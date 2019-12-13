Moody's upgrades National Reserve Bank's deposit ratings to B2, positive outlook

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

London, 13 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of National Reserve Bank (NRB) to B2 from B3 and changed the outlook on these ratings to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) of b3 and upgraded its Adjusted BCA to b2 from b3. The bank's long-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) were upgraded to B1 from B2, and its long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) was upgraded to B1(cr) from B2(cr). The bank's Not Prime short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings, Not Prime short-term local and foreign currency CRRs and Not Prime(cr) short-term CR Assessment were affirmed. The rating action follows the official disclosure made by NRB on 9 December 2019 that State Transport Leasing Company PJSC (State Transport Leasing Company, rated Ba1 on corporate family rating with stable outlook) and Eurasian Development Bank (Baa1 long-term issuer rating with stable outlook) had acquired, respectively, 78.19% and 18.68% stakes in NRB. A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) of b3 and upgraded its Adjusted BCA to b2 from b3. The bank's long-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) were upgraded to B1 from B2, and its long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) was upgraded to B1(cr) from B2(cr). The bank's Not Prime short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings, Not Prime short-term local and foreign currency CRRs and Not Prime(cr) short-term CR Assessment were affirmed. The rating action follows the official disclosure made by NRB on 9 December 2019 that State Transport Leasing Company PJSC (State Transport Leasing Company, rated Ba1 on corporate family rating with stable outlook) and Eurasian Development Bank (Baa1 long-term issuer rating with stable outlook) had acquired, respectively, 78.19% and 18.68% stakes in NRB. A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE AFFIRMATION OF THE BCA The affirmation of NRB's BCA at b3 reflects the bank's low business diversification and the lack of clarity over its future business strategy. With RUB11.2 billion total assets reported as of 30 September 2019 under IFRS, the bank ranks 182nd in Russia. Its business volumes are currently limited to a small number of loans and investments, and its business expansion prospects are yet to be determined. Moody's understands that the bank's strategy will undergo a significant revision following the entrance of the new shareholders, but the developing and refining the new business model aligned with those of its new shareholders and acquiring new expertise may prove a challenging and lengthy task. NRB's b3 BCA is underpinned by the bank's superior capital adequacy and liquidity metrics, largely a result of its substantial deleveraging over the several consecutive years. These financial strengths are offset by NRB's weak asset quality and loss-making performance to date, which until now has been eating into the bank' capital base. Moody's expects that the new shareholders will implement a set of measures to clean-up NRB's balance sheet and improve its performance through generating new business volumes. However, this process may take 12 to 18 months for the visible results to materialise. UPGRADE OF THE ADJUSTED BCA AND DEPOSIT RATINGS The upgrade of NRB's long-term deposit ratings to B2 from B3, and the concurrent upgrade of its adjusted BCA to b2 from b3, reflects Moody's assumption of a moderate affiliate support to NRB from its new controlling shareholder State Transport Leasing Company. This assumption hinges on: (1) the ownership by the State Transport Leasing Company of a material 78.19% share of NRB's shareholder capital; (2) the State Transport Leasing Company's oversight over NRB's strategy and business model executed by the shareholder through its majority vote in the bank's Board and Directors; and (3) NRB's potential strategic fit into State Transport Leasing Company's core business, though this factor needs to be more clearly demonstrated over the next 12 to 18 months, as NRB's business activities adjust to those of its new controlling shareholder. POSITIVE OUTLOOK NRB's long-term deposit ratings carry a positive outlook, reflecting Moody's expectation that the bank's asset quality and financial performance will likely improve over time, as the new shareholder will, over time, bring in new business volumes making NRB's business model more diversified and sustainable. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING -- UP An intensification of NRB's business activities and improvement of its recurring earning generation, if coupled with prudent and disciplined risk taking, may, over the next 12 to 18 months, translate into an upgrade of the bank's BCA and deposit ratings. Another factor which may lead to ratings upgrade is a greater strategic fit of NRB to its controlling shareholder which would enable Moody's to increase its affiliate support assumptions for the bank. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING - DOWN NRB's ratings may be downgraded, or the positive outlook on the deposit ratings may be revised back to stable, if the bank's loss-making performance protracts beyond the 12 months period, leading to a further gradual capital erosion. Furthermore, any signs of a diminished support from State Transport Leasing Company to NRB, such as an announcement of a partial or full divestment from the bank, could result in the downgrade of the bank's deposit ratings. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: National Reserve Bank Upgrades: .... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to b2 from b3 .... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to B1(cr) from B2(cr) .... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Upgraded to B1 from B2 .... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Upgraded to B2 from B3, Outlook Changed to Positive from Stable Affirmations: .... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b3 .... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr) .... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP .... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP Outlook Action: ....Outlook Changed to Positive from Stable PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Olga Ulyanova

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Nicholas Hill

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

