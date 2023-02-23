Moody's upgrades Mid-America to A3; outlook stable

New York, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ('Moody's') today upgraded the senior unsecured rating of Mid-America Apartments, L.P. ('MAA') to A3 from Baa1. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade reflects MAA's strong operational performance through economic cycles and the resiliency of its geographically diverse apartment portfolio across the Sunbelt region. Same-store NOI growth was up 17.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, driven by solid demand and strong blended lease-over-lease pricing. The REIT has met all of our rating drivers for an upgrade, while also maintaining consistently low leverage and fixed charge coverage exceeding 6.5x for year-end 2022.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that MAA will maintain its prudent capital structure and sound liquidity position.

The following ratings were upgraded:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Mid-America Apartments, L.P.

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Mid-America Apartments, L.P.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mid-America Apartments, L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

MAA's A3 senior unsecured rating reflects management's disciplined approach to balance sheet management and good financial flexibility supported by a large unencumbered asset pool. Leverage as measured by total debt plus preferred as a percentage of gross assets (including Moody's standard adjustments) has been consistently in the low 30% range and net debt to EBITDA in the 4.0-4.5x range. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the REIT's effective leverage was 29.3% and net debt to EBITDA was 4.0x. The company also has $1.3 billion in available capacity under its unsecured credit revolver to support its near-term debt maturities of which there was $349.5 million maturing in 2023 and $398.8 million maturing in 2024. The unsecured revolver matures in October 2026 with two six-month extension options.

While rent growth is expected to moderate after two years of record growth, the REIT's markets continue to exhibit healthy employment numbers and strong in-migration trends which bodes well for future revenue and cash flow stability. Mid-America's product offerings across multiple price points also caters to a large cohort of renters, a credit positive. For Q4 2022, MAA's blended lease over lease rent growth was 5.7% and average physical occupancy was 95.6% for the same period.

Credit challenges that remain include the REIT's geographic concentration in Atlanta and moderate supply in a few markets which could pressure occupancy and rents.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings movement would be predicated upon MAA increasing its asset base closer to $20 billion, in addition to maintaining net debt to EBITDA closer to 3.5x, effective leverage at 30% or lower, secured debt levels below 5%, and maintenance of fixed charge coverage above 5.0x.

Downward rating pressure would be likely should there be a shift in the REIT's credit metrics such that fixed charge coverage falls below 4x, effective leverage at 40% or above, secured debt levels above 15%, or net debt to EBITDA closer to 6.0x. Any material weakness in operating results would also result in ratings pressure.

MAA (NYSE: MAA) is a self-managed real estate investment trust. As of December 31, 2022, the REIT had $15.5 billion in gross assets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alice Chung

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

