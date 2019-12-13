Moody's upgrades National Reserve Bank's deposit ratings to B2, positive outlook

London, 13 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of
National Reserve Bank (NRB) to B2 from B3 and changed the outlook on these
ratings to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's
affirmed the bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) of b3 and upgraded
its Adjusted BCA to b2 from b3. The bank's long-term
local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) were upgraded
to B1 from B2, and its long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment
(CR Assessment) was upgraded to B1(cr) from B2(cr). The bank's
Not Prime short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings,
Not Prime short-term local and foreign currency CRRs and Not Prime(cr)
short-term CR Assessment were affirmed.
The rating action follows the official disclosure made by NRB on 9 December
2019 that State Transport Leasing Company PJSC (State Transport Leasing
Company, rated Ba1 on corporate family rating with stable outlook)
and Eurasian Development Bank (Baa1 long-term issuer rating with
stable outlook) had acquired, respectively, 78.19%
and 18.68% stakes in NRB.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
AFFIRMATION OF THE BCA
The affirmation of NRB's BCA at b3 reflects the bank's low business
diversification and the lack of clarity over its future business strategy.
With RUB11.2 billion total assets reported as of 30 September 2019
under IFRS, the bank ranks 182nd in Russia. Its business
volumes are currently limited to a small number of loans and investments,
and its business expansion prospects are yet to be determined.
Moody's understands that the bank's strategy will undergo
a significant revision following the entrance of the new shareholders,
but the developing and refining the new business model aligned with those
of its new shareholders and acquiring new expertise may prove a challenging
and lengthy task.
NRB's b3 BCA is underpinned by the bank's superior capital adequacy
and liquidity metrics, largely a result of its substantial deleveraging
over the several consecutive years. These financial strengths are
offset by NRB's weak asset quality and loss-making performance
to date, which until now has been eating into the bank' capital
base. Moody's expects that the new shareholders will implement
a set of measures to clean-up NRB's balance sheet and improve
its performance through generating new business volumes. However,
this process may take 12 to 18 months for the visible results to materialise.
UPGRADE OF THE ADJUSTED BCA AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
The upgrade of NRB's long-term deposit ratings to B2 from
B3, and the concurrent upgrade of its adjusted BCA to b2 from b3,
reflects Moody's assumption of a moderate affiliate support to NRB from
its new controlling shareholder State Transport Leasing Company.
This assumption hinges on: (1) the ownership by the State Transport
Leasing Company of a material 78.19% share of NRB's
shareholder capital; (2) the State Transport Leasing Company's
oversight over NRB's strategy and business model executed by the
shareholder through its majority vote in the bank's Board and Directors;
and (3) NRB's potential strategic fit into State Transport Leasing
Company's core business, though this factor needs to be more
clearly demonstrated over the next 12 to 18 months, as NRB's
business activities adjust to those of its new controlling shareholder.
POSITIVE OUTLOOK
NRB's long-term deposit ratings carry a positive outlook,
reflecting Moody's expectation that the bank's asset quality
and financial performance will likely improve over time, as the
new shareholder will, over time, bring in new business volumes
making NRB's business model more diversified and sustainable.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING -- UP
An intensification of NRB's business activities and improvement
of its recurring earning generation, if coupled with prudent and
disciplined risk taking, may, over the next 12 to 18 months,
translate into an upgrade of the bank's BCA and deposit ratings.
Another factor which may lead to ratings upgrade is a greater strategic
fit of NRB to its controlling shareholder which would enable Moody's
to increase its affiliate support assumptions for the bank.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING - DOWN
NRB's ratings may be downgraded, or the positive outlook on the
deposit ratings may be revised back to stable, if the bank's loss-making
performance protracts beyond the 12 months period, leading to a
further gradual capital erosion.
Furthermore, any signs of a diminished support from State Transport
Leasing Company to NRB, such as an announcement of a partial or
full divestment from the bank, could result in the downgrade of
the bank's deposit ratings.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: National Reserve Bank
Upgrades:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Upgraded to b2 from b3
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Upgraded to B1(cr) from B2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Upgraded to B1 from B2
.... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Upgraded to B2 from B3, Outlook Changed to Positive from Stable
Affirmations:
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
b3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Action:
....Outlook Changed to Positive from Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
