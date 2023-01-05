Moody's upgrades Minor International's 2020 perpetuals guaranteed by Bangkok Bank to Baa1

Singapore, January 05, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the backed senior unsecured rating to Baa1 from Baa2, on Minor International Public Company Limited's $300 million perpetual securities issued in 2020 with the first call date on 29 June 2023 (2020 perpetuals). The perpetual securities are guaranteed by Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (Hong Kong) (BBLHK, Baa1 stable).

"The upgrade of the 2020 perpetuals' backed senior unsecured rating to Baa1 follows the payment of coupon on these securities in December 2022. With the payment, the possibility of a coupon deferral has been eliminated since there is only one coupon outstanding that will be paid on 29 June 2023 along with the principal by either Minor or BBLHK. Consequently, there is no potential for economic loss to investors due to non-compounding of interest on deferred coupons," says Hui Ting Sim, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"The Baa1 rating of the 2020 perpetuals is at the same level as the foreign currency senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) rating of its guarantor, BBLHK," adds Sim.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The 2020 perpetuals were previously rated at Baa2, which was one notch lower than BBLHK's senior unsecured MTN rating, to reflect the potential for economic loss to investors due to non-compounding of deferred coupons for the first 12 months since deferral as required by regulations in Thailand.

Moody's considers the first call date on 29 June 2023 as the effective maturity of the 2020 perpetuals, because the securities will be either redeemed by Minor or purchased by BBLHK on this date.

BBLHK provides an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee (subject to a maximum guaranteed amount that will be sufficient to cover full payment of all sums payable) on the securities until the earlier of (i) full payment of all sums payable in respect of the securities; and the (ii) first call date, which is 29 June 2023.

BBLHK is obliged to purchase the securities -- including the principal amount, any accrued interest and any outstanding deferred interest payments -- from the security holders in the event of Minor's bankruptcy from the issue date to 30 days prior to the first call date, or in the event that Minor decides not to redeem the notes on the first call date.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Any changes to BBLHK's rating could lead to a corresponding change in the rating of the 2020 perpetuals.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

