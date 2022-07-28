Moody's upgrades Molex to Baa1; outlook stable

New York, July 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Molex Electronic Technologies, LLC's ("Molex") issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Baa1 from Baa2. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade reflects Moody's expectation that Molex will continue to produce strong operating results while managing through challenging economic cycles, as demonstrated during the pandemic. Performance will be supported by the continued strong demand drivers in Molex's end markets which support the company's long term outlook. Furthermore, Molex has materially delevered over the past several years with adjusted Debt/EBITDA of approximately 1.1x in the LTM period ended March 31, 2022, which compares favorably to many Baa1 rated issuers.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Molex's Baa1 unsecured rating reflects the company's scale and leading market position in multiple segments of the profitable electronic connector industry. The credit profile also reflects Moody's expectation of very conservative financial policies and modest leverage through most business cycles. Molex is estimated to be the third largest global connector company, with a strong track record of performance. The company is diversified geographically and by end market, with some concentration in automotive and consumer electronics sectors. The market position highlights the long-term integrated relationships Molex has developed with OEM's as well as the critical nature and high level of design and engineering embedded in its products.

At the same time, the connector industry is cyclical where changes in end-market demand can be magnified as supply chain customers aggressively destock and restock during economic declines and recoveries. Moody's expects the company will continue to grow through 2022, despite slowing economic growth and supply chain challenges. Although cyclical, Moody's expects mid-single digit long term organic growth.

Molex's Baa1 ratings also reflect Moody's opinion of the ability of the holding company, Molex Electronic Technologies, to honor senior unsecured financial counterparty obligations and contracts. While the ratings do not incorporate any explicit guarantees from the parent company, Koch Industries, Inc. ("Koch"), Moody's believes that Koch is focused on building long term value in Molex and will re-invest most profits back in the business. Molex will likely be acquisitive under Koch ownership, which could result in periods of temporarily elevated leverage.

Liquidity is ample based on cash and short term investment balances, a revolving credit facility and the ability to generate healthy free cash flow. As of March 31, 2022, Molex had over $780 million of availability on its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. In addition, Moody's expects that Molex will maintain at least $200 million of cash on the balance sheet in addition to short term deposits with Koch which can well exceed the cash balance. Molex's revolving credit facility is provided by its parent, Koch Industries. The revolver does not have financial covenants; however, it does need to re-represent as to no material adverse effect with each borrowing.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Molex will maintain its position in the connector industry as one of the market leaders, generate positive and sizable cash flow, and preserve conservative credit metrics and strong liquidity through a slowing economic environment. The ratings accommodate a moderate level of debt funded acquisitions.

Like other specialty manufacturing companies, Molex has moderately negative social risks primarily related to human capital. Molex has moderately negative environmental risk associated with its manufacturing facilities, but this is not a material rating driver. Molex is a private company, which is 100% owned by Koch and does not have an independent Board of Directors. Like other privately held companies, financial and operating disclosures are minimal as compared to public company peers. Under Koch ownership, Molex has demonstrated conservative financial policies. Koch has also invested in the company to support growth and repay debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Molex were to increase its scale, continue to show strong organic growth, demonstrate robust liquidity and maintain very conservative financial policies. The ratings could be downgraded if the company's market position erodes, leverage exceeds 2.5x or margins are materially impaired on other than a temporary basis. The rating accommodates temporary increases for acquisitions or economic downturns provided the company maintains strong liquidity. Additionally, the ratings could be downgraded if free cash flow significantly declines or liquidity deteriorates. As the Issuer Rating is at the holding company level, the rating could be downgraded if any meaningful debt or obligations are added at subsidiaries below the holding company as those obligations would be senior to the holding company obligations.

Molex Electronic Technologies, LLC is one of the world's largest providers of highly engineered electronic connectors and assemblies. Molex was acquired by privately held Koch Industries, Inc. ("Koch", Aa3, Stable) in December 2013.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

