Moody's upgrades Nasdaq to Baa1; outlook stable

New York, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2 Nasdaq, Inc.'s (Nasdaq) long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings, and affirmed its Prime-2 short-term commercial paper rating. The outlook on Nasdaq was changed to stable from positive.

Upgrades:

Issuer: Nasdaq, Inc.

…Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

…Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

…Senior Unsecured Shelf Rating, Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

Affirmation:

Issuer: Nasdaq, Inc.

…Commercial Paper Rating, Affirmed at Prime-2

Outlook action:

Issuer: Nasdaq, Inc.

…Outlook, Changed to Stable from Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Nasdaq's long-term ratings reflects its diverse business activities, significant level of revenues generated by non-trading businesses that are recurring in nature, high level of profitability and solid market position in its core market-oriented activities such as US equities and options exchange trading and equity listings. The upgrade also reflects the level of Nasdaq's debt leverage tolerance and its commitment to maintaining solid investment grade creditworthiness.

During the trailing-twelve months ended 30 September 2022, about 55% of Nasdaq's total net revenue was recurring in nature, and about 75% of its net revenue was derived from sources other than its traditional trading- and clearing-based activities. Moody's believes the company's non-trading businesses and recurring revenues are poised to continue to grow further over the next 12 to 24 months, despite the increased likelihood of there being a more challenging macroeconomic environment during this period. Nasdaq recently revised upward its medium-term growth targets for its Solutions businesses, which encompasses all of the firm's non-trading activities. The company's revised forecast for these businesses targets revenue growth between 7% to 10% over the next three to five years, up from 6% to 9% previously. Notably, this segment houses a diverse array of underlying businesses, many of which have favorable secular trends, including anti-financial crime, investment solutions (including eVestment and Solovis), corporate services (including investor relations and ESG advisory), index, data and listing services. Continued revenue growth in non-trading activities would help to maintain or boost the company's overall earnings and buffer any adverse impact from potentially lower transactional revenues, which remain inherently much less predictable given their dependence on market-driven factors that are beyond the company's control.

Nasdaq's debt-to-EBITDA leverage has continued to moderate following a peak in leverage resulting from the company's February 2021 Verafin acquisition. Moody's-adjusted measure of Nasdaq's debt to trailing-twelve months' EBITDA was 3.0x as of 30 September 2022, and Moody's expects this to moderate further into 2023, based on company guidance that it expects to repay debt. Over the longer term, Moody's expects Nasdaq will continue to generally operate within a Moody's-adjusted debt leverage range of roughly 2.5x to 3.5x, even though it does not have a specific quantitative target leverage metric. However, Nasdaq will likely continue to be acquisitive and could exceed the upper bound of this range temporarily from time to time. In such circumstances, Moody's would expect that Nasdaq would remain firmly committed to deleveraging, given its stated commitment to maintaining solid investment grade creditworthiness. Moody's also expects that any future sizeable acquisitions would not introduce significant unanticipated business risks, but rather would be largely focused on enhancing Nasdaq's existing business activities. Moody's also noted the strength of Nasdaq's interest coverage, which was about 13x on a trailing-twelve months basis through 30 September 2022.

Moody's said Nasdaq's ratings are constrained by its chosen debt leverage tolerance and practices, including that its leverage can periodically increase to help fund acquisitions. However, these surges have historically been relatively short-lived, as debt balances have been managed down or earnings have grown, resulting in deleveraging. Furthermore, Moody's said that Nasdaq's acquisitions in recent years have proven to have been well-chosen and successful, as demonstrated by the post-acquisition organic growth of acquired businesses; and have bolstered its diversification benefits that ease Nasdaq's reliance on any particular business activity.

Nasdaq's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that it will continue to grow pre-tax earnings as a result of growth in non-trading oriented businesses, while maintaining strong pre-tax margins above 40%. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Nasdaq will maintain its debt leverage in line with historical levels of around 2.5x to 3.5x, and that any leveraging acquisition activity would be followed by timely deleveraging to within that range.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Nasdaq's long-term ratings could be upgraded if the company adopts a more conservative financial posture, including demonstrating a commitment to and achieving and maintaining debt leverage at or below 2.5x and interest coverage above 14x on a sustained basis, while continuing to grow its scale and maintain or increase its pretax margin.

Nasdaq's long-term ratings could be downgraded if it demonstrates notably looser financial policies, including a tolerance for maintaining debt leverage above 3.5x and interest coverage below 12x, generates consistently weaker and less stable earnings and a lower pretax margin, executes on acquisitions that introduce material novel business risks, or has a material operational failure that damages the company's franchise.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

