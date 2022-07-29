Moody's upgrades NASCAR Holdings' CFR to Ba2; outlook stable

New York, July 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded NASCAR Holdings, LLC's (NASCAR) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and senior secured facility to Ba2 from Ba3. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade of NASCAR's CFR and stable outlook reflect the reduction in leverage to 3.5x as of Q1 2022 due to improved financial performance following the impact of the pandemic and the repayment of debt from Free Cash Flow (FCF) and asset sale proceeds. NASCAR has also carried out a series of changes to the sport over several years which has helped to improve spectator interest and operating performance.

Moody's ESG Credit Impact Score (CIS) for NASCAR (CIS-3) and Governance (G-3) were a factor in the ratings as Moody's expects NASCAR will maintain a conversative financial profile and will continue to direct FCF and asset sale proceeds to debt repayment. NASCAR is likely to maintain a strong liquidity position supported by full access to the revolving credit facility, cash on the balance sheet of $131 million, and good operating cash flow.

A summary of today's actions are as follows:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: NASCAR Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NASCAR Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

NASCAR's Ba2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that leverage (3.5x as of Q1 2022) will continue to decrease in 2022 from additional debt repayment and EBITDA growth. NASCAR benefits from its significant size and ownership of the NASCAR sanctioning body as well as its position as the largest track owner of NASCAR and other race events. The TV broadcast agreements with contracted increases through 2024, support performance and contribute to EBITDA at a high margin level. Contractual media revenues reduced the impact of the pandemic and helped NASCAR outperform many other live entertainment companies that are more reliant on attendance related revenue. NASCAR also has a joint venture in a casino at the company's Kansas Speedway which has recovered significantly from the pandemic and Moody's projects results will continue to expand in 2022. Capex levels declined during the pandemic following significant renovations to existing tracks and developments on its properties, but will increase modestly in 2022.

NASCAR has faced multiyear declines in attendance pre-pandemic due to reduced fan interest in NASCAR racing. Several changes to the sport have been made to increase fan interest, attract different demographic groups and new team owners. The changes have supported better TV viewership and attendance levels, but Moody's expects maintaining spectator interest will be a challenge and require ongoing innovative initiatives. While the TV broadcast agreements have offset declines in revenue from other race related segments prior to the pandemic, the broadcast agreements expire at the end of 2024 while the term loan matures in 2026.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

NASCAR's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately-negative (CIS-3) driven by the company's exposure to moderately-negative social risks (S-3) and moderately-negative governance risk (G-3). NASCAR faces some secular societal trends as a result of reduced spectator interest in NASCAR, but the company has taken several steps to enhance fan interest over the past several years. While the company maintained low leverage levels historically, leverage increased following the International Speedway Corporation acquisition. The company is expected to target lower leverage levels going forward and has repaid significant amounts of debt since the end of 2020 from FCF and asset sale proceeds. NASCAR is a private company owned by the France family, but Moody's expects the company will maintain good management practices and conservative financial policies.

Moody's expects NASCAR will maintain a strong liquidity position supported by $131 million of cash on the balance sheet as of Q1 2022 and access to an undrawn $150 million revolver due October 2024. Capex was $47 million as of LTM Q1 2022, but will increase modestly going forward. Free cash flow as a percentage of debt was 16% LTM as of Q1 2022 and Moody's projects the ratio will improve further in 2022 and 2023. While NASCAR will continue to make modest equity distributions, Moody's expects NASCAR will continue to use a significant portion of FCF to repay debt. NASCAR has reduced debt by $348 million since the end of 2020 from FCF and asset sale proceeds.

The term loan is covenant lite with the revolver subject to a springing first lien net leverage ratio of 6.25x (as defined in the credit agreement) when more than 35% of the revolver is drawn. Moody's projects NASCAR will maintain a significant cushion of compliance going forward.

The stable outlook reflects the support provided by the media broadcast agreements and the success of recent initiatives to improve spectator interest in NASCAR. Moody's expects modest growth in track and event related revenues as consumer demand for out of home entertainment will be partially offset by higher inflation and slower economic growth during the second half of 2022 and 2023. NASCAR will generate good FCF after modest member distributions during the remainder of 2022 and 2023 with a portion directed to debt reduction. Moody's expects leverage to decrease toward the 3x range by the end of 2022, but leverage could decline further if additional asset sales are completed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade could occur after completion of a new long term media agreement at comparable or better terms than the existing contracts and the continued stabilization of fan interest in NASCAR racing as reflected by attendance revenue growth and positive broadcast viewership trends. Confidence that the financial policy of the firm would be consistent with a higher rating would also be required in addition to leverage maintained below 2.5x and FCF as a percentage of debt above 10%.

The ratings could be downgraded if leverage was expected to be sustained above 4x due to lower media content revenue, debt funded redevelopment projects, or a sustained decline in profitability due to a deterioration in spectator interest in NASCAR. A weak liquidity position including a FCF to debt percentage ratio below the mid-single percentages could also lead to a downgrade.

NASCAR Holdings, LLC, headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida is the sanctioning body of NASCAR and other race series. The company also owns and/or operates sixteen racetracks within the territory of the United States, which includes ovals, road courses and a drag strip. In Q3 2019, NASCAR acquired International Speedway Corporation, which was previously a publicly traded company (ISCA). Members of the France family own 100% of NASCAR.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

