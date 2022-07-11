Moody's upgrades Mont Belvieu's issuer and GOLT rating to Aa1; outlook stable

Assigns Aa1 to city's CO's, Series 2022

New York, July 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Aa1 from Aa2 the City of Mont Belvieu, TX's issuer rating and the rating on outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aa1 rating to the city's $10.1 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022. The issuer rating is equal to the city's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax pledge; there is no debt associated with the issuer rating. Post sale, the city will have $88.8 million in parity GOLT debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Aa1 reflects a material increase in both operating reserves and other available liquidity that provide significant financial flexibility to an exceptionally strong financial position. The rating also incorporates strong and conservative fiscal management, a growing tax base and favorable economy with above-average resident income. Although, the tax base has significant concentration in the petrochemical industry largely in facilities that are critical components of the nation's energy infrastructure. Additionally, the rating accounts for enterprise risk associated with ownership of a broadband utility, elevated fixed costs related to the city's above-average debt burden and a manageable pension liability.

The lack of distinction between the city's issuer and GOLT ratings is based on the ample taxing headroom of more than five times maximum annual debt service which offsets the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and inability to override the statutory cap.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that the city is able to maintain a healthy financial position bolstered by a growing tax base that will be able to support operations and service needs of the city centered around the significant investment by the petrochemical industry.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant expansion and diversification of the tax base

- Decline in the city's debt burden - Decline in annual fixed costs from debt service and long-term liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained tax base contraction and/or loss of a major employer

- Structural financial imbalance leading to a decline in reserves - Material increase in the debt burden and/or unfunded pension liability

LEGAL SECURITY

The Certificates constitute direct obligations of the city, payable from the levy and collection of a direct and continuing ad valorem tax, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property located within the city, and a subordinate pledge of surplus net revenues of the city's waterworks and sewer system.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used for a fire station, Hackberry park and dog park, wastewater treatment plant, water plant and well, Joe Matthews and Cherry Point parks, temporary parking lots, upgraded fiber optic cable, router, and switches to provide broadband internet service and related facilities and other related costs of the projects.

PROFILE

Mont Belvieu is located 30 miles directly east of Houston (Aa3 stable) in Chambers County (Aa3) and has a population of 6,180 residents (2020 American Community Survey). The city is home to the most developed salt dome in the nation that city officials report stores more hydrocarbons that any other single location in the world.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

