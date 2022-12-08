Moody's upgrades NTE Mobility Partners Segments 3 LLC's senior secured and subordinate TIFIA loan ratings to Baa2 from Baa3; outlook revised to stable from positive

Approximately $1.5 billion of outstanding debt affected

New York, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3 the ratings assigned to NTE Mobility Partners Segments 3 LLC's ("NTE 3")'s senior secured debt, including $928 million of Private Activity Bonds (PABs), and its subordinate TIFIA loan that has accreted to about $618 million outstanding. The senior secured PABs are issued through a conduit issuer, the Texas PAB Surface Transportation Corporation. We have also revised the outlook to stable from positive.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: NTE Mobility Partners Segments 3 LLC

....Subordinate Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

..Issuer: Texas PAB Surface Transportation Corporation

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NTE Mobility Partners Segments 3 LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade to Baa2 from Baa3 reflects the better than originally forecast revenue performance on the existing open Segments 3A/3B since 2018 and continued construction progress on Segment 3C that is around 85% complete and still expected to reach Service Commencement by September 2023. Traffic and revenue (T&R) have rebounded strongly from the pandemic lows with monthly T&R figures on the open Segments 3A/3B exceeding pre-pandemic levels since March 2021. We expect strong demand growth to continue, especially once the 3C extension opens next year and we have updated our forecast for performance accordingly. As a result, we now forecast stepwise higher financial metrics than originally forecast.

Moody's assumes 5% annual toll revenue growth in 2022 and 2023 on the existing Segments 3A/3B, which year-to-date performance indicates is likely to occur. In 2023, Segment 3C opens, adding to total toll revenues and contributing to larger year-over-year total toll revenue growth in the mid-teens over the medium term as Segment 3C ramps-up. This higher base case expectation coupled with our prior conservative assumptions of 10% average annual revenue growth through 2026 and 5% average annual revenue growth thereafter, results in total debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) exceeding 2.0x through the life of the debt when considering all debt service including non-mandatory TIFIA debt service but excluding any TIFIA pre-payments. The resulting financial performance from this higher forecast expectation is in line with a mid-Baa credit profile. We expect the Sponsors to either refinance the TIFIA loan after its original capitalized interest period or add more debt owing to similar actions taken on other owned managed lanes in the region.

The senior secured and subordinate ratings continue to reflect the high revenue generating potential of the managed toll lanes given the significant and growing corridor traffic congestion coupled with sound service area economics that support long-term regional traffic growth. These factors underlie the strong forecast financial metrics that balance the risks of the rising debt service schedule and direct competition from the adjacent free general-purpose lane. While currently revenues from the Segment 3C expansion are forecast to result in early deleveraging of the TIFIA loan, we do not anticipate this happening as we expect TIFIA to be entirely refinanced before this occurs. The project also maintains strong required liquid reserves that help mitigate T&R revenue volatility through economic cycles and shocks. While NTE 3 faces litigation from a multi-car accident in February 2021, we expect their insurance coverage to cover any potential financial settlements or losses, if applicable.

The senior secured PABs and subordinate TIFIA loan have similar credit quality because of the 'springing-lien' provision of the TIFIA loan in case a 'bankruptcy related event' occurs, which includes a default during construction. Because of this provision and the fact that our ratings incorporate both default and loss given default probabilities, the senior secured PABs and subordinate TIFIA loan carry the same rating even though the PABs are senior secured to the TIFIA loan.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that traffic and revenue will continue to ramp-up over time on the now open Segments 3A/3B and construction of the expansion Segment 3C will proceed as expected with the total combined traffic and revenue expected to produce financial metrics commensurate with the current ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• Moody's forecast total annual debt service coverage of all mandatory and scheduled debt service obligations excluding any TIFIA prepayments exceeds 3.0x through the life of the debt and the forecast annual CLCR continues to exceed 4.0x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• Moody's forecast total annual debt service coverage of all mandatory and scheduled debt service obligations excluding any TIFIA prepayments falls below 2.0x for the life of the debt either due to weaker revenue performance, increased costs or higher than expected new leverage

• Construction of 3C extension is materially delayed with significant cost overruns that cannot be passed through to the design build contractor

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a first priority lien in and over the collateral, which includes the Issuer's rights, title and interest in the Facilities Agreement, toll revenues and project accounts; a pledge of the holding company of its membership interest in the Issuer, and a mortgage on the leasehold interest in the project. The TIFIA loan has a subordinate lien on the same security, except following a bankruptcy related event, which includes a default during construction, in which case the TIFIA lien will spring to parity with that of the senior bonds. The bankruptcy related events are primarily related to a bankruptcy of the borrower.

The permitted distribution test is 1.30x debt service coverage on the senior secured PABs and subordinate TIFIA loan but allows for the use of reserve fund draws in the calculation and only considers TIFIA mandatory payments. The TIFIA loan has a 35-year maturity from the date of Substantial Completion and has no required interest payments for the first five years. These flexible payment terms are balanced with a cash sweep in the form of a TIFIA revenue sharing which results in partial prepayments of the TIFIA loan in most cases.

The senior secured PABs have a 12-month debt service reserve account (DSRA) requirement and there is a $20 million major maintenance reserve, both reserves are cash funded. The DSRA is sized to be $27.4 million until five years after Substantial Completion, which will be 2023. Thereafter, the DSRA is sized to cover 12-months of mandatory debt service on the PABs and the TIFIA loan. While initially cash funded, the DSRA can be funded with a letter of credit from a bank rated A3 or higher by one rating agency that can be recourse to Project Co, a credit weakness but not unusual for demand risk toll roads. The project has a standard third party administered cash waterfall, with TIFIA mandatory debt service being paid after the principal on the senior debt is paid and prior to the major maintenance reserve account (MMRA) and DSRA being filled.

Additional debt may be issued for several purposes, including project completion, debt refinancing, sponsor distributions, project improvements, and debt replacement. Unique to this project is the ability for the sponsors to issue additional debt for dividend distributions, which is a credit weakness. However, the new debt for distributions can be incurred if 50% of the new proceeds are used to pay down the outstanding TIFIA loan and an independent engineer confirms that a minimum 1.3 times debt service coverage ratio for all debt will be achieved in every year of the remaining life of the bonds. Notwithstanding the required 50% TIFIA debt reduction, this is a weakness given the calculation of the debt service coverage ratio that allows for the use of undrawn MMRA and DSRA balances to meet the coverage test.

TIFIA's ability to direct enforcement actions are limited. Enforcement action may only be taken by the Intercreditor Agent if Required Secured Creditors instruct. Required Secured Creditor is defined as senior bondholders holding more than 50% of debt if senior debt is still outstanding. TIFIA only becomes a Required Secured Creditor after all senior lien obligations are extinguished. Per the Intercreditor Agreement, TIFIA will not pursue remedies in most cases, including missed payments. As such, TIFIA is a patient lender and failure to make TIFIA payments does not automatically translate into an event of default for senior lien bonds.

PROFILE

NTE Mobility Partners Segments 3 LLC is a special purpose entity with a 48-year public-private partnership concession with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to develop, design, finance, operate and maintain the project, the most significant element of which is a 16.9 mile long managed toll lanes facility (two lanes in each direction) located in the median of the I-35W corridor between IH-30 at the southern terminus to a point near the Fort Worth Alliance Airport at the northern terminus. The concessionaire owners include Cintra Infraestructuras, S.A. (53.66%); Stichting Depository APG Infrastructure Pool 2011 (28.84%), and Meridiam Infrastructure (17.50%). The Texas Private Activity Bond Surface Transportation Corporation serves as the conduit to issue bonds on behalf of NTE Mobility Partners Segments 3 LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Toll Roads published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396217. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Medina

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infra Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

