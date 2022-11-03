Moody's upgrades Muskoka's ratings to Aa1, outlook stable

Toronto, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today upgraded the District Municipality of Muskoka's (Muskoka's) baseline credit assessment (BCA) to aa1 from aa2, and upgraded the district's long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Aa1 from Aa2. The outlook was revised to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade in the BCA to aa1 and issuer and debt ratings to Aa1 reflects continued strong fiscal results despite the pandemic environment, which - along with sounds governance factors including forward-looking planning and conservative budgeting - supports exceptional liquidity levels including high levels of reserves which provide significant debenture holder security. The rating also reflects Moody's forecast of very strong debt affordability and continued low debt levels relative to Canadian municipal peers despite a moderate increase over the next three years to support capital projects.

The district's local economy is supported by a slow, steady increase in its permanent population which provides a reliable tax base, despite its relatively smaller size and economic dependence on seasonal tourism. Revenues are principally derived from predictable property tax receipts (51% of revenues in 2021) and user fees (17%) which are largely uncorrelated with economic cycles. Combined with COVID-related financial support from the provincial and federal governments and expense controls by the district which evidences its fiscal prudence, the district continues to generate very high levels of gross operating balances (which averaged 27% of revenues between 2017 and 2021). The district faces manageable pressures from the lingering impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. While the current high inflationary environment will put upward pressure on operating (wages and materials) and capital costs, in Moody's view the district can successfully absorb these pressures from its reserves and reserve funds and through continued expense management.

Muskoka maintains exceptional liquidity levels, which are higher than most Aa1 peers, an outcome of management's conscious efforts to build up liquidity balances to provide support against future operating and capital needs. Cash and investment balances stood at CAD215 million at year-end 2021, providing 311% coverage of net direct and indirect debt and 150% of operating expenses. Moody's projects that the liquidity coverage relative to debt will decline moderately between 2022 and 2024 to approximately 230-240% as new debt is issued to support the capital plan.

The district's debt burden has been on a declining trend since 2011, with net direct and indirect debt falling to 33% of operating revenue in 2021, below the level of most Canadian peers. Moody's projects that net debt will rise moderately over the next three years to approximately 50% of revenue, in line with peers, to fund the district's 10-year tax- and rate-supported capital plan (CAD411 million between 2022-2031) and the borrowing needs of its lower tier municipalities. The district also maintains conservative debt management policies which limit the growth in the debt burden.

Given the district's attractiveness as a retirement destination, the population is older than the provincial average, which increases the social and community-related operating and capital costs and is reflected in elevated social assistance and social housing expenses, although several of these components are cost shared with the province, alleviating some of the cost burden of Muskoka.

Muskoka's Aa1 ratings incorporate the BCA of aa1 and Moody's assumption of a high likelihood of extraordinary support coming from the Province of Ontario (Aa3 stable).

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects a sustained trend of stable operations which continue to support exceptional levels of liquidity. In Moody's view, the district's credit profile will remain resilient to near term operating uncertainty due to domestic and global geopolitical pressures, given the stability of the majority of its revenue sources (stable property taxes, user fees, and government grants). The stable outlook also incorporates low levels of outstanding debt and high levels of debt affordability despite the projected rise in interest rates over the next 18-24 months.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Muskoka's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2) reflecting neutral-to-low exposure to environmental and social risks and a positive governance profile. Muskoka's E issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (E-2) across all environmental risk categories monitored by Moody's. Muskoka's S issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (S-2). Although the district is exposed to some economic volatility given its dependence on seasonal tourism, it is not exposed to material social risks. The positive G issuer profile score (G-1) reflects a strong institutional and governance framework and prudent fiscal and debt management as evidenced in low debt levels and rising liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could result from continued strong operating balances despite inflationary and other macroeconomic pressures, maintaining very high levels of liquidity, and a successful ability to maintain debt levels below Moody's current projections.

Downward pressure on the rating could result from a sustained period of materially weaker gross operating balances, or a significant increase in the debt burden beyond Moody's current expectations, leading to weaker debt affordability. A material erosion in liquidity levels would also contribute to downward rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

