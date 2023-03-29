info

Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades NH Hotel's CFR to B2 from B3, stable outlook

29 Mar 2023

Paris, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded to B2 from B3 the corporate family rating (CFR) of NH Hotel Group S.A.'s ("NH Hotel" or "the company"). At the same time, Moody's has upgraded to B2-PD from Caa1-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) and to B1 from B2 the instrument rating of the company's €400 million senior secured notes due 2026. The outlook remains stable.

A full list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

"The upgrade of NH Hotel's ratings reflects the better than expected improvement in its key credit metrics. Throughout 2022, NH Hotel' revenue per available room ("RevPAR") improved significantly to €74.4, well above our previous expectations, while profitability is almost back to 2019 level with an EBITA margin of 15%. In addition, NH Hotel has significantly reduced its financial debt so that NH Hotel's leverage is back to pre-pandemic level. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NH Hotel will maintain weaker but still robust EBITA margin and interest coverage despite inflationary pressure and rising interest rates, while liquidity will remain adequate, supported by positive cash-flow generation and no aggressive shareholder distribution over the next 12 to 18 months" said Elise Savoye, CFA, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for NH Hotel.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade reflects NH Hotel's strong results achieved last year ahead of Moody's previous expectations. The recovery is supported by a strong ADR of €122 in 2022 vs €103 in 2019 ADR which more than offsets the still lower occupancy rate (61% vs 72% in 2019) leading to a RevPar of €74.4. While business customers' recovery has been lagging the strong recovery in leisure throughout the summer, business demand has been strong in the second half of the year leading to annual revenues of €1,722 million in 2022. Despite significant cost inflation, the €521 million EBITDA and the 15% EBITA margin are very close to their 2019 levels, while Q1 2022 was still impacted by the Omicron variant. As a result of growing profits and the partial repayment of the ICO loan (in full as of January 2023), the company's Moody's estimated adjusted debt to EBITDA improved to 4.9x in 2022 from 13x in 2021 and 4.7x in 2019 while the Moody's adjusted EBITA interest cover improved to 2.1x in 2022 from -0.4x in 2021 and 2.3x in 2019.

Although bookings for 2023 look robust, with €830 million revenues booked already (as of March 12th) vs €470 million as of the same data last year, mostly on the back of a stronger Q1, RevPAR growth should be moderate in 2023 and 2024. This is driven by the deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and ongoing cost of living crisis which may affect consumer demand for domestic and business travel, especially for the mid-scale segment which is more at risk of down-trading than other lodging options. We also expect that inflation will fully kick-in in 2023, in particular on payroll and energy which NH Hotel has hedged until January 2024 for the larger part.  As a consequence, EBITDA growth will likely halt in 2023 and 2024 leading to EBITA margin of around 12.7% in 2023 and 13.0% in 2024, below their pre-pandemic level.  Moody's also expects the interest cover to slightly weaken as the reduction of the financial debt only partially offsets the higher interest rate but it should remain at around 2x.

NH Hotel's liquidity is adequate and supported by €302 million cash and by €267 million of  undrawn and committed revolving credit facility (RCF) of €242 million (maturing in 2026) and €25 million in undrawn committed credit lines (maturing 2025) as of year-end 2022. We note however that liquidity needs are very seasonal and hence larger variations intra-year will occur. Moody's expects NH Hotel to generate approximately €20 million free cash flow in 2023 after €130 to €140 million capex. The company has no sizeable maturities until 2026 and Moody's also estimates that it maintains significant headroom under its RCF covenant, which will be tested again from April this year. We also expect that there will be no distribution to Minor Hotels (Minor) before 2024.

Additionally, NH Hotel has a significant property portfolio valued at €2.1 billion as of December 2021, of which €1,097 million is unencumbered and €815 million is fully owned by the company, which increases financial flexibility and could be used for secured borrowing. The senior secured instrument rating and the CFR also reflect its significant property portfolio. This compares with €2,503 million of financial debt and operating leases as of year-end 2022. In case of a default, the portfolio value would provide prospects of a high recovery for secured creditors.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured notes due 2026 are rated B1, one notch above the CFR reflecting the support from a security package that includes real assets and a buffer from large lease rejection claims. NH Hotel's capital structure also includes secured bank debt, unsecured credit lines, subordinated debt as well as lease commitments.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that NH Hotel will maintain organic revenue growth and margins and sufficient liquidity despite the slowing of the economic growth in the countries it operates.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade could develop if there is a combination of the following:

- Improvement in credit metrics with debt/EBITDA below 5.0x, coverage (EBITA/interest) exceeding 2.5x and free cash flow/debt above 5%, all on a sustained basis and including our standard adjustments

- Liquidity remains adequate at all times supported by no aggressive cash outflow to Minor.

- There is no material deterioration in the LTV coverage of the secured notes

The rating could be downgraded if there is a combination of the following:

- Weakening of NH Hotel's liquidity position and/ or negative Free cash flow generation on a sustained basis

- A rapid deterioration of the underlying business conditions leading to a leverage deteriorating to above 6.0x debt/EBITDA and/or a weakening coverage towards 1.5x

- An aggressive financial policy, reflected by large debt-funded acquisitions or distributions

- A material deterioration in the loan-to-value (LTV) coverage of the secured notes could also exert pressure on our recovery assumptions including for the senior secured notes.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: NH Hotel Group S.A.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from Caa1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 from B2

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: NH Hotel Group S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

We incorporate the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into our assessment of companies' credit quality. NH Hotel's Credit Impact Score (CIS-3) is moderately negative. The company is exposed to moderately negative environmental risk with modest exposure to risks related to carbon transition and low exposure to physical climate, water management, natural capital and waste and pollution considerations. Social risks are moderately negative and primarily related to customer relations and demographics and societal trends. Governance risks are moderately negative primarily related to board structure, policies and procedures, which reflects the highly concentrated ownership (94%) by Minor, which counterbalances the positive of the company's public status on reporting transparency and good disclosure.

COMPANY PROFILE

NH Hotel Group S.A. (NH Hotel) is among the top 10 largest European hotel chains, with 350 open hotels (owned, leased and managed) and 54,820 rooms in 30 countries. Besides Europe, NH Hotel has a limited presence in Latin America (7% of net turnover in 2022). NH Hotel focuses on midscale and upscale urban business hotels, and has been shifting its portfolio towards an asset-light strategy through management contracts and variable leases, even if it retains ownership of around 20% of its hotels. As of year-end 2022, the company reported revenue of €1722 million, slightly above 2019 revenues of €1708 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elise Savoye
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

