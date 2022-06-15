Moody's upgrades Minimax's CFR to Ba3; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, June 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded to Ba3 from B1 the corporate family rating (CFR) of German active fire detection and protection solutions provider Minimax Viking GmbH ("Minimax" or "company"). Concurrently, Moody's upgraded to Ba3 from B1 the ratings on the group's guaranteed senior secured bank credit facilities and upgraded the probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B1-PD of Minimax. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects Minimax's strong operating performance through 2021 and the first four months of this year, and Moody's expectation that the current level of operating performance and credit metrics will be sustained in the next 12 to 18 months. Good execution with respect to organic growth, successful pass through of most input price increases to customers, and strict cost control contributed to significant expansion in EBITDA and lower leverage, with Moody's-adjusted Debt/ EBITDA declining to around 4.3x as of last twelve months ended April 2022 (LTM-Apr 22) from 5.6x in 2020 and 6.1x in 2019. Earnings growth together with positive free cash flow (FCF) generation resulted in a faster deleveraging on a net basis, through accumulation of cash on its balance sheet which reached €422 million as of April-end 2022.

Minimax's Ba3 CFR benefits from the company's resilient business model, with around 50% of recurring revenue component; and low sensitivity of its operating performance to a range of economic scenarios, as shown by only a 5% and 2% reported revenue decline in its revenues during 2009 and in 2020, respectively. In addition, Minimax CFR is supported by its strong market positions in the highly regulated fire protection market; its proven track record of operating and financial performance, including margin resilience in the context of rising input costs and supply chain frictions and consistently positive FCF generation; and its good liquidity profile. Moody's anticipates that Minimax is likely to continue to operate within the requirements for the Ba3 rating category even in a weaker macroeconomic environment, as evidenced in the past and supported by the company's balanced financial policy.

Minimax's CFR also considers governance considerations, including its private equity ownership and an associated event risk of debt-funded shareholder distributions or acquisitions, as well as its strong management track record. Moody's expects that the company will continue to exercise a balanced approach in managing interests of its lenders and private owners. Consequently, the Ba3 rating doesn't factor in the expectation of sizeable dividend payouts or sizeable debt-funded acquisitions. Throughout a long history of Minimax's private-equity ownership, the company has a track record of deleveraging through earnings growth and accumulation of positive FCF on balance sheet. Following a dividend recap in 2013, the company has consistently de-levered by around 0.5x per annum from 3.9x net leverage (company-adjusted) to 1.7x at year-end 2017. The change in ownership in 2018 has triggered an increased net leverage (company-adjusted) to 4.0x at year-end 2018, which has improved to 2.3x as of LTM-Apr 22. The senior facilities agreement prohibits any dividend distribution if the net leverage ratio (company-adjusted) is above 3.5x pro forma for the transaction.

LIQUIDITY

Minimax's liquidity is good. As of 30 April 2022, the group's available cash sources included a sizeable cash balance of €422 million and Moody's-projected positive FCF of around €70 million - €80 million per annum. Together with a €40 million commitment under its guaranteed revolving credit facility maturing in 2024 (fully undrawn), liquidity sources comfortably cover all expected liquidity requirements of the group for this year and next year. Cash needs mainly comprise capital spending of around €60 - €70 million per annum, working capital consumption and debt amortisation of about €10 million per annum.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

In our Loss Given Default assessment, Moody's rank first the group's term loans maturing in 2025 and the guaranteed revolving credit facility maturing in 2024, given the upstream guarantees from material subsidiaries and pledges of a security package encompassing, inter alia, main tangible and intangible assets of material subsidiaries. The instruments rank pari passu with the trade payables, followed by unsecured pension obligations and lease rejection claims due within one year. Since there is no subordinated debt in Minimax's capital structure, apart from pensions and lease obligations, the ratings on the term loans and the revolving credit facility are in line with the group's CFR of Ba3.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Minimax will continue to generate strong operating performance over the next 12 to 18 months, supported by its solid order intake to date and a high share of revenue from recurring activities, and maintain a good liquidity profile. The outlook also reflects our expectations of a continued prudent financial policy over the next 12 to 18 months that will support a Moody's adjusted gross leverage around 4.0x and positive FCF generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could arise if Minimax's leverage ratio (defined as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA) reduced to below 3.5x; RCF/Net debt above 20% on a sustained basis and if its Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt increases and remains above 10% while the company maintains a good liquidity profile. Furthermore, an upgrade would require a commitment by the ownership of the company to a leverage target consistent with these improved credit metrics.

Conversely, downward rating pressure could develop if Minimax's operating performance deteriorates or the company embarks on significant debt-funded acquisitions or significant shareholder distribution, resulting in Moody's-adjusted gross leverage ratio above 4.5x on a sustained basis; RCF/Net Debt sustainably below 15% or its FCF/debt persistently below 5%.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Minimax GmbH

Upgrades:

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Minimax Viking GmbH

Upgrades:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: MX Holdings US, Inc.

Upgrades:

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

