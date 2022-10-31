Moody's upgrades Monotype's CFR to B2 from B3, senior secured first lien rating to B1 from B2 on strong business momentum and good strategy execution; outlook stable

Approximately $575 million of rated debt impacted

New York, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.'s ("Monotype") corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. At the same time, Moody's upgraded the company's first lien senior secured credit facility's (revolver and term loan) rating to B1 from B2. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade of the CFR to B2 from B3 reflects strong business momentum and good strategy execution over the last two years that has led to material improvement in the company's credit metrics. Given the company's strong sales pipeline and good conversion rates, Moody's expects further strengthening of the company's credit profile with a debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) likely to decline towards 4.0x by the end of 2023. Ongoing secular demand trends and increased adoptions of fonts by the enterprise customers will be supported by double-digit organic revenue and EBITDA growth over the next 12-18 months.

With an anticipated improvement in credit metrics, Moody's expects re-leveraging risk to remain elevated given financial sponsor ownership but also considering current credit conditions. The B2 rating considers that Monotype will continue to scale up its business both organically and through tuck-in acquisitions, maintain strong profitability and operate within Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA range of 4.0x – 6.0x over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's anticipates Monotype will maintain very good liquidity and projects annual free cash flow of around $60 million and full availability under its revolving credit facility. The company's existing revolver expires in October 2024 and Moody's expects that the company will extend the maturity ahead of the obligation becoming current.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Monotype's B2 CFR reflects the company's leading market position in the commercial digital font industry, a well-known portfolio of perpetually protected font IP, a substantial share of recurring revenues, and very strong profitability margins relative to other rated business services companies. Continued strong industry tailwinds, combined with greater adoption of Monotype's fonts and good sales execution will support strong organic revenue and EBITDA growth over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects Monotype's modestly high debt-to-EBITDA of around 5.0x (Moody's adjusted) as of June 30, 2022 to trend towards 4.0x by the end of 2023. Monotype has achieved material cost savings since the 2019 LBO, meaningfully elevating its profitability margins and cash flow conversion. Monotype has low capital requirements and modest working capital needs, which supports Moody's expectation that the company will maintain very good liquidity over the next 12-15 months.

Monotype's ratings are constrained by the company's small operating scale and narrow product focus, short track record of organic revenue and EBITDA growth and tepid growth in the non-enterprise segments. Monotype operates in the highly competitive and rapidly evolving landscape with some large competitors, including Adobe and Google, and providers of free fonts and technology. The company has undergone a significant transition of its business since the 2019 leveraged buyout by HGGC, including build out of its enterprise-focused sales force, divesting of non-core and unprofitable divisions, substantially completing cost restructuring, and improving revenue visibility. Monotype's governance risk will continue to remain high given financial sponsor ownership and its acquisition appetite. Moody's expects the company will continue to seek accretive acquisitions that may be funded with an incremental debt.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Monotype's revenues and EBITDA will expand at double-digit percentage rate, debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) declines to about 4.0x by the end of 2023, and the company maintains very good liquidity with balanced financial policies.

Moody's expects Monotype to maintain very good liquidity over the next 12-15 months. Sources of liquidity consist of unrestricted balance sheet cash of around $62 million as of June 30, 2022, projected annual free cash flow of around $60 million in 2023, and full availability under the company's $70 million revolving credit facility due 2024. The company's cash flows can be lumpy depending on the timing of contractual payments from its enterprise customers, which can range from either upfront payment to recurring payments over a multiple year term. Current cash sources provide very good coverage of approximately $5 million of annual mandatory debt amortization. There are no financial maintenance covenants under the first and second lien term loans but the revolver is subject to a springing first lien net leverage ratio of 7.35 when the amount drawn exceeds 35% of the revolving credit facility. Moody's expects the company to remain well in compliance with the springing first lien net leverage covenant, if tested.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company meaningfully expands its scale and commits to a more balanced financial policy while maintaining very good liquidity. The ratings could also be upgraded if Moody's expects the company to maintain debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) below 4.0x and free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) above 10%.

The ratings could be downgraded if revenue growth slows or earnings unexpectedly decline, leading to lower free cash flow, or if financial policies become more aggressive. This could be exemplified if Moody's expects the company's debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) to trend towards 6.0x, or EBITA-interest expense (Moody's adjusted) to fall below 1.5x on sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, Monotype has a leading market position in the digital font industry, providing software-enabled font content IP licensing to its enterprise, small and medium-sized businesses, freelancers, and individuals. The company is majority owned by HGGC since its take-private transaction in 2019. Moody's estimates the company to generate annual revenue of approximately $300 million in 2022.

