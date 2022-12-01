Frankfurt am Main, December 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Metsa Board Corporation's (Metsä Board) long term issuer rating to Baa2 from Baa3. The outlook has been changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the company's continuously strong operating results and solid credit metrics. At the end of September 2022 Metsä Board's gross and net leverage (Moody's adjusted, including earnings contribution from the sister company Metsä Fibre) at 1.2x and 0.3x respectively and its retained cash flow to debt ratio at 44% exceeded our quantitative upgrade triggers for its previous rating category.

The market environment is becoming increasingly challenging and we expect the real GDP in euro area to contract by 0.6% in 2023 as persistently high inflation on the back of high energy costs along with rising interest rates strain households finances. However, we believe Metsä Board is well positioned in such environment thanks to its mostly non-cyclical end-market exposure and high energy self-sufficiency (85% in electricity, 75% in fuels) as well as largely secured wood supply through its integration into Metsä Group. Moreover, we think a fundamental outlook for sustainable paper packaging is still good as it will continue to benefit from plastic substitution and growth in e-commerce over the coming years, even though a temporary setback is likely.

We expect Metsä Board's profitability (Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin, including earnings contribution from Metsä Fibre) will moderate in the coming 12-24 months but remain at a historically high level of above 20%. This should allow credit metrics to remain strong even for the Baa2 rating category despite the company's high capex spending of around €250-300 million in each 2022 and 2023, which currently limits Metsä Board's free cash flow generation ability.

The further evolution of metrics will largely depend on Metsä Board's own decision whether to build a new large folding boxboard (FBB) mill in Kaskinen with 800k tonnes annual capacity that would require over €1 billion of investments over 2024-26 and the funding mix. The investment decision is expected in 2024 at earliest. The new mill construction has a potential to re-lever Metsä Board's balance sheet, but also brings strategic benefits to the group in form of higher size and scale (a constraint for the current rating) and strengthens its market leadership on the growing market with what will likely be technologically the most advanced, 100% fossil fuel free plant.

Metsä Board could also decide to conservatively finance the construction using a part of its valuable 25% stake in Metsä Fibre (c. €550 balance sheet value as of September 2022), reduce other investments to maintenance level (€50-60 million) as well as to use its currently strong liquidity in order to limit additional debt load. The rating upgrade additionally recognizes Metsä Board's flexibility in terms of the timing and the dimension of the new FBB mill as well as the track-record of conservative financial management in the past. However, the rating could face negative rating pressure should the company decide for aggressive, purely debt-funded investments increasing gross leverage beyond our quantitative downgrade trigger for longer than 24 months.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Metsä Board will continue to demonstrate strong credit metrics with a low level of financial leverage in the next 12-24 months and will maintain solid profitability (Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin) above 20% despite a recessionary environment in Europe.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING – UP

Positive rating pressure could arise if:

• Metsä Board achieves further significant improvements in its business profile, scale and diversification;

• Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin sustainably above 20% (including contributions from Metsä Fibre);

• Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/ debt sustainably above 40%;

• Moody's adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA sustainably below 1.0x.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING – DOWN

Negative rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin below 15% on a sustained basis;

• Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/ debt sustainably below 30%;

• Moody's adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA sustainably above 2.0x;

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Metsä Board's liquidity profile as strong. As of September 2022, its liquidity consisted of €371 million cash and cash equivalents complimented by €200 million undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2027. In addition, it had €210 million availability under the Metsä Board's pension loan facility and €150 million internal short-term credit line from the Metsä Group. We view the company's cash sources to be clearly sufficient to cover cash uses over the coming 12-18 months, including around €250-270 million of capital investments in 2023.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's believes that environmental and social risks of Metsä Board are broadly similar to those of the paper and forest products industry's environmental and social risks that the rating agency considers to be moderately negative. They mainly reflect Metsä Board's manufacturing process with exposure to waste and pollution risks and health and safety issues. These risks are mitigated to a degree by the company's commitment to reduce carbon emissions, water usage and waste in its manufacturing process as well as its long term aim to create a zero accident working environment.

These risks present a limited impact on the current rating and are further mitigated by the good corporate governance structure and conservative financial management. Metsä Board is a public company, though 67% of its voting shares are held by Metsaliitto Cooperative (a cooperative of Finish forest owners) that also owns Metsä Tissue, Metsä Wood, Metsä Forest and the majority of shares in Metsä Fibre. Moody's generally views Metsä Board"s integration into the wider Metsä Group as credit positive, as Metsä Group acted as a supportive shareholders in the past.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, Metsa Board Corporation (Metsä Board) is one of the leading European fresh fibre paperboard producers for consumer and retail packaging, focusing on folding boxboard and white fresh fibre linerboard, including its own pulp production. In the last 12 months ended September 2022, the company generated €2.4 billion of revenue. Metsä Board has around 2,400 employees worldwide, and while its production is located in Finland and Sweden, the company delivers paperboard to more than 100 countries around the world. Metsä Board's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki, with a current market capitalisation of around €3 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vitali Morgovski, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

