Moody's upgrades Murphy Oil to Ba2; stable outlook

New York, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Murphy Oil Corporation's (Murphy) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3, Probability of Default Rating to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD, and senior unsecured notes rating to Ba2 from Ba3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating was changed to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The outlook is stable.

"The upgrade of Murphy's CFR to Ba2 reflects the improvement in credit metrics and Moody's expectation that production and free cash flow will improve further in 2022 as new projects in the US Gulf of Mexico come online," stated James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President. "We expect the company to continue to repay debt in 2022-2023, improving leverage metrics further, before significantly increasing shareholder remuneration."

The following summarizes the rating actions.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Murphy Oil Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Murphy Oil Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Murphy's Ba2 CFR reflects its improved credit metrics supportive of the rating following earnings growth and debt reduction in 2021, as well as Moody's expectation that credit metrics will improve further even if commodity prices decline from current high levels. The company reduced balance sheet debt by ~$522 million in 2021 and ended the year with retained cash flow to debt of 33%. Its production volumes are expected to rise in 2022 with the start of projects in the US Gulf of Mexico, which will reverse year-over-year production declines experienced in 2020 and 2021, result in greater free cash flow generation and allow the company to achieve its debt reduction goals. Management has stated that it is targeting debt reduction of ~$625 million in 2022 and has the optionality for an additional ~$950 million in 2023, which will materially improve its leverage and make the company more resilient to weaker commodity price environments. Free cash flow generation will benefit from a reduction in capital expenditures following completion of its major projects as well as only modest increases in the dividend. Murphy's hedging (approximately 50% of its expected 2022 oil production and ~60% of gas production) provides cash flow stability, but reduces potential upside in the current high commodity price environment. The strengthening Murphy financial profile will bolster its resilience to withstand the negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks. While financial performance of Murphy will continue to be influenced by industry cycles, compared to historical experience Moody's expects future profitability and cash flow in this sector to be less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources.

The company benefits from a diversified portfolio of onshore and offshore assets, significant scale and oil-weighted production. Its onshore production is sourced from the Eagle Ford shale and Canada, while its offshore production is predominately in the US Gulf of Mexico (GOM). Over 60 percent of production is liquids. There are higher exploration and regulatory risks associated with developing deep water US GOM assets compared to onshore Eagle Ford shale and Canadian onshore assets.

The capital structure is comprised of the senior unsecured notes, which make up the majority of debt in the liability structure, and an unsecured revolving credit facility. Moody's notes that the company's revolving credit facility benefits from upstream guarantees from the operating companies, structurally subordinating the senior notes to the claims under the facility. Moody's does not expect Murphy to actively maintain material borrowings under the credit facility. In addition, the company's asset coverage of debt is strong. Accordingly, Moody's believes that the assigned Ba2 rating on the notes is more appropriate than the rating suggested by Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies Methodology. A higher use of the facility than expected could result in a downgrade of the notes.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Murphy's very good liquidity through mid-2023. The liquidity position is supported by funds from operations, cash balances ($521 million at year-end 2021) and an undrawn $1.6 billion unsecured revolving credit facility ($31 million of letters of credit outstanding). We expect the company to remain well in compliance with its financial covenants – EBITDAX to interest expense of no less than 2.5x and debt to EBITDAX of less than 4.0x. Murphy's next notes maturities are $242 million of senior notes maturing in 2024 and $549 million of senior notes maturing in 2025. The revolving credit facility matures in November 2023 and Moody's expects the company to extend the credit facility before it becomes current in November 2022, and to reduce debt with free cash flow.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that production will increase in 2022 and 2023 and remain flat or grow modestly thereafter, and the company will generate positive free cash flow, which will be applied towards debt reduction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Murphy's ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains production greater than 200,000 boe/d while maintaining retained cash flow to debt above 40% and a leveraged full-cycle ratio (LFCR) of at least 2.0x. The ratings could be downgraded if production volumes decline meaningfully, retained cash flow to debt remains below 30% or the LFCR falls below 1.25x.

Murphy Oil Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an independent E&P company with producing and/or exploration activities in the US and Canada, as well as in Mexico, Brazil and Vietnam.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

