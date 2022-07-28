Moody's upgrades Minnesota's issuer and GO ratings to Aaa; revises outlook to stable

New York, July 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the State of Minnesota's issuer rating and general obligation ratings to Aaa from Aa1; annual appropriation and lease revenue bond ratings to Aa1 from Aa2; and the Minnesota School District Credit Enhancement Program and Minnesota Credit Enhancement Program pledge specific ratings to Aa1 from Aa2. Moody's has also affirmed the A2 rating on the state's Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2013 (taconite revenue bonds) issued by the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB). The state's outlook has been revised to stable from positive in conjunction with the upgrade. The rating actions affect approximately $8 billion in net tax-supported debt along with approximately $18 billion in credit enhancement program debt.

Concurrently, Moody's assigns Aaa ratings to the state's approximately $254 million General Obligation State Various Purpose Bonds, Series 2022A; $220 million General Obligation State Trunk Highway Bonds, Series 2022B; $9.5 million General Obligation Taxable State Various Purpose Bonds, Series 2022C; and $108 million General Obligation State Various Purpose Refunding Bonds, Series 2022D. Par amounts are subject to slight changes, and the bond sale is expected to take place around August 9, 2022.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907774022 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Aaa of Minnesota's issuer rating reflects a track record of prudent governance that has driven growth in financial reserves and strong management of long-term liabilities, such as improved pension contributions, that will keep Minnesota's leverage and fixed cost burdens among the lowest of all US states. Also supporting the rating are strong, long-standing economic fundamentals including above average incomes, a diverse industrial mix, high levels of workforce participation, and low unemployment rates. Minnesota also benefits from a high degree of flexibility to raise revenues and adjust spending, when needed.

The Aaa rating on the general obligation bonds is the same as the issuer rating and incorporates the availability of the state's broad revenue base to pay the bonds.

The Aa1 ratings on state appropriation and lease revenue debt are one notch below the state's Aaa issuer rating, reflecting the contingent nature of the obligations and essentiality of the projects financed. The standing appropriation authority granted by statute provides additional protection and somewhat mitigates risk associated with the contingent structure of the bonds and nature of the financed projects (affordable housing and university research and sports facilities). The lease debt does not benefit from standing appropriation authority but is related to highly essential projects (state office buildings).

The Aa1 pledge specific ratings on the Minnesota School District Credit Enhancement Program and the Minnesota Credit Enhancement Program (City and County) are one notch below the state's Aaa issuer rating, reflecting the more essential nature of the program (general school, city and county funding) and the state's statutory commitment to intercept state aid appropriated for the programs' purposes should a program borrower fail to pay debt service. The rating also considers the effectiveness, reliability and timeliness of the programs, which are outlined in state statute and policy and financing agreement documents.

The A2 rating on the special tax Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2013, special limited obligations of the IRRRB, reflects the narrow pledge of taconite production taxes, the volatility and lack of growth in the pledged revenue stream, and adequate but weak debt service coverage from pledged revenues alone. The rating also considers the additional feature that, when pledged revenues are insufficient in a given year, the Minnesota Legislature is to appropriate from the Douglas J Johnson Economic Protection Trust Fund (DJJF) an amount sufficient to cover debt service. The IRRRB covenants to keep at least two years of debt service in the DJJF for this purpose. The rating also considers a moderate 2x additional bonds test and lack of a debt service reserve fund.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the state will maintain low leverage and good fiscal governance practices; ample reserves will support the state through a period of high inflation; and strong economic fundamentals will limit exposure to an economic downturn. The stable outlooks on the credit enhancement intercept programs are based on the stable outlook on the state. The outlook for the underlying ratings on the IRRRB bonds is stable, reflecting debt service coverage that will likely remain adequate along with a sizeable trust fund that may be used for debt service in pledged revenues are insufficient.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For the issuer, GO, appropriation, lease and credit enhancement program ratings:

- Not applicable

For the special tax taconite revenue bonds:

- Growth in pledged revenue and debt service coverage; diversification of pledged revenue

- Greater bondholder protections including higher additional bonds test, debt service reserve fund

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For the issuer and GO ratings:

- Political intractability that disrupts financial operations

- Signs of structural fiscal imbalance, including weakening of pension contributions, large spending overruns or a strained liquidity and reserve position - Large growth in debt, pension or other liabilities

For the appropriation, lease and credit enhancement program ratings:

- Downgrade of Minnesota's issuer rating

- Unallotment or lack of appropriation for debt service

For the special tax taconite revenue rating:

- Deterioration of pledged revenue and debt service coverage from drop in taconite production

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are supported by the state's pledge of its full faith, credit and taxing powers. The trunk highway bonds additionally benefit from a first lien pledge of gas and motor vehicle taxes. Eighteen months of debt service payments are constitutionally required to be set aside every December 1, which protects bondholders in the event of a late budget.

The state appropriation bonds are supported by the state's pledge to annually appropriate payment for debt service from the state's general fund to the MHFA and the University of Minnesota. The state has a standing appropriation of full payment of debt service that requires no further action on the part of future legislatures through final maturity. State appropriations for debt service are, however, subject to the governor's unallotment authority or the remote risk that automatic appropriations could be reduced or repealed by the legislature.

The lease revenue bonds are payable from lease purchase payments made by the State of Minnesota pursuant to lease agreements, subject to annual appropriation. These bonds do not have a standing appropriation and require active legislative appropriation.

The state aid intercept programs include pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the school, city or county be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district, city or county does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly.

The Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2013 are special limited obligations of the Commissioner of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, a state agency managed by a governor-appointed commissioner and overseen by legislators representing the iron range region. Debt service on the Series 2013 bonds are payable from the annual distribution of taconite production tax revenues, not to exceed ten cents per taxable ton. If the annual allocation of production taxes for the bonds is insufficient, an additional amount is appropriated by the Minnesota legislature from the Douglas J. Johnson Economic Trust Fund (DJJF). Debt service on the bonds is further supported by the state's school district credit enhancement program.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A bond proceeds will finance various programs and capital projects including educational facilities, parks, pollution control facilities, transportation, natural resources and agricultural enterprises.

The Series 2022B bond proceeds will finance the construction, improvements and maintenance of the state's trunk highway system.

The Series 2022C bond proceeds will finance various of the Rural Finance Authority programs, which focus on developing agricultural resources and the improvement of rail facilities.

The Series 2022D bond proceeds will refund the General Obligation State Various Purpose Bonds, Series 2012A.

PROFILE

Minnesota is the 22nd largest US state with a population of 5.7 million in 2020. Its gross domestic product (GDP) was $436 billion (Q1 2022 annualized), ranked 19th among US states.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in general obligation, annual appropriation and lease ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. The principal methodology used in the special tax rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. The principal methodology used in programmatic pledge specific ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907774022 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- Rating Solicitation

- Issuer Participation - Participation: Access to Management - Participation: Access to Internal Documents - Endorsement

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Kowalski

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Emily Raimes

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

