Moody's upgrades NEP's CFR to B3; outlook is stable

Approximately $2.3 billion in rated securities affected
New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded NEP/NCP Holdco,
Inc.'s (NEP) existing ratings by one notch, including its
corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1, its probability of
default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD, and its
senior secured first lien bank credit facility and senior secured revolver
to B3 from Caa1. Moody's also upgraded NEP's senior
secured second lien bank credit facility to Caa2 from Caa3. At
the same time, Moody's upgraded the senior secured first lien
credit facilities at NEP Europe Finco B.V. to B3 from Caa1.
The outlook was changed to stable from positive.
The upgrade of the CFR to B3 reflects the positive momentum in the business
driven by a recovery in the operating environment that has led to a reduction
in leverage and an improved credit profile. Moody's projects
the company's Debt/EBITDA to decline to 6x - 6.5x
range over the next 12-18 months from 8.7x as of LTM 9/2021
(both metrics are Moody's adjusted). Moody's also expects
the company will maintain adequate liquidity and generate annual free
cash flow of around $20 million in the coming year, while
continuing to invest in its highly capital-intensive business.
NEP's earnings growth will be supported by the return to prepandemic
levels of activity in sports and television broadcasting, expectation
of pent-up demand for live events solutions, and good growth
potential in virtual studios.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B3 from Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD6)
..Issuer: NEP Europe Finco B.V.
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: NEP Europe Finco B.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
NEP's B3 CFR reflects the company's highly capital-intensive business
model that restrains free cash flow due to contract requirements and technology
demands. The highly levered-levered capital structure,
with Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA expected to remain in the 6x -
6.5x range over the next 12-18 months, also constrains
the rating. The company's has a moderately aggressive acquisition
strategy which may prevent sustained deleveraging. The capital
intensity of NEP's business combined with significant interest expense
leaves it with limited, and historically negative, free cash
flows and weak interest coverage. Given the sponsor ownership,
the potential for future leveraging events constrains the rating.
As NEP derives about half of its revenue from outside the United States,
its reported credit metrics could fluctuate based on currency volatility.
However, the company structures contracts with the majority of costs
and revenue in the same local currency, minimizing the impact on
cash flow. NEP pays the majority of its interest expense in US
dollars, but has assumed some debt of acquired companies,
creating some natural hedge.
NEP's ratings are supported by its strong global position in the niche
video production industry and a diversified blue-chip customer
base with long-standing relationships and low customer concentration.
NEP's fleet of mobile broadcast trucks and engineering expertise provides
for a strong value proposition to its customers and also lends tangible
asset value, supporting the rating. Furthermore, NEP
facilitates the viewing of live events, a service we consider key
to content producers and content distributors. This positions the
company well regardless of how the consumption and delivery of media evolves
and therefore suggests sustainability of cash flows. The company
has demonstrated its capacity to manage its cost base and liquidity in
challenging economic environments.
Moody's expects NEP to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18
months. Sources of liquidity consist of balance sheet cash of roughly
$27 million at September 30, 2021 and access to about $87
million of availability under its $250 million revolving credit
facility due 2023. Moody's expects that NEP 's earnings growth
will lead to free cash flows of around $20 million in the coming
year, a notable improvement after years of negative free cash flows.
NEP voluntarily exited its bank covenant waiver ahead of expiration.
Moody's anticipates that NEP will maintain adequate cushion under
its net debt financial covenant requirement over the next 12-18
months.
The B3 rating on the first lien credit facilities (revolver, US
term loans and Euro term loan) is in line with the B3 CFR, reflecting
its larger relative size and senior position ahead of the second lien
term loan and other unsecured claims including payables and leases.
The Euro term loan has a broader collateral pledge of both US and European
assets whereas the collateral supporting the US first and second lien
debt is limited to US assets. However, the credit agreement
contains a collateral allocation mechanism that equalizes the recovery
of first lien revolver and term loan lenders to NEP and NEP Europe Finco
B.V. by re-allocating exposures to individual tranches
based on lenders' pro-rata share of total first lien debt
in the event of default. As a result, Moody's ranks the first
lien debt of NEP and NEP Europe Finco B.V. the same in the
loss given default framework and rate the facilities the same at B3.
The Caa2 rating assigned to the second lien senior secured term loan,
two notches below the company's B3 CFR, reflects its junior position
in the capital structure behind the substantial amount of first lien debt.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations for organic earnings
growth in high single digit percent range and smooth integration of recent
acquisitions. It also reflects Moody's expectation that NEP
will maintain good liquidity and will proactively address the October
2023 revolver maturity. The stable outlook incorporates tolerance
for continued tuck-in acquisitions or continued high capex spend
in line with the historic pattern, provided these are managed in
a credit friendly manner.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A downgrade could occur if NEP's EBITDA growth does not keep pace
with incremental debt raises, liquidity deteriorates, or if
financial policies become more aggressive. Negative free cash flows
and Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA above 7.5x may result in
a downgrade.
An upgrade would require profitable growth leading to free cash flow-to-debt
sustained in the mid-single digit percentages and Debt/EBITDA sustained
below 6x (both Moody's adjusted). Maintaining good liquidity
and committing to a more balanced financial policy will also be needed
for an upgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Based in Pittsburgh, PA, NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc provides
outsourced media services necessary for the delivery of live broadcast
of sports and entertainment events to television and cable networks,
television content providers, and sports and entertainment producers.
The company is owned primarily by affiliates of the Carlyle Group.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
