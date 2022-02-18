Moody's upgrades Nationstar's senior unsecured rating to B1 from B2, assigns a B1 corporate family rating to Mr. Cooper Group Inc.; outlook stable

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
a B1 corporate family rating (CFR) to Mr. Cooper Group Inc.
(Mr. Cooper). Concurrently, Moody's withdrew
the B2 CFR and upgraded to B1 from B2 the backed long-term senior
unsecured rating of Mr. Cooper's indirect, wholly-owned
subsidiary, Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (Nationstar)
and upgraded to B1 from B2 the issuer rating of Mr. Cooper's
operating subsidiary, Nationstar Mortgage LLC. A stable outlook
was assigned to Mr. Cooper, and Nationstar's and Nationstar
Mortgage LLC's outlooks were changed to stable from positive.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Mr. Cooper Group Inc.
......Corporate Family Rating,
Assigned B1
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc.
.... Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to B1 from B2
..Issuer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to B1 from
B2
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc.
......Corporate Family Rating,
Withdrawn, Previously Rated B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Mr. Cooper Group Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's withdrew Nationstar's B2 CFR and assigned a CFR one notch
higher at B1 to Mr. Cooper. The B1 CFR reflects the group's
improved financial profile, including profitability and capitalization
improvements, and its enhanced capacity to grow its capitalization
levels through increased earnings, which improves its ability to
absorb unexpected losses. The B1 CFR also reflects Mr. Cooper's
strong position in the US residential mortgage origination and servicing
market. Additionally, it reflects the company's solid liquidity
position and the streamlining of its operations through the recent sales
of ancillary businesses.
Mr. Cooper's profitability as measured by net income to total
managed assets in 2021 was strong at 6.9%, and benefitted
from gains from the sales of its title and valuations businesses,
and reverse mortgage loan portfolio.
Mr. Cooper's solid profitability has led to a substantial improvement
in capital levels, with adjusted tangible common equity (tangible
common equity minus deferred tax assets) to adjusted tangible managed
assets (tangible assets minus Ginnie Mae loans eligible for repurchase
and Home Equity Conversion Mortgages) of 19.4 % as of year-end
2021, compared to 9.0% as of year-end 2020.
The recent sales of the ancillary businesses and the reverse mortgage
portfolio is also viewed as a credit positive as it simplified the business
allowing the company to focus on its core origination and servicing business.
Mr. Cooper has continued to maintain solid liquidity, as
evidenced by the extension of the maturity of its corporate debt and its
solid cash position. In November 2021, its subsidiary,
Nationstar, issued $600 million of 5.75% senior
unsecured notes due in 2031, with the proceeds used for general
corporate purposes, including the purchase of mortgage servicing
rights. Mr. Cooper's liquidity profile also benefits
from unrestricted cash of $895 million as of year-end 2021.
The stable outlooks reflect Moody's expectation that Mr. Cooper
will maintain solid, albeit somewhat lower, profitability
and likely will modestly improve its leverage over the next 12-18
months.
The B1 senior unsecured bond rating is based on Mr. Cooper's B1
CFR and the application of Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) for
Speculative-Grade Companies methodology and model, which
incorporate their priority of claim and strength of asset coverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's said that the ratings could be upgraded if the company continues
to demonstrate solid financial performance, whereby long-term,
through-the-cycle profitability as measured by net income
to average assets averages at least 3.0%. In addition,
the company would need to maintain solid capital levels, such as
adjusted tangible common equity to adjusted tangible assets of at least
17.5%, while preserving its servicing performance
and franchise value, and maintaining its current liquidity and funding
profile.
Moody's said that the ratings could be downgraded if the company's
financial performance materially deteriorates, for example,
if capitalization falls and is expected to remain below 13.5%
as measured by adjusted tangible common equity to adjusted tangible managed
assets, or if net income to assets falls to less than 1.5%
for an extended period of time, or if the company's liquidity position
deteriorates beyond an adequate buffer to its debt covenants. In
addition, the ratings could be downgraded in the event of material
negative regulatory actions that would impair Mr. Cooper's franchise
and ability to remain profitable. The long-term senior unsecured
debt and issuer ratings could be downgraded if the company's ratio
of secured debt to unsecured debt increases to and remains above 1 to
7.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gene Berman
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Donald Robertson
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
