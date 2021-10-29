Moody's upgrades NEP's CFR to B3; outlook is stable

Approximately $2.3 billion in rated securities affected

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc.'s (NEP) existing ratings by one notch, including its corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1, its probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD, and its senior secured first lien bank credit facility and senior secured revolver to B3 from Caa1. Moody's also upgraded NEP's senior secured second lien bank credit facility to Caa2 from Caa3. At the same time, Moody's upgraded the senior secured first lien credit facilities at NEP Europe Finco B.V. to B3 from Caa1. The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

The upgrade of the CFR to B3 reflects the positive momentum in the business driven by a recovery in the operating environment that has led to a reduction in leverage and an improved credit profile. Moody's projects the company's Debt/EBITDA to decline to 6x - 6.5x range over the next 12-18 months from 8.7x as of LTM 9/2021 (both metrics are Moody's adjusted). Moody's also expects the company will maintain adequate liquidity and generate annual free cash flow of around $20 million in the coming year, while continuing to invest in its highly capital-intensive business. NEP's earnings growth will be supported by the return to prepandemic levels of activity in sports and television broadcasting, expectation of pent-up demand for live events solutions, and good growth potential in virtual studios.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD6)

..Issuer: NEP Europe Finco B.V.

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NEP Europe Finco B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

NEP's B3 CFR reflects the company's highly capital-intensive business model that restrains free cash flow due to contract requirements and technology demands. The highly levered-levered capital structure, with Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA expected to remain in the 6x - 6.5x range over the next 12-18 months, also constrains the rating. The company's has a moderately aggressive acquisition strategy which may prevent sustained deleveraging. The capital intensity of NEP's business combined with significant interest expense leaves it with limited, and historically negative, free cash flows and weak interest coverage. Given the sponsor ownership, the potential for future leveraging events constrains the rating. As NEP derives about half of its revenue from outside the United States, its reported credit metrics could fluctuate based on currency volatility. However, the company structures contracts with the majority of costs and revenue in the same local currency, minimizing the impact on cash flow. NEP pays the majority of its interest expense in US dollars, but has assumed some debt of acquired companies, creating some natural hedge.

NEP's ratings are supported by its strong global position in the niche video production industry and a diversified blue-chip customer base with long-standing relationships and low customer concentration. NEP's fleet of mobile broadcast trucks and engineering expertise provides for a strong value proposition to its customers and also lends tangible asset value, supporting the rating. Furthermore, NEP facilitates the viewing of live events, a service we consider key to content producers and content distributors. This positions the company well regardless of how the consumption and delivery of media evolves and therefore suggests sustainability of cash flows. The company has demonstrated its capacity to manage its cost base and liquidity in challenging economic environments.

Moody's expects NEP to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Sources of liquidity consist of balance sheet cash of roughly $27 million at September 30, 2021 and access to about $87 million of availability under its $250 million revolving credit facility due 2023. Moody's expects that NEP 's earnings growth will lead to free cash flows of around $20 million in the coming year, a notable improvement after years of negative free cash flows. NEP voluntarily exited its bank covenant waiver ahead of expiration. Moody's anticipates that NEP will maintain adequate cushion under its net debt financial covenant requirement over the next 12-18 months.

The B3 rating on the first lien credit facilities (revolver, US term loans and Euro term loan) is in line with the B3 CFR, reflecting its larger relative size and senior position ahead of the second lien term loan and other unsecured claims including payables and leases. The Euro term loan has a broader collateral pledge of both US and European assets whereas the collateral supporting the US first and second lien debt is limited to US assets. However, the credit agreement contains a collateral allocation mechanism that equalizes the recovery of first lien revolver and term loan lenders to NEP and NEP Europe Finco B.V. by re-allocating exposures to individual tranches based on lenders' pro-rata share of total first lien debt in the event of default. As a result, Moody's ranks the first lien debt of NEP and NEP Europe Finco B.V. the same in the loss given default framework and rate the facilities the same at B3. The Caa2 rating assigned to the second lien senior secured term loan, two notches below the company's B3 CFR, reflects its junior position in the capital structure behind the substantial amount of first lien debt.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations for organic earnings growth in high single digit percent range and smooth integration of recent acquisitions. It also reflects Moody's expectation that NEP will maintain good liquidity and will proactively address the October 2023 revolver maturity. The stable outlook incorporates tolerance for continued tuck-in acquisitions or continued high capex spend in line with the historic pattern, provided these are managed in a credit friendly manner.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A downgrade could occur if NEP's EBITDA growth does not keep pace with incremental debt raises, liquidity deteriorates, or if financial policies become more aggressive. Negative free cash flows and Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA above 7.5x may result in a downgrade.

An upgrade would require profitable growth leading to free cash flow-to-debt sustained in the mid-single digit percentages and Debt/EBITDA sustained below 6x (both Moody's adjusted). Maintaining good liquidity and committing to a more balanced financial policy will also be needed for an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc provides outsourced media services necessary for the delivery of live broadcast of sports and entertainment events to television and cable networks, television content providers, and sports and entertainment producers. The company is owned primarily by affiliates of the Carlyle Group.

