeure event occurs rendering the asset inoperable, each member remains obligated for their proportionate share of annual debt service costs until the bonds are repaid. This strong cost recovery framework is supported by quarterly reconciliations to ensure full and timely recovery of all debt service costs and breakeven operations owing to the not-for-profit nature of MDAHS.

The rating is balanced by a relatively weaker, but adequate, liquidity profile owing to an indenture required three-month debt service reserve fund (DSRF), which is lower than the standard six months, but is tempered by both the contractually required 30 days of advance billing for each member and the new policy of maintaining an additional 30 days of liquidity for unexpected working capital needs. Collectively, this amounts to about 5 months of debt service. This required liquidity is important owing to the several contractual obligations of the members and the potential for a payment disruption from the member's whose advance deposits are not cross collateralized. The project structure also allows the board to unanimously approve the addition of a new member as long as 50% of the bondholders also approve, exposing the project to potentially weaker counterparties in the future that could weaken the weighted average credit quality of the members. The short debt term helps limit the project's exposure to this risk as well as the nature of the potential members that must be not-for-profit or government healthcare providers.

The project's credit quality also incorporates the typical project finance protections like required liquidity reserves and key limitations on business activities, asset sales, mergers, or the issuance of additional debt. As a not-for-profit, there are no equity returns to members, only credits if excess payments are made.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the member's individual credit quality will remain at or above current levels and MDAHS will continue to timely recover all costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

• Improvement in the credit quality of the project's current members

• Addition of new members that materially improves the credit quality of the member base

• Change to the contractual payment obligations to be joint and several rather than several

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

• Weakening of credit quality of the project's current members

• Addition of a new member with weaker credit quality than the current weakest member

• Issues with timely cost recovery from any member or any member challenges its payment obligations

• Issuance of additional pari passu debt secured from uncontracted cashflows that exposes existing bondholders to asset performance risk or volume risk

ISSUER PROFILE

MDAHS is Michigan nonprofit, non-stock, membership corporation based in Detroit that was established in 1972 to operate a centralized and shared linen and laundry service for the benefit of eligible healthcare organizations that include nonprofit charitable hospitals exempt from federal income tax and state and local ad valorem property taxes or hospitals owned and operated by a state or local governmental body or agency. MDAHS is not exempt from federal income taxes. By law, organizations furnishing laundry services to Section 501(c)(3) exempt organizations are not eligible for Section 501(c)(3) exempt status. MDAHS issued bonds in 2019 to fund the construction of a new centralized, shared laundry facility that opened in 2020.

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are severally secured by a first lien on the Debt Service Charges due to MDAHS from each member under the individual Supply Agreements that continue until the bonds are fully repaid. There is no operating performance risk because there are no material conditions to receive the Debt Service Charge payments from each member. The agreements are several in nature, meaning that each member will only be liable for its own obligations under its own contract. There is a three-month DSRF requirement and if the DSRF is drawn, the members have 12 months to replenish before an event of default occurs.

