Moody's upgrades Moss Creek to B2 CFR; outlook stable

$1.2 billion of rated debt affected

New York, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded Moss Creek Resources Holdings, Inc.'s (Moss Creek) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD and its senior unsecured notes rating to B3 from Caa1. The outlook remains stable.

"Moss Creek's ratings upgrade reflects the company's improved credit profile, prospect of generating free cash flow while maintaining capital discipline and pursuing growth in size and scale. Yet, the company is constrained by a high debt burden even considering the company's likely debt reduction through free cash flow," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's senior analyst.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Moss Creek Resources Holdings, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Upgraded to B3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Moss Creek Resources Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moss Creek's CFR upgrade to B2 is driven by the company's improved credit profile, the company's ability to resume modest production growth while also reducing debt through free cash flow. Also, the company's enhanced size and scale through the Grenadier acquisition in 2021 and ability to deliver solid investment returns and credit metrics at oil and gas prices that fall within Moody's medium term price bands contribute to the upgrade.

Moss Creek's B2 CFR reflects its relatively smaller size and scale, as compared to its Permian Basin peers, its high debt burden relative to production volume, offset by the company's capital spending discipline and the potential for some debt reduction through free cash flow. The company substantially reduced its capital spending in 2020 and 2021 in response to the weak commodity price environment and conserved its cash, leading to some declines in the company's average daily production. However, the company's increased capital spending in 2022 will allow Moss Creek to grow its size and scale, which will in turn improve its debt leverage metrics. Moss Creek benefits from the company's acreage location in the Midland Basin with its high oil content, significant percentage of proved developed reserves, competitive cost structure driving high cash margins and good capital efficiency.

Moss Creek's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will focus on reducing debt through free cash flow generation while pursuing modest size and scale growth in 2022.

Moss Creek's $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2026 and $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2027 are rated B3, one notch below the B2 CFR, reflecting the size of the company's $935 million borrowing base senior secured revolving credit facility (elected commitments of $935 million under a $1.5 billion borrowing base) maturing in October 2025, and the revolver's priority claim to the company's assets.

Moss Creek will have good liquidity to meet its capital spending plan through mid-2023. As of December 31, 2021, Moss Creek had $108 million of cash and $500 million of availability under its $860 million revolving credit facility maturing in October 2025. However, as of April 2022, Moss Creek's elected commitment (under its $1.5 billion borrowing base) was increased to $935 million further improving the company's liquidity. Moss Creek will meet its 2022 capital spending and debt service needs through operating cash flow and generate free cash flow to partially pay down its revolver outstanding balance under Moody's medium term price assumptions. At current oil and gas market prices the company's free cash flow will be even higher. The financial maintenance covenants under Moss Creek's credit agreement include a 3.25x leverage (debt/EBITDA) covenant until September 30, 2022 (and 3x thereafter) and a 1x current ratio covenant. Moody's expects Moss Creek to remain well in compliance with the covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moss Creek's ratings could be upgraded if the company successfully executes on its drilling program, delivering production and proved developed reserves growth at competitive returns on investment, sustains its production above 75,000 boe per day, its debt to average daily production ratio below $18,000 and its retained cash flow (RCF) to debt above 35%. The company must also maintain a leverage full cycle ratio above 1.5x.

Moss Creek's ratings could be downgraded if the company's capital productivity is worse than expected leading to weaker production growth and investment returns than forecasted, if the company does not reduce debt as expected or RCF/debt falls below 25%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moss Creek Resources Holdings, Inc. is an independent privately-held exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It is engaged in the development, production, operation, exploration, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of west Texas.

