Moody's upgrades Nathan CFR to B2, secured notes to B2

New York, August 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded Nathan's Famous, Inc.'s ("Nathans") corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and its $150 million ($110 million outstanding) senior secured notes rating to B2 from B3. In addition, Moody's affirmed Nathan's B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). The speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-2 and the outlook is stable.

"The upgrade reflects Nathan's materially lower debt levels and stable operating trends that have resulted in stronger credit metrics with debt to EBITDA of about 3.5 times for the LTM period ending June 26, 2022." stated Bill Fahy, Moody's Senior Credit Officer. The company repaid approximately $40 million of its outstanding $150 million senior secured notes leaving approximately $110 million outstanding. The remaining notes mature in November 2025 although any call premium on the notes goes away in November 2022.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Nathan's Famous, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Senior Secured Global Notes, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Nathan's Famous, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nathan's Famous, Inc.

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Nathan's credit profile is constrained by its product, supplier and customer concentration and very modest level of revenues and earnings. The company benefits from its high level of brand awareness of its core product, premium beef hot dogs, higher margin and less volatile earnings stream from licensing and franchise revenues, and good liquidity.

The stable outlook reflects our view that credit metrics will remain around current levels as the strong operating performance of Nathan's licensing agreement is supplemented by new franchise agreements. The outlook also incorporates our expectation that liquidity will remain good supported by a significant unrestricted cash balance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade

Factors that could result in an upgrade include greater scale, product breath and a more diversified supplier base as well as a maintaining conservative financial strategies and good credit metrics. Specifically, a higher rating would require debt to EBITDA maintained at or below 4.0 times and EBIT to interest of over 2.5 times. A higher rating would also require maintaining at least good liquidity.

Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade

Factors that could result in a downgrade include debt to EBITDA above 5.0 times or EBIT to interest below 2.0 times. A deterioration in liquidity for any reason could also result in downward rating pressure.

Headquartered in Jericho, NY, Nathan's is engaged in the marketing of the "Nathan's Famous" brand and the sale of products bearing the "Nathan's Famous" trademarks through several different channels of distribution. Nathan's is a public company although there is a certain level of ownership concentration with Howard Lorber beneficially owning 23.9% and GAMCO Investors beneficially owning 15.9%. For the LTM period ending June 26, 2022, revenue was around $121 million (excluding about $2.0 million of advertising fund revenue).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

