Moody's upgrades NAPA's CFR to B2, assigns B2 rating to the proposed term loan, outlook stable

New York, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded NAPA Management Services Corporation's ("NAPA") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from Caa1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also assigned B2 ratings to the proposed $610 million new senior secured term loan and $80 million revolver. The outlook is stable.

In the proposed transaction, NAPA will use the proceeds from the new $610 million 1st lien term loan due 2029 to fully pay off all its existing debt (approximately $555 million), contribute approximately $40 million to balance sheet cash and cover transaction fees. The company will also refinance and expand its revolving credit facility. Post-refinancing, the company will have access to an $80 million 1st lien revolver due 2027.

The upgrade of NAPA's CFR and senior secured first lien debt rating reflects Moody's view that the company's leverage and liquidity will materially improve after the transaction. The primary driver for leverage improvement will be the inclusion of the American Anesthesiology Inc. business (which was acquired by NAPA from Mednax, Inc. in May 2020) within NAPA Management Services Corporation's credit agreement. NAPA completed the integration of American Anesthesiology Inc. in July 2021. NAPA will be the borrowing entity and the parent company -- ASP NAPA Intermediate LLC will be the financial reporting entity. Additionally, the transaction will improve the company's liquidity by extending the maturities of its debt and increasing the size of the company's revolver.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. Moody's believes that the combination of American Anesthesiology with the legacy NAPA business will expand the company's scale and geographic diversity.

The following ratings were upgraded:

Issuer: NAPA Management Services Corporation

... Corporate Family Rating to B2 from Caa1

... Probability of Default Rating to B2-PD from Caa1-PD

The following ratings were assigned:

... Proposed $610 million senior secured first lien term loan due 2029 at B2 (LGD4)

... Proposed $80 million senior secured first lien revolver due 2027 at B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Action:

... Outlook remains stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

NAPA's B2 CFR reflects the company's moderate leverage and an aggressive growth strategy. If the company successfully executes the transformation into a much larger company, Moody's projects that the company's debt/EBITDA will be in mid-to-high 3.0 times at the end of 2022. However, factors like the trajectory of COVID pandemic, rising inflation and labor shortage in the healthcare industry, and possible adoption of an aggressive financial policy (add-on debt-funded acquisitions and/or dividends) have the potential to slow down the company's deleveraging. Over the last ~18 months the company has devoted significant resources to completing the integration of American Anesthesiology including significant investments in the combined entities infrastructure. Moody's believes that this preparation will help the company to smoothy transition into one larger combined entity. Nevertheless, given the scale of merger, some execution risk still remains.

The B2 CFR also reflects the company's expanded scale and geographic diversification with a presence across 20 states, up from 10 in 2016. The combined company will also more than double its scale across several key metrics including sites and patients served, clinicians and revenues. The CFR is supported by an expectation that the demand for the company's services will remain resilient despite the ongoing COVID pandemic.

The rating also reflects NAPA's very good liquidity profile. The company will have approximately $49 million in cash and access to an undrawn $80 million revolver when the proposed refinancing transaction closes. In addition, Moody's expects that the company will generate positive free cash flow in the range of $50-$60 million in the next 12 months.

After the refinancing transaction closes, the senior secured first lien debt will represent the preponderance of the company's debt. Therefore, the individual debt instrument (term loan and revolver) ratings are the same as the company's corporate family rating.

In its stable outlook, Moody's views that the company will continue to delever in the next 12 months primarily due to the inclusion of profits from American Anesthesiology business. Pro forma for this transaction, Moody's estimates that the company's debt/EBITDA will be in mid-to-high 3.0 times range at the end of 2022. However, factors like the trajectory of COVID pandemic, rising inflation and labor shortage in the healthcare industry have the potential to derail the company's deleveraging.

Social and governance considerations are material to the rating, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The company was severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, but the business volumes have largely recovered. As a provider of clinician staffing, the company faces high social risk. The No Surprises Act, which became effective in January 2022, takes the patient out of the provider/payor dispute. The extent to which each company will get impacted will depend on the percentage of out-of-network patients they treat, specific billing and collections practices, as well as arbitration process. While the implementation of the No Surprise Act remains a social risk for the sub-sector, Moody's notes that approximately 98% of NAPA's revenues are in-network. Therefore, the company's exposure to the act is low. Governance risk considerations are also material to the rating. The company's financial policies are expected to remain aggressive reflecting its partial ownership by the private equity sponsor American Securities LLC and Leonard Green & Partners. Moody's does not consider the environmental component of ESG material to the overall credit profile of the issuer.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure would be evidenced by successful integration of American Anesthesiology, and commitment to a balanced financial policy. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x using Moody's definitions.

Downward rating pressure would build if integration issues arise from the merger, operating environment weakens, financial policies become more aggressive, or liquidity erodes. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.5x.

Headquartered in Melville, NY, NAPA Management Services Corporation is a leading provider of outsourced anesthesia and perioperative services in the United States with over 30 years of experience as a clinician-led, single specialty focused organization. The company provides anesthesia and perioperative services to over 3 million patients annually across various customer sites and care settings including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and in office-based settings. NAPA is owned by private equity sponsor American Securities and Leonard Green & Partners. The company's revenue, including the contribution of American Anesthesiology is approximately 1.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

