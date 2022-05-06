Moody's upgrades Mosaic's unsecured rating to Baa2, outlook stable

New York, May 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the senior unsecured ratings of The Mosaic Company (Mosaic) to Baa2 from Baa3. The ratings outlook is stable.

"The upgrade reflects the unusually strong industry conditions that will allow Mosaic to generate a substantial amount of free cash flow in 2022 and 2023, paydown debt and expand capacity to improve earnings at the next trough of the fertilizer price cycle," said Anastasija Johnson, a lead analyst at Moody's Investors Service. "The upgrade also reflects our expectation for very strong credit metrics due to the shortfall in global supply as a result of the Ukranian/Russian military conflict."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Mosaic Company (The)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

..Issuer: Mosaic Global Holdings Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mosaic Company (The)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Mosaic Global Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mosaic's Baa2 senior unsecured credit rating reflects the company's scale and leading market positions in phosphate and potash fertilizers and projected strong credit metrics due to anticipated debt reduction, record fertilizer prices and projected increase volumes. As the second largest integrated phosphate producer and one of the four largest potash producers globally, Mosaic has favorable market positions in phosphate and potash nutrients. Mosaic has higher cost position in phosphate business relative to other global producers, but continues to focus on cost and reduction and operational improvements and currently benefits from its own ammonia production and ammonia supply agreement with CF Industries. Mosaic's credit profile is tempered by concentration in the cyclical commodity fertilizer market and exposure to demand swings due to weather impacts on the agricultural markets.

Our base case assumptions are for lower phosphate and potash shipments globally due to reduction in Russian and Belarussian exports as a result of sanctions related to the military conflict in Ukraine. However, Mosaic will increase its potash volumes versus 2021 due to the ramp up of K3 mine at Esterhazy and additional volume from the Colonsay mine, while phosphate volumes will improve after production was impacted by Hurricane Ida and sulfur shortages in 2021. We expect fertilizer prices to remain at record levels in 2022 and into 2023 further supporting earnings improvement because new production capacity will take time to ramp up to replace exports out of Russia and Belarus. At the same time, concerns about the supply of commodity grains and oils will keep agricultural commodity prices elevated, supporting fertilizer demand. This will lead to a significant increase in earnings in 2022. As the company plans to repay its $550 million notes in November to reach its $1 billion debt reduction target, we expect Moody's adjusted leverage to fall below 1x in 2022 and remain below 1x in 2023 We expect debt/EBITDA to be between 2x and 2.5x in in the trough pricing conditions after the company reaches its debt reduction target and assuming completed operational improvements, such as the ramp up of K3 shaft, which has eliminated the cost to remediate brine inflow at the Esterhazy mine and cost reductions at Mosaic Fertilizantes and phosphate operations. In the strong pricing environment, company's management has committed to returning up to 75% of free cash flow to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends and has not indicated further debt reduction so far. The company has approximately $100 million left under current $1 billion share repurchase authorization and another $1 billion share repurchase authorization will go into effect once this program is completed. The company's board has also approved three dividend increases and continues to focus on increasing production and lowering costs. The company has not announced any further debt reduction targets and the next maturity is $900 million notes due in 2023. Mosaic's credit profile benefits from excellent liquidity -- $4.8 billion of liquidity between cash and committed revolver availability as of March 31, 2022.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

As an owner and operator of mines and producer of minerals and commodity chemicals, we view Mosaic as having very high environmental risks due to the impact on natural capital from its open pit phosphate operations in Brazil and high social credit risks because its operations could have a negative impact on local communities. Moody's believes the company has established expertise in complying with these risks, and has incorporated procedures to address them in its operational planning and business models. However, maintaining and operating its tailings dams in its Brazilian operations safely remains an ongoing risk for the company, while compliance with regulatory requirements for its operations in Florida requires elevated capital expenditures constraining its cash flow generation. Governance risk is low, as Mosaic is a public company with clear and transparent reporting and public commitment to investment grade profile, however, meeting earnings guidance has proven challenging for management in the past due to fertilizer price volatility.

The stable outlook incorporates expectations of strong credit metrics over the next 12 to 18 months, but no further debt reduction beyond the completion of the $1 billion debt reduction target.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

We could upgrade the rating if Mosaic significantly improves its cost position relative to global competitors, debt to EBITDA falls below 2.0 times on a sustained basis (assuming trough pricing and volumes), retained cash flow to debt remains above 30% and the company improves its free cash flow generation in trough conditions. An upgrade would also require clarity on capital allocation priorities. An upgrade would also require management's commitment to a financial profile consistent with a higher rating.

We could downgrade the rating, if the operating environment and performance declines such that free cash flow turned negative, debt/EBITDA was anticipated to remain sustainably above 3.0 times, retained cash flow to debt remained below 15% and, or the company changed its financial policy and targets or management does not take appropriate actions to preserve credit quality. We could also downgrade the rating if liquidity deteriorates.

The Mosaic Company (Mosaic) is a Tampa, Florida (US)-based global producer of potash and phosphate crop nutrients. Mosaic was formed by the October 2004 merger of Cargill Crop Nutrition and IMC Global. For the LTM ending March 31, 2022, Mosaic generated revenues of $13.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Anastasija Johnson

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

