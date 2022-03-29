Moody's upgrades Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia Plant Vogtle Units 3&4 Project J bonds to A3; outlook revised to stable

Approximately $2.10 billion of bonds affected

New York, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia ("MEAG Power") Plant Vogtle Units 3&4 Project J Bonds to A3 from Baa1, affecting approximately $2.10 billion of outstanding rated debt. The rating outlook has been revised to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Moody's recent upgrade of JEA, FL - Electric Enterprise (JEA) ratings by one notch which includes an upgrade of the senior lien electric system revenue bonds of JEA to A1 from A2 along with an upgrade of their subordinate lien electric system revenue bonds to A2 from A3. Our assessment of Project J's credit quality reflects the significant weighting given to JEA's credit risk given MEAG Power Project J's take or pay contract with JEA during the initial 20 years of the bonds is the sole source of cash flow for the Project J Bonds. The ratings upgrade for JEA factors in the utility's consistently strong financial and operating performance bolstered by significantly addressing prior governance related challenges.

The MEAG Power Project J Bond rating also considers the significance of the favorable federal court ruling in June 2020 by a U.S. District Court judge on the validity of the PPA between MEAG Power and JEA and the settlement of prior related litigation between the parties to the PPA. The court order, which declared that the PPA between MEAG Power and JEA is valid and enforceable, solidifies the legal framework under which JEA makes payments to MEAG Power, and removes any prior uncertainty that may have prevailed regarding the enforceability of the PPA, which is the sole security for the first 20 years of the Project J bonds. The rating also acknowledges that the Project J bonds debt service will be borne by 39 of MEAG Power's municipal participants (the Project J participants) following the end of the 20th year of the take or pay contract term with JEA.

These positive developments for Project J continue to be tempered by the ongoing construction related delays and significant cost overruns associated with the Vogtle Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4. The Vogtle construction completion is now expected to extend into Q-1 2023 and Q-4 2023 for Vogtle Units 3 and 4, respectively.

The rating recognizes Vogtle's revised co-owner agreement, which includes provisions whereby the Vogtle 3 & 4 co-owners have a one-time option to tender a proportionate share of their ownership interest to Georgia Power Company (Baa1 stable) in exchange for GPC's agreement to pay 100% of such co-owners remaining share of construction costs should overall cost increases exceed a certain threshold. Should it be exercised, this mechanism limits Project J's exposure to cost increases and provides a degree of downside protection for MEAG Power's participants.

MEAG Power has a rate stabilization Municipal Competitive Trust (MCT) Fund, which had approximately $637.6 million of available funds at December 31, 2021. Furthermore, the Project J bonds have a fully funded 12-month debt service reserve, which provides a sufficient liquidity cushion.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the improved credit quality and stable outlook of JEA strengthened by the settlement of the past litigation between MEAG Power and JEA. The 2020 court ruling validated JEA's continuing obligation to abide by the PPA with MEAG Power to cover Project J's share of costs for the first 20 years, including debt service on the Project J bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A further improvement in the credit quality and rating upgrade of JEA - the take or pay PPA contract counterparty of the MEAG Power Project J revenue bonds

- Completion of construction of the Vogtle Nuclear power plant Units 3 & 4

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A rating downgrade or negative credit impact at JEA as the sole take or pay counterparty for MEAG Power Project J bonds during the first 20 years of the bonds.

- Further prolonged construction delays and in combination with significant cost increases at the Vogtle project.

- Any signs of MEAG Power participants' challenges to the Vogtle project could negatively impact the rating.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Project J bonds are secured by a pledge of the Bondholders' Trust Estate under the Project J Bond Resolution which includes proceeds of the sale of Project J bonds and a pledge of the Shared Trust Estate under the Project J Bond resolution on parity basis with debt service on the Project J DOE guaranteed loan, which includes revenues derived from the take or pay Project J PPA contracts between MEAG Power and JEA and between MEAG Power and its Project J participants. The payments are required whether or not the project is constructed or operable. MEAG Power Project J bonds benefit from a fully funded maximum annual debt service reserve fund.

JEA will pay (a) all operating costs of Project J attributable to each of Vogtle Units 3&4 for the first 20 years after commercial operation of each unit and (b) the first 20 years of debt service costs of Project J attributable to each of Vogtle Units 3&4.

After the 20-year period during which JEA is responsible for the payment of operating and debt service costs, those costs become the obligations of the 39 MEAG Power Project J participants. If payment is not made from the revenues of a MEAG Power Project J participant's electric system, the MEAG Power Project J participant is required to include in its general revenue or appropriation measure or annual tax levy amounts sufficient to make the payments required under its Project J power sales contract.

PROFILE

Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG Power) is a nonprofit public power electricity generation and transmission joint action agency (JAA) in the State of Georgia. MEAG Power provides bulk power to 49 participating municipal utilities in Georgia through its ownership interest in various generation assets totaling a net 2,069MW, and 1,300 miles of high voltage transmission lines (including 200 substations).

MEAG Power has a 22.7% ownership interest (500.3 MW) in the 2,204 MW Alvin W. Vogtle Nuclear Electric Generating Plant Units 3 and 4 project (Vogtle 3&4) which is under construction and is located adjacent to Vogtle Nuclear Units 1 and 2, near Augusta, Georgia. MEAG Power has separated its ownership interest in Vogtle 3 & 4 into three projects: Project M (33.87% of the 22.7% ownership), Project P (24.955% of the 22.7% ownership) and Project J (41.175% of the 22.7% ownership) by entering into separate 20-year TOP project participant power sale contracts for the purpose of balancing resources, reducing its construction and operating risks, and funding its construction cost obligations. MEAG Power Project J has a take or pay contract with JEA Electric Enterprise (A1; stable) exclusively during the first 20 years of the Vogtle 3&4 Project, while Project P has a take or pay contract with Power South Energy Cooperative (Baa1 Issuer Rating; stable), and Project M with 29 of MEAG Power member participants.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies Methodology published in August 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1207102. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

