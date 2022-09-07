Moody's upgrades Minsur to Ba1; stable outlook

New York, September 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Minsur S.A. ("Minsur")'s corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2. The outlook remains stable.

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: Minsur S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Minsur S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects Minsur's sound credit metrics that better positions the company in the Ba1 rating category supported by high quality copper and tin assets operating in the first and second quartile of the mining cash cost curves, and a track record of good liquidity and conservative financial policies, despite the geographic concentration (90% of cash flows generated in Peru and 10% in Brazil).

Moody's expects Minsur to continue posting strong credit metrics including leverage around 1.1x, positive free cash flow generation and strong EBIT margin above 35% at different price points. Moody's assumes medium-term price sensitivities of $3-$4 per pound of copper, $1,300-$1,600 per ounce of gold and $21,762-$16,080 per ton of tin. The rating incorporates Minsur's conservative financial policies focused on progressive reductions in financial leverage through a combination of strong execution, tight cost control and debt repayment leading to improved credit metrics which in turn, increased the company's cushion to withstand volatility in operations. As of June 2022, Minsur's leverage as adjusted by Moody's was 0.7x with total debt of $1.3 billion down from $1.6 billion as of December 2021.

The Ba1 rating considers the positive long term fundamentals for tin and copper, which together account for 96% of the company's cash flows. The company's credit quality is additionally supported by low costs and high-grade ore in its mines, largely because of its ownership of the San Rafael mine, the world's largest tin-producing underground mine; and the diversification into copper, following Mina Justa's ramp up, which will represent half of Minsur's cash flows from 2022 onward.

Minsur's liquidity is good supported by its cash balance at $521 million as of June 2022 and the expectation of positive free cash flow generation given the company's lower capex needs at $230 million on average in the 2023-2025 period, following the completion of Mina Justa, and the company's conservative financial policies regarding dividends payments. While Minsur does not have committed credit facilities, the company's cash balance as of June was enough to cover debt maturities through 2023. Although the company's rating does not factor in any uplift because of Minsur's ownership by the Breca group, one of Peru's largest conglomerates, it is considered credit positive for the company as Minsur benefits mostly by way of potential access to funding and occasional implicit support.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the company's operating performance will remain stable supported by strong cash flows from operations, and that the company will maintain its competitive cost position supporting leverage consistently around 1 time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Positive rating pressure would require Minsur to continue to demonstrate a consistent track record of strong operating performance and sustained cost position and good liquidity. A potential rating upgrade would also consider the company's future strategy around growth and diversification and its funding approach. Quantitively, the outlook or ratings could be positively affected if the company's leverage, measured as total Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, consistently remains below 2.5x or lower with interest coverage, measured as adjusted EBIT/interest expenses, above 4.5x and CFO - Dividends / debt above 35% on a consistent basis.

Negative pressure on Minsur's ratings or outlook could arise if there is any material change in the company's underlying financial or operational strategy, including material debt-funded acquisitions, aggressive shareholder returns or additional tax burden that harm company's profitability and its cash generation capacity straining liquidity. Quantitatively, Minsur's rating could be downgraded if the company's liquidity contracts substantially. A decrease in cash flows that result in CFO - Dividends / debt remaining below 20%, Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA above 3x or adjusted EBIT/interest expense below 4x on a sustained basis could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Lima, Peru, Minsur is a majority-owned subsidiary of the Peruvian conglomerate Inversiones Breca S.A. The company is primarily a producer and seller of tin, copper and gold in Peru and Brazil, where it also produces tin, as well as niobium and tantalum alloys as by products at Taboca.

