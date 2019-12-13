Moody's upgrades NRG's CFR to Ba1 from Ba2, outlook positive

New York, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded
NRG Energy, Inc.'s (NRG) Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
to Ba1 from Ba2, its senior unsecured rating to Ba2 from Ba3 and
its senior secured tax exempt bonds to Baa2 from Baa3. Moody's
also upgraded NRG's Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba1-PD.
NRG's secured revolving credit facility and senior secured first
lien notes were affirmed at Baa3 because they contain a fall-away
security provision where the security interest would cease to be effective
if two rating agencies raise the company's rating to investment
grade.
See below for the full list of rating actions on NRG. Outlook is
positive.
"NRG continues to pursue its financial objectives, thanks
to the company's progress on lowering its debt leverage,"
said Toby Shea VP -- Sr. Credit Officer, "The
positive outlook looks to the sustainability of NRG maintaining its financial
strategy and risk management commitments over the next eighteen months."
RATINGS RATIONALE
NRG's credit quality reflects that of a large merchant generator
with a strong retail supply business and a relatively low leverage of
2.5x to 2.75x debt to EBITDA. The company was upgraded
twice in the last two years following the implementation of its transformation
plan, which involved divesting non-core business, simplifying
its corporate structure, enhancing cash flows and reducing leverage.
NRG's generation business provides a little more than half of its
EBITDA (~55%). Even though NRG's generation asset
base is comprised mainly of older gas and coal power plants that have
a poor cost position, they are concentrated in Texas (75%
of EBITDA), where the market has been fairly strong for the past
two years.
A little less than half of NRG's EBITDA (~45%) is generated
from its retail business. The profitability of the retail business
is derived mainly from selling electricity to mass customers in Texas.
NRG's mass retail operations are substantially more stable and profitable
than the typical retail electricity business in the US because it has
a strong competitive advantage on brands and retention of high-quality
customers.
NRG's generation is a critical complement to the retail business'
stability and profitability. The generation capacity provides the
retail business with an important physical hedge, so that it is
protected from price spikes during hot summer days or having to post large
sums of trade collateral to hedge counterparties.
From an environmental risk perspective, NRG is most exposed to carbon
regulations. NRG has elevated carbon transition risks within the
power generation sector on account of its business model as an unregulated
power generator with significant fossil fuel exposure. The company
has about 60% of its capacity in gas or oil fired generation,
35% in coal and 5% in nuclear. NRG produced about
46 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2018, which is down
36% from 2014, due a market-driven shift from coal
to gas generation.
NRG's exposure to carbon regulations in California is not very material
to credit quality because these regions provide less than 10% of
the company's EBITDA. Although there are no carbon regulations
elsewhere in the US, NRG's power plants in Texas and Midwest
US have been severely affected by the growth of cleaner fuels such as
natural gas and renewables. The continued decline in the cost of
renewables and battery storage poses a substantial ongoing pressure on
power prices in markets where NRG operates.
NRG achieved an 18% CFO pre-WC to debt for 2018 with a net
debt to EBITDA target of 3.0x and should produce 24% CFO
pre-WC to debt for 2019. The improvement in the CFO pre-WC
to debt ratio in 2019 mainly reflects management's commitment to
lowering its leverage target to 2.5x to 2.75x net debt to
EBITDA. Our CFO pre-WC to debt ratios are calculated by
consolidating non-recourse project finance debt proportional to
NRG's share of ownership. If NRG sells its non-recourse
projects, which is likely to occur post the bankruptcy of Pacific
Gas & Electric Company, its CFO pre-WC to debt ratio
would increase by about 270 basis points.
Liquidity
NRG's SGL-1 speculative liquidity rating reflects very good liquidity.
The company is expected to have the capacity to meet its obligations over
the coming 12 months through internal resources without relying on external
sources of committed financing. Moody's expects NRG to produce
more than $1 billion of annual free cash flow.
NRG continues to possess good liquidity with full availability on its
$2.6 billion secured revolving credit facility as of repayments
on 7 November 2019. The revolving credit facility, which
expires in May 2024, contains a material adverse change clause for
new borrowings, a credit negative.
NRG has financial covenants in its revolving credit facilities and term
loan that require the company to maintain a corporate debt to EBITDA ratio
of 4x or below and an interest coverage ratio of 1.75x.
Because these ratios are calculated to only cover secured debt,
NRG is in compliance and should not have any problem meeting these requirements.
Excluding non-recourse maturities, NRG does not have any
major debt maturities until 2024, when $600 million of senior
secured notes are due.
Outlook
NRG's positive ratings outlook reflects management's commitment
to maintain its net debt to EBITDA of 2.5x to 2.75x.
The positive outlook also incorporates the favorable power price environment
in Texas.
Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade
We could consider an upgrade of NRG to investment grade should the company
maintain its 2.5x to 2.75x net debt to EBITDA targets and
sustain a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio above 23% starting 2020,
and if commodity markets remain manageable.
Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade
We could consider stabilizing the outlook or take a negative rating action
if the company relaxes its debt leverage target. A downgrade is
likely should its CFO Pre-WC to debt ratio fall below 18%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities
and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017. Please see
the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy
of this methodology.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Chautauqua (Cnty of) NY, Ind.
Dev. Agency
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded
to Baa2 (LGD2) from Baa3 (LGD2)
..Issuer: Delaware Economic Development Authority
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded
to Baa2 (LGD2) from Baa3 (LGD2)
..Issuer: Fort Bend County Industrial Development
Corp
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded
to Baa2 (LGD2) from Baa3 (LGD2)
..Issuer: NRG Energy, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Ba1 from Ba2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3
..Issuer: Sussex (County of) DE
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded
to Baa2 (LGD2) from Baa3 (LGD2)
..Issuer: Texas City Industrial Development Corp.,
TX
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded
to Baa2 (LGD2) from Baa3 (LGD2)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: NRG Energy, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Positive
Affirmations:
..Issuer: NRG Energy, Inc.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Baa3 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3 (LGD2)
