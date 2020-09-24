Moody's upgrades Moda Ingleside Energy Center CFR to Ba3

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Moda Ingleside Energy Center, LLC's ("Moda"), Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B1-PD, and senior secured credit facilities' ratings to Ba3 from B1. The rating outlook remains stable.

"Moda's has significantly expanded its terminal capacity, continues to increase revenues, maintains high take-or-pay contract cover, and has opportunities to export Permian crude from the Gulf Coast from its Corpus Christi location," said Arvinder Saluja, Moody's Vice President. "These have led to improvements in leverage and EBITDA scale, and are reflected in its rating upgrade."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Moda Ingleside Energy Center, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Moda Ingleside Energy Center, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moda's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's attractive differentiated position at the Port of Corpus Christi, advantaged loading capabilities, improved connectivity to the Permian Basin and seasoned management team. The CFR also reflects Moody's expectation of continuing increase in EBITDA, sustained low leverage, and high percentage of take-or-pay contracts with larger counterparties. The company benefits from no direct commodity exposure and a weighted-average contract life of about nine years. About 80% of Moda's revenue will be supported by minimum volumes commitments (MVC). However, Moda's CFR is constrained by its single site asset concentration, reliance on demand for export of Permian crude from US Gulf Coast, and limited commodity and customer diversification as it mainly stores and provides throughput services for crude oil.

Since 2018, Moda has undergone a large terminal capacity expansion where Moda's crude storage capacity increased to 12.1 million barrels from 2.1 million barrels, in addition to the development of associated infrastructure assets. Moda can access the Permian production via multiple pipeline systems. Permian is one of the most prolific basins in North America, with low oil break-evens, which should sustain volumes to Moda even at weaker oil prices, especially given its largely take-or-pay contracts.

The three senior secured credit facilities are all rated Ba3, at the CFR level, in accordance with Moody's Loss Given Default Methodology. All these facilities have a pari passu first lien secured claim to substantially all of the company's assets. Since there are no other debts in the capital structure, the revolver and the term loans A and B are rated the same as the CFR.

Moda's good liquidity position will be supported by strong operating cash flows through at least 2021. Moda is expected to spend within cash flow at least through 2021 for its capital expenditure needs since the company's terminal expansion and infrastructure construction growth projects have largely been completed. At June 30, 2020, $15 million was drawn under its $45 million revolver, and its $180 million delayed draw term loan was fully outstanding. The revolver facility and the delayed draw term loan are subject to a debt service coverage ratio covenant of at least 1.10x. In addition to a maximum first lien net leverage covenant of 4.75x, Term loan B is also subject to a debt service coverage ratio covenant of at least 1.10x and includes an excess cash flow sweep mechanism. Moody's expects the company to be well in compliance with these covenants at least through 2021.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain its favorable take-or-pay position, generate enough free cash flow to fund its capex, and take steps to preserve their low leverage profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While unlikely in the near term, a rating upgrade could be considered if Moda achieves location and asset profile diversification and increases its scale with EBITDA close to $400 million, while leverage remains below 3x. A longer track record of maintaining a conservative financial policy despite private equity ownership is also needed for an upgrade consideration. The ratings could be downgraded if leverage increases above 3.5x, if EBITDA falls below $200 million due to weaker than expected throughput volumes or contract breaches, or if Retained Cash Flow to Debt falls below 35% after 2020. A predominantly debt-financed or a step-out acquisition that increases business risk profile could also lead to a downgrade.

Moda Ingleside Energy Center, LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Moda Midstream, LLC, a company headquartered in Houston, Texas that provides storage and export terminalling facility to third-parties. The company is backed by EnCap Flatrock Midstream, a midstream private equity firm.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

