Moody's upgrades Moda Ingleside Energy Center CFR to Ba3

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded
Moda Ingleside Energy Center, LLC's ("Moda"), Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR)
to Ba3-PD from B1-PD, and senior secured credit facilities'
ratings to Ba3 from B1. The rating outlook remains stable.
"Moda's has significantly expanded its terminal capacity,
continues to increase revenues, maintains high take-or-pay
contract cover, and has opportunities to export Permian crude from
the Gulf Coast from its Corpus Christi location," said Arvinder
Saluja, Moody's Vice President. "These have led to
improvements in leverage and EBITDA scale, and are reflected in
its rating upgrade."
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Moda Ingleside Energy Center, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Ba3 from B1
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD4)
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Upgraded
to Ba3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Moda Ingleside Energy Center, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moda's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's attractive differentiated position
at the Port of Corpus Christi, advantaged loading capabilities,
improved connectivity to the Permian Basin and seasoned management team.
The CFR also reflects Moody's expectation of continuing increase
in EBITDA, sustained low leverage, and high percentage of
take-or-pay contracts with larger counterparties.
The company benefits from no direct commodity exposure and a weighted-average
contract life of about nine years. About 80% of Moda's revenue
will be supported by minimum volumes commitments (MVC). However,
Moda's CFR is constrained by its single site asset concentration,
reliance on demand for export of Permian crude from US Gulf Coast,
and limited commodity and customer diversification as it mainly stores
and provides throughput services for crude oil.
Since 2018, Moda has undergone a large terminal capacity expansion
where Moda's crude storage capacity increased to 12.1 million
barrels from 2.1 million barrels, in addition to the development
of associated infrastructure assets. Moda can access the Permian
production via multiple pipeline systems. Permian is one of the
most prolific basins in North America, with low oil break-evens,
which should sustain volumes to Moda even at weaker oil prices,
especially given its largely take-or-pay contracts.
The three senior secured credit facilities are all rated Ba3, at
the CFR level, in accordance with Moody's Loss Given Default Methodology.
All these facilities have a pari passu first lien secured claim to substantially
all of the company's assets. Since there are no other debts in
the capital structure, the revolver and the term loans A and B are
rated the same as the CFR.
Moda's good liquidity position will be supported by strong operating cash
flows through at least 2021. Moda is expected to spend within cash
flow at least through 2021 for its capital expenditure needs since the
company's terminal expansion and infrastructure construction growth
projects have largely been completed. At June 30, 2020,
$15 million was drawn under its $45 million revolver,
and its $180 million delayed draw term loan was fully outstanding.
The revolver facility and the delayed draw term loan are subject to a
debt service coverage ratio covenant of at least 1.10x.
In addition to a maximum first lien net leverage covenant of 4.75x,
Term loan B is also subject to a debt service coverage ratio covenant
of at least 1.10x and includes an excess cash flow sweep mechanism.
Moody's expects the company to be well in compliance with these covenants
at least through 2021.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will
maintain its favorable take-or-pay position, generate
enough free cash flow to fund its capex, and take steps to preserve
their low leverage profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
While unlikely in the near term, a rating upgrade could be considered
if Moda achieves location and asset profile diversification and increases
its scale with EBITDA close to $400 million, while leverage
remains below 3x. A longer track record of maintaining a conservative
financial policy despite private equity ownership is also needed for an
upgrade consideration. The ratings could be downgraded if leverage
increases above 3.5x, if EBITDA falls below $200 million
due to weaker than expected throughput volumes or contract breaches,
or if Retained Cash Flow to Debt falls below 35% after 2020.
A predominantly debt-financed or a step-out acquisition
that increases business risk profile could also lead to a downgrade.
Moda Ingleside Energy Center, LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary
of Moda Midstream, LLC, a company headquartered in Houston,
Texas that provides storage and export terminalling facility to third-parties.
The company is backed by EnCap Flatrock Midstream, a midstream private
equity firm.
