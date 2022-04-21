Moody's upgrades Michael Kors' senior unsecured notes to Ba1; outlook changed to positive

New York, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded Michael Kors (USA), Inc. ("Michael Kors") senior unsecured notes to Ba1 from Ba2. All other ratings have been affirmed including its Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba1 issuer rating, and Ba1-PD probability of default rating. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-1. The outlook was also changed to positive from stable.

"The upgrade of the senior unsecured notes reflects the release of collateral that was formerly securing its senior credit facility which leaves the notes pari passu with its bank debt," said Senior Vice President, Christina Boni. "The positive outlook reflects Michael Kors' recent improvement in operating performance at all of its brands as well as its return to a senior unsecured capital structure which better supports upward movement to an investment grade rating," Boni added.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Michael Kors (USA), Inc.

....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Michael Kors (USA), Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Michael Kors (USA), Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Michael Kors Ba1 corporate family rating reflects its ownership of three well-known brands; Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, and their solid market position in the US and Western European women's and men's luxury and accessible luxury apparel, footwear and accessories markets. The company, with $5.4 billion of LTM Q3 FY2022 revenue, also has a growing focus on the Asia-Pacific region. The rating is also supported by Michael Kors' strong credit metrics and very good liquidity. Leverage, which is currently 1.9x, is expected to continue to remain low as the luxury sector benefits from an exposure to a higher end consumer and an increase in return to work and occasions that contribute to demand. Nonetheless, Michael Kors' rating is constrained by its narrow product mix. The company has continued to improve its operating performance by positioning Michael Kors toward a higher quality sales mix and improving profitability at Versace and Jimmy Choo through a broader product mix and execution.

The positive outlook reflects Michael Kors' ability to maintain healthy operating margins coupled its consistent improvement in operating performance across its brands. The positive outlook also assumes a balanced financial strategy commiserate with an investment grade rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Michael Kors has sustained positive operating income growth with consistent performance at all of its brands and improved margins at Versace and Jimmy Choo while maintaining a conservative financial policy with a clearly articulated financial strategy and excellent liquidity. Quantitative metrics include debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.5 times and interest coverage above 5.5 times while maintaining an unsecured capital structure.

Ratings could be downgraded to the extent organic sales growth and operating income growth do not return to more stabilized levels or liquidity deteriorates. Ratings could also be downgraded if financial policies were to become more aggressive, such as acquisitions or share repurchases that are debt financed. Quantitative metrics include debt/ EBITDA sustained above 3.5 times or EBIT/interest below 4.5 times.

Michael Kors (USA), Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capri Holdings Limited, a global fashion luxury group. Its portfolio consists of iconic brands, which include Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and a full line of fragrance products. Revenue is about $5.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

