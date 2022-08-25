Moody's upgrades Miller's Ale House's CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, August 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded Miller's Ale House, Inc. ("Miller's") ratings, including its corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1, probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD, and senior secured bank credit facility ratings to B3 from Caa1. Moody's assigned a B3 rating to Miller's $28.5 million revolving credit facility due 2025. The ratings outlook was changed to stable from positive.
The upgrade reflects Miller's continued operating performance and credit metric improvement along with the successful extension of $28.5 million revolver commitments to March 2025. While the remaining $7 million under Miller's existing revolving credit facility will expire on May 30, 2023, liquidity is good, supported by balance sheet cash, modest free cash flow and ample excess availability under the $28.5 million extended revolver.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Miller's Ale House, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD
... .GTD Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)
Assignments:
..Issuer: Miller's Ale House, Inc.
.... GTD Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Miller's Ale House, Inc.
.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
Miller's B3 CFR is constrained by its high, but significantly improved, financial leverage, as well as modest scale and high geographic concentration in Florida. Miller benefits from its reasonable level of brand awareness evidenced by its high average restaurant sales volumes, good day-part distribution and product mix with a relatively high margin alcohol percentage. Liquidity is good, supported by balance sheet cash, modest free cash flow and ample excess revolver availability.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Miller's will sustain its enhanced credit profile and good liquidity despite increased challenges related to labor and commodity cost inflation and a potential for reduced consumer spending on dining out occasions given the uncertain economic environment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could result in an upgrade include a measured progress toward greater diversification outside of Florida and financial policies that support maintaining debt to EBITDA below 5.5 times and EBIT to interest coverage of over 1.5 on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also require good liquidity.
A downgrade could occur if debt to EBITDA increased above 6.5 times or EBIT to interest coverage was below 1.1 time on a sustained basis. A deterioration in liquidity could also result in a downgrade.
Miller's, with headquarters in Orlando, Florida, owns and operates 98 casual dining restaurants in Florida and the Eastern US. Revenue for the latest twelve month period ended June 2022 exceeded $520 million. Miller's is majority owned by affiliates of Roark Capital. The company is not required to release financial statements publicly.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michael M. Zuccaro
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653