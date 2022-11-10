info

Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades Nabors Industries' CFR to B2; positive outlook

10 Nov 2022

New York, November 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded the ratings of Nabors Industries Ltd. (Nabors), including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and the ratings on Nabors' and Nabors Industries, Inc.'s (NII) existing notes. Nabors' Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3. The rating outlook remains positive for Nabors and NII.

"The upgrade of Nabors' credit ratings reflects the improving industry conditions for drillers and our expectation the company will generate higher free cash flow in 2023," stated James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President. "The company's leverage has declined meaningfully in 2022 as a result of higher earnings and modest debt reduction."

The following summarizes the ratings activity.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Nabors Industries Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

.... Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Nabors Industries, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD5)

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nabors Industries Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Positive

..Issuer: Nabors Industries, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Nabors Industries Ltd.'s CFR to B2 reflects steady improvements to its credit metrics supported by the favorable drilling industry environment. Drillers experienced a lag in the rebound in margins compared to E&P companies since the 2020 downturn, but have realized material increases in pricing in 2022. Moody's expects further improvements in demand for rigs and pricing into 2023. The industry is demonstrating capital discipline in adding rigs to the market that is supporting higher pricing and profit margins. Nabors generated positive free cash flow in the second and third quarters 2022 and modestly reduced its net debt in the first nine months of 2022. Higher earnings and lower debt resulted in a decline in Nabors' leverage (debt to EBITDA) to 4.1x as of September 30, 2022, from 6.7x at year-end 2021.

The CFR also reflects the cyclical and competitive nature of the drilling industry with pricing and rig utilization rates not supporting free cash flow generation throughout industry cycles, and its high financial leverage and upcoming debt maturity profile in 2023-2025. The credit profile is supported by Nabors' large scale, high quality rig fleet, long-standing contractual relationship with some of the world's largest oil companies, and a strong and diversified international footprint. The company's relationship with its largest customer, Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco, A1 stable), will continue to provide a base level of earnings and stability.

The rated NII senior unsecured notes have a parent guarantee from Nabors Industries Ltd., lack subsidiary guarantees and rank junior to all other classes of debt in the capital structure, and hence are rated Caa1, two notches below the CFR. NII has a senior secured revolving credit facility (unrated) that has a priority claim over Nabors' assets relative to the super priority guaranteed notes (SPGNs) given the lower tier notes guarantors will be contractually subordinated in right of payment with respect to the lower tier notes guarantor's guarantee of the revolving credit facility. In addition to having a downstream guarantee from the parent (Nabors), the SPGNs have upstream guarantees from certain lower tier subsidiaries that are closer to Nabors' assets relative to the guarantors of the priority guaranteed senior unsecured notes (PGNs) that were previously issued by Nabors Industries Ltd. NII's legacy senior unsecured notes do not have any subsidiary guarantees. The SPGNs are rated B1, which Moody's views as more appropriate than the rating suggested by Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology. The 2026 and 2028 guaranteed unsecured notes (PGNs) issued by Nabors are rated B3, one notch below the CFR, given their structurally subordinated position to the revolver and the SPGNs.

The SGL-2 rating reflects Moody's expectation Nabors will have good liquidity through 2023 supported by cash and short-term investments, meaningful free cash flow, and availability under its credit facilities. As of September 30, 2022, Nabors had $425 million of unrestricted cash and short-term investments, of which $306 million was held at a joint-venture and was not readily accessible. The $350 million revolving credit facility was undrawn and had letters of credit totaling $64.8 million outstanding as of September 30, 2022. Availability is subject to a minimum collateral coverage threshold requirement. The credit agreement matures January 21, 2026, but is subject to multiple springing maturity dates, if certain amounts of each notes issue remain outstanding before the notes' maturity dates. Nabors had $73 million of notes maturing in 2023 and $177 million maturing in 2024, which Moody's expects the company to be able to address and avoid any acceleration of the revolver maturity. The revolver financial covenants include a minimum interest coverage ratio (EBITDA / interest expense, 1.875x for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, tightening to 2.75x for the quarter ended June 30, 2024) and a minimum guarantor value, requiring guarantors and their subsidiaries to own at least 90% of the consolidated PP&E of the company. Nabors should be able to comply with its credit agreement financial covenants through 2023.

The company also has an accounts receivable facility that allows it to sell up to $250 million of receivables, subject to the amount of eligible receivables. As of September 30, 2022, $167 million of receivables had been sold. The facility matures on August 13, 2024, but the maturity date can be accelerated if certain amounts of notes remain outstanding at various dates before the notes' maturity dates, which Moody's does not expect to be an issue.

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Nabors will continue to make progress toward its goal of reducing debt and extending maturities as global drilling activity continues to improve through 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade could be considered if Nabors generates free cash flow consistently and achieves meaningful debt reduction, leading to a sustained debt/EBITDA ratio below 4x in a stable to improving industry environment. The ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA rises above 5.5x, refinancing risk increases or the company generates material negative free cash flow eroding its liquidity cushion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74277. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Nabors Industries Ltd., a Bermuda-incorporated entity, is one of the largest global land drilling contractors with operations in nearly two dozen countries and several offshore markets. Nabors Industries, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

James Wilkins
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Peter Speer
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

